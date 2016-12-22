Carlton County Court Report: November 11-13, 2016

Recommended for you

Duluth, MN 55804

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3472

Citation: 090000002830 Badge #: 62247

1

10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ROATE, DAVID ANDREW

Age 61

Dawson, IL 62520

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1986

Citation: 19394 Badge #: 65515

1

09/25/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Disposition 11/11/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 10/15/2015)

FARRELL, NICHOLAS PATRICK

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3403

Citation: 890393628801 Badge #: 393

1

10/14/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HANSON, JESSICA JEAN

Age 36

Isanti, MN 55040

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3251

Citation: 890393627501 Badge #: 393

1

10/01/2016 OHM-Fail to Make Application For Transfer of Ownership Within 15 Days of Transfer

(Misdemeanor) 84.788.5(a) 847885a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HIGLEY, TAYLOR ANNE

Age 20

Cambridge, MN 55008

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3387

Citation: 881605561044 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LINDSTROM, MITCHELL KYLE

Age 19

Woodbury, MN 55129

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3415

Citation: 881603520569 Badge #: 352

1

10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OWENS, JENNIFER ANN

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3521

Citation: 881605561085 Badge #: 556

1

10/24/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOBOSENSKI, RUSSELL JEFFREY

Age 34

Sawyer, MN 55780

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-758

1

03/20/2015 Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Disposition 11/11/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/15/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 04/15/2015)

JOHNSON, SCOTT JAMES

Age 53

Duluth, MN 55808

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3545

Citation: 090201630702 Badge #: 3858

1

11/02/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/11/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/11/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

AKERVIK, DAVID JOHN

Age 26

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3515

Citation: 890393630401 Badge #: 393

1

10/30/2016 ATVs-Operate Unregistered Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 84.922.1 849221

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/12/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ROCK, JORDAN JON

Age 26

Alexandria, MN 56308

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3551

Citation: 881602090545 Badge #: 209

1

11/04/2016 Loaded Firearm

(Misdemeanor) 97B.045 97B045

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/12/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SCHUBITZKE, TIFFANY JEAN

Age 43

Duluth, MN 55811-4735

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-48

Citation: 881605230007 Badge #: 523

1

01/03/2016 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 11/12/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WALKER, GABRIEL JACOB

Age 23

New Brighton, MN 55112

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3362

Citation: 881605561023 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CRUZ, BENITO LACUNA

Age 51

Eagan, MN 55122

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3552

Citation: 881602090542 Badge #: 209

1

11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KRESKY, LANCE DAVID

Age 26

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3523

Citation: 881605561095 Badge #: 556

1

10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/25/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/07/2016 Dismissed

MCLAUGLIN, IAN ROBERT

Age 24

Rochester, NY 14617

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3395

Citation: 881605561054 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor