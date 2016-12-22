Carlton County Court Report: November 11-13, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 11-13, 2016:
DAVIS, KATHERINE ANNE
Ate 18
Duluth, MN 55804
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3472
Citation: 090000002830 Badge #: 62247
1
10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ROATE, DAVID ANDREW
Age 61
Dawson, IL 62520
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1986
Citation: 19394 Badge #: 65515
1
09/25/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Disposition 11/11/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 10/15/2015)
FARRELL, NICHOLAS PATRICK
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3403
Citation: 890393628801 Badge #: 393
1
10/14/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait
(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HANSON, JESSICA JEAN
Age 36
Isanti, MN 55040
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3251
Citation: 890393627501 Badge #: 393
1
10/01/2016 OHM-Fail to Make Application For Transfer of Ownership Within 15 Days of Transfer
(Misdemeanor) 84.788.5(a) 847885a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HIGLEY, TAYLOR ANNE
Age 20
Cambridge, MN 55008
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3387
Citation: 881605561044 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LINDSTROM, MITCHELL KYLE
Age 19
Woodbury, MN 55129
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3415
Citation: 881603520569 Badge #: 352
1
10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OWENS, JENNIFER ANN
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3521
Citation: 881605561085 Badge #: 556
1
10/24/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOBOSENSKI, RUSSELL JEFFREY
Age 34
Sawyer, MN 55780
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-758
1
03/20/2015 Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Disposition 11/11/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/15/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 04/15/2015)
JOHNSON, SCOTT JAMES
Age 53
Duluth, MN 55808
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3545
Citation: 090201630702 Badge #: 3858
1
11/02/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
AKERVIK, DAVID JOHN
Age 26
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3515
Citation: 890393630401 Badge #: 393
1
10/30/2016 ATVs-Operate Unregistered Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 84.922.1 849221
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/12/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ROCK, JORDAN JON
Age 26
Alexandria, MN 56308
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3551
Citation: 881602090545 Badge #: 209
1
11/04/2016 Loaded Firearm
(Misdemeanor) 97B.045 97B045
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/12/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SCHUBITZKE, TIFFANY JEAN
Age 43
Duluth, MN 55811-4735
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-48
Citation: 881605230007 Badge #: 523
1
01/03/2016 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 11/12/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WALKER, GABRIEL JACOB
Age 23
New Brighton, MN 55112
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3362
Citation: 881605561023 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CRUZ, BENITO LACUNA
Age 51
Eagan, MN 55122
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3552
Citation: 881602090542 Badge #: 209
1
11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KRESKY, LANCE DAVID
Age 26
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3523
Citation: 881605561095 Badge #: 556
1
10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/25/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/07/2016 Dismissed
MCLAUGLIN, IAN ROBERT
Age 24
Rochester, NY 14617
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3395
Citation: 881605561054 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor