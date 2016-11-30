Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 25, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 25, 2016:

    FONTAINE, SPENCER RAY

    Age 21

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-358

    Citation: 090000002160 Badge #: 62249

    1

    02/13/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 11/24/2016

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $585.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/25/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/25/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    GRANT, JAMES COMER

    Age 36

    Rochester, MN 55906

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-2108

    Citation: 090000002218 Badge #: 62103

    1

    10/22/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HEITTOLA, SCOTT JOHN

    Age 28

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3214

    Citation: 090000002296 Badge #: 62250

    1

    09/25/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BUTLER, JULIA MAE ROSE

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2106

    Citation: 090100001280 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/22/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with probation contract in CR-15-75 10/25/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    10/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed

    DUPUIS, DANIELLE MICHELE

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-427

    Citation: 090106504301 Badge #: 65516

    1

    02/12/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/26/2015)

    2

    02/12/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 03/26/2015 Dismissed

    OLSON, JENNIFER ROSEANN

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-182

    Citation: 19111 Badge #: 65502

    1

    01/17/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less-

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/26/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    STAPLES, DAVID ANTHONY

    Age 30

    Bemidji, MN 56601

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-883

    Citation: 090107508502 Badge #: 65515

    1

    03/26/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WHITE, DALE CLINTON

    Age 43

    Redby, MN 56670

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-14-310

    Citation: 090103405501 Badge #: 65515

    1

    02/23/2014 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Due 11/24/2016

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HOOK, PETER SCOTT

    Age 57

    Bloomington, MN 55437

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3413

    Citation: 890393629002 Badge #: 393

    1

    10/16/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JOHNSON, AARON LEE

    Age 49

    Cologne, MN 55322

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3304

    Citation: 890393628201 Badge #: 393

    1

    10/08/2016 Fail to display ATV/ORV registration/decal as required

    (Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CONNOLLY, ZACHARY TYLER

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-14-3639

    Citation: 881400100305 Badge #: 10

    1

    12/22/2014 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/26/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    DAHMEN, BRANDON MICHAEL

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3364

    Citation: 881605561035 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAUGHERTY, JOSHUA RYAN

    Age 20

    St. Francis, MN 55070

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3228

    Citation: 881604670915 Badge #: 467

    1

    10/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GRAHAM, TAMIKA NORICE

    Age 30

    Minneapolis, MN 55411

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2745

    Citation: 881603870798 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GRIEBEL, RICHARD PAUL

    Age 23

    Mankato, MN 56001

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3449

    Citation: 881603870977 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, ELLIOTT JOEL

    Age 18

    Ashland, WI 54806

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3386

    Citation: 881605561046 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEE, BOHYUN

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3024

    Citation: 881605230553 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCCAMPBELL, PERIHAN

    Age 47

    Tofte, MN 55615

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3441

    Citation: 881605561071 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MULGREW, TERESA LYNN

    Age 43

    Woodbury, MN 55129

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3399

    Citation: 881605561045 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NEWBY, TERRANCE CHRISTOPHER

    Age 48

    Roseville, MN 55113

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3416

    Citation: 881603520567 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OKERLUND, BRENT RICHARD

    Age 43

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3018

    Citation: 881603870840 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    YANG, SHAWN PELEE

    Age 21

    Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3302

    Citation: 881601830419 Badge #: 183

    1

    10/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, LAUREEN P

    Age 41

    MN State Patrol - Oakdale

    09-VB-16-3426

    Citation: 881602080212 Badge #: 208

    1

    10/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/25/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

