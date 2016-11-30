Carlton County Court Report: October 25, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 25, 2016:
FONTAINE, SPENCER RAY
Age 21
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-358
Citation: 090000002160 Badge #: 62249
1
02/13/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage
(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 11/24/2016
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $585.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/25/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2016
DWI clinic, 10/25/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
GRANT, JAMES COMER
Age 36
Rochester, MN 55906
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-2108
Citation: 090000002218 Badge #: 62103
1
10/22/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2016
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HEITTOLA, SCOTT JOHN
Age 28
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3214
Citation: 090000002296 Badge #: 62250
1
09/25/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BUTLER, JULIA MAE ROSE
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2106
Citation: 090100001280 Badge #: 65522
1
10/22/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Conditions, other, Comply with probation contract in CR-15-75 10/25/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
10/22/2016 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed
DUPUIS, DANIELLE MICHELE
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-427
Citation: 090106504301 Badge #: 65516
1
02/12/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015
2
02/12/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 03/26/2015 Dismissed
OLSON, JENNIFER ROSEANN
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-182
Citation: 19111 Badge #: 65502
1
01/17/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less-
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
STAPLES, DAVID ANTHONY
Age 30
Bemidji, MN 56601
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-883
Citation: 090107508502 Badge #: 65515
1
03/26/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WHITE, DALE CLINTON
Age 43
Redby, MN 56670
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-14-310
Citation: 090103405501 Badge #: 65515
1
02/23/2014 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Sentenced
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Due 11/24/2016
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HOOK, PETER SCOTT
Age 57
Bloomington, MN 55437
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3413
Citation: 890393629002 Badge #: 393
1
10/16/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration
(Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JOHNSON, AARON LEE
Age 49
Cologne, MN 55322
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3304
Citation: 890393628201 Badge #: 393
1
10/08/2016 Fail to display ATV/ORV registration/decal as required
(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CONNOLLY, ZACHARY TYLER
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-14-3639
Citation: 881400100305 Badge #: 10
1
12/22/2014 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/26/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/25/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/26/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
No same or similar, for one year 03/26/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
DAHMEN, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3364
Citation: 881605561035 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAUGHERTY, JOSHUA RYAN
Age 20
St. Francis, MN 55070
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3228
Citation: 881604670915 Badge #: 467
1
10/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GRAHAM, TAMIKA NORICE
Age 30
Minneapolis, MN 55411
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2745
Citation: 881603870798 Badge #: 387
1
08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GRIEBEL, RICHARD PAUL
Age 23
Mankato, MN 56001
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3449
Citation: 881603870977 Badge #: 387
1
10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, ELLIOTT JOEL
Age 18
Ashland, WI 54806
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3386
Citation: 881605561046 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEE, BOHYUN
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3024
Citation: 881605230553 Badge #: 523
1
09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCCAMPBELL, PERIHAN
Age 47
Tofte, MN 55615
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3441
Citation: 881605561071 Badge #: 556
1
10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MULGREW, TERESA LYNN
Age 43
Woodbury, MN 55129
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3399
Citation: 881605561045 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NEWBY, TERRANCE CHRISTOPHER
Age 48
Roseville, MN 55113
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3416
Citation: 881603520567 Badge #: 352
1
10/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OKERLUND, BRENT RICHARD
Age 43
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3018
Citation: 881603870840 Badge #: 387
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
YANG, SHAWN PELEE
Age 21
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3302
Citation: 881601830419 Badge #: 183
1
10/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, LAUREEN P
Age 41
MN State Patrol - Oakdale
09-VB-16-3426
Citation: 881602080212 Badge #: 208
1
10/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/25/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor