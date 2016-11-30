Carlton County Court Report: October 25, 2016

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-358

Citation: 090000002160 Badge #: 62249

1

02/13/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage

(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 11/24/2016

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $585.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/25/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2016

DWI clinic, 10/25/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

GRANT, JAMES COMER

Age 36

Rochester, MN 55906

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-2108

Citation: 090000002218 Badge #: 62103

1

10/22/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2016

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HEITTOLA, SCOTT JOHN

Age 28

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3214

Citation: 090000002296 Badge #: 62250

1

09/25/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BUTLER, JULIA MAE ROSE

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2106

Citation: 090100001280 Badge #: 65522

1

10/22/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Conditions, other, Comply with probation contract in CR-15-75 10/25/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

10/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed

DUPUIS, DANIELLE MICHELE

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-427

Citation: 090106504301 Badge #: 65516

1

02/12/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015

2

02/12/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 03/26/2015 Dismissed

OLSON, JENNIFER ROSEANN

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-182

Citation: 19111 Badge #: 65502

1

01/17/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less-

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

STAPLES, DAVID ANTHONY

Age 30

Bemidji, MN 56601

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-883

Citation: 090107508502 Badge #: 65515

1

03/26/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WHITE, DALE CLINTON

Age 43

Redby, MN 56670

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-14-310

Citation: 090103405501 Badge #: 65515

1

02/23/2014 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Due 11/24/2016

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HOOK, PETER SCOTT

Age 57

Bloomington, MN 55437

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3413

Citation: 890393629002 Badge #: 393

1

10/16/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration

(Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JOHNSON, AARON LEE

Age 49

Cologne, MN 55322

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3304

Citation: 890393628201 Badge #: 393

1

10/08/2016 Fail to display ATV/ORV registration/decal as required

(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CONNOLLY, ZACHARY TYLER

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-14-3639

Citation: 881400100305 Badge #: 10

1

12/22/2014 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

DAHMEN, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3364

Citation: 881605561035 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAUGHERTY, JOSHUA RYAN

Age 20

St. Francis, MN 55070

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3228

Citation: 881604670915 Badge #: 467

1

10/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GRAHAM, TAMIKA NORICE

Age 30

Minneapolis, MN 55411

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2745

Citation: 881603870798 Badge #: 387

1

08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GRIEBEL, RICHARD PAUL

Age 23

Mankato, MN 56001

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3449

Citation: 881603870977 Badge #: 387

1

10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, ELLIOTT JOEL

Age 18

Ashland, WI 54806

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3386

Citation: 881605561046 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEE, BOHYUN

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3024

Citation: 881605230553 Badge #: 523

1

09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCCAMPBELL, PERIHAN

Age 47

Tofte, MN 55615

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3441

Citation: 881605561071 Badge #: 556

1

10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MULGREW, TERESA LYNN

Age 43

Woodbury, MN 55129

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3399

Citation: 881605561045 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NEWBY, TERRANCE CHRISTOPHER

Age 48

Roseville, MN 55113

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3416

Citation: 881603520567 Badge #: 352

1

10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OKERLUND, BRENT RICHARD

Age 43

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3018

Citation: 881603870840 Badge #: 387

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

YANG, SHAWN PELEE

Age 21

Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3302

Citation: 881601830419 Badge #: 183

1

10/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, LAUREEN P

Age 41

MN State Patrol - Oakdale

09-VB-16-3426

Citation: 881602080212 Badge #: 208

1

10/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/25/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor