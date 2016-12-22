Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: November 11-13, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 11-13, 2016:

    DAVIS, KATHERINE ANNE

    Ate 18

    Duluth, MN 55804

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3472

    Citation: 090000002830 Badge #: 62247

    1

    10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ROATE, DAVID ANDREW

    Age 61

    Dawson, IL 62520

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1986

    Citation: 19394 Badge #: 65515

    1

    09/25/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Disposition 11/11/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 10/15/2015)

    FARRELL, NICHOLAS PATRICK

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3403

    Citation: 890393628801 Badge #: 393

    1

    10/14/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HANSON, JESSICA JEAN

    Age 36

    Isanti, MN 55040

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3251

    Citation: 890393627501 Badge #: 393

    1

    10/01/2016 OHM-Fail to Make Application For Transfer of Ownership Within 15 Days of Transfer

    (Misdemeanor) 84.788.5(a) 847885a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HIGLEY, TAYLOR ANNE

    Age 20

    Cambridge, MN 55008

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3387

    Citation: 881605561044 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LINDSTROM, MITCHELL KYLE

    Age 19

    Woodbury, MN 55129

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3415

    Citation: 881603520569 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OWENS, JENNIFER ANN

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3521

    Citation: 881605561085 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/24/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOBOSENSKI, RUSSELL JEFFREY

    Age 34

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-758

    1

    03/20/2015 Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Disposition 11/11/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/15/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 04/15/2015)

    JOHNSON, SCOTT JAMES

    Age 53

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3545

    Citation: 090201630702 Badge #: 3858

    1

    11/02/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    AKERVIK, DAVID JOHN

    Age 26

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3515

    Citation: 890393630401 Badge #: 393

    1

    10/30/2016 ATVs-Operate Unregistered Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 84.922.1 849221

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/12/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ROCK, JORDAN JON

    Age 26

    Alexandria, MN 56308

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3551

    Citation: 881602090545 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/04/2016 Loaded Firearm

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.045 97B045

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/12/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SCHUBITZKE, TIFFANY JEAN

    Age 43

    Duluth, MN 55811-4735

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-48

    Citation: 881605230007 Badge #: 523

    1

    01/03/2016 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 11/12/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WALKER, GABRIEL JACOB

    Age 23

    New Brighton, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3362

    Citation: 881605561023 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CRUZ, BENITO LACUNA

    Age 51

    Eagan, MN 55122

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3552

    Citation: 881602090542 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KRESKY, LANCE DAVID

    Age 26

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3523

    Citation: 881605561095 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/25/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/07/2016 Dismissed

    MCLAUGLIN, IAN ROBERT

    Age 24

    Rochester, NY 14617

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3395

    Citation: 881605561054 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement