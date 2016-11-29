Carlton County Court Report: October 24, 2016

Age 23

Sandstone, MN 55072

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2064

1

10/01/2015 Gross Misd Receiving Stolen Property

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (152 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 152 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

HALL, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age 32

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3153

Citation: 090100002157 Badge #: 65522

1

09/19/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, KATHRYN LYNNETTE

Age 43

Mahtowa, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3220

Citation: 090111627401 Badge #: 65508

1

09/30/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Approaching Intersection Fails to

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, SANDY DEE

Age 50

Duluth, MN 55805

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3424

Citation: 090102629401 Badge #: 65524

1

10/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

MATLOCK, BERNARD JOHN

Age 87

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1932

1

08/04/2016 3rd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

2

08/04/2016 4th Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $815.00

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 10/24/2016

Victim impact panel, 10/24/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016

No same or similar, 10/24/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/24/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SCHADEWALD, AMBER ROSE

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-672

1

04/04/2016 Threats of Violence

(Felony) 609.713.2 6097132

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (61 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)

Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, Complete a Mental Health Diagnostic Assessment/Psychological Evaluation as approved by Probation and follow all recommendations. 10/24/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/24/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/24/2016

Random testing, 10/24/2016

No same or similar, 10/24/2016

Conditions, other, *Cooperate fully with Carlton County Human Services mental health case management.

*Do not enter any Carlton County Buildings, including but not limited to the Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, and Human Services, unless there is a specific scheduled appointment and pre-approved by Probation.

*Comply with any rules of Adult Foster Care 10/24/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/24/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/24/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/24/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/24/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/24/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/24/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/24/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/24/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/24/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/24/2016)

Service – Adult (Community work service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

SMITH, TANAYA LEE

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-666

Citation: 090105609501 Badge #: 65512

1

04/04/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

2

04/04/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

TIESSEN, TIMOTHY DAYLE

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1434

Citation: 090106620601 Badge #: 65524

1

07/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 10/24/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1951

Citation: 000700003461 Badge #: 1FD119

1

09/30/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/24/2016

Counseling, 10/24/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

OLEARY, PATRICK MARK

Age 48

Tower, MN 55790

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2740

Citation: 000700004102 Badge #: 69429

1

08/14/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRYANT, JANELLE MARIE

Age 58

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-14-51

Citation: 881402090005 Badge #: 209

1

01/04/2014 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/04/2014 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CARLSON, JOYCE EILEEN-ANNE

Age 63

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3271

Citation: 881603870941 Badge #: 387

1

10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEFOE, CHRISTOPHER DONALD

Age 39

Ironwood, MI 49911

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-16-1957

1

09/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence: report to serve on April 24, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine $ 2,000.00

Stay $ 1,000.00

Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,190.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/24/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/24/2016

Random testing, 10/24/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/24/2016

Contact with probation, 10/24/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county/state. 10/24/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/24/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/24/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/24/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/24/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/24/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/24/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/24/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/24/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/24/2016

Complete treatment, 10/24/2016

Aftercare, 10/24/2016

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), twice weekly and document to probation 10/24/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/24/2016

No same or similar, 10/24/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/24/2016

DWI clinic, 10/24/2016

Victim impact panel, 10/24/2016

Sign all releases of information, 10/24/2016)

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence: report to serve on April 24, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

09/30/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

3

09/30/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

4

09/30/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

DONNER, JESSICA MARIE

Age 28

St. Paul, MN 55119-4963

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2713

Citation: 881605560797 Badge #: 556

1

08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/07/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ELMER, JAMES THOMAS

Age 53

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-16-1920

1

08/18/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 119 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 400.00

Imposed Fine $ 400.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $400.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $485.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016

No same or similar, 10/24/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

HASSAN, SAID MOHAMUD

Age 28

Minneapolis, MN 55414

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2705

Citation: 881605560789 Badge #: 556

1

08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEINO, GERALD JOSEPH LEE

Age 23

Chisholm, MN 55719

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2701

Citation: 881605230494 Badge #: 523

1

08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KRYNICKI, ROBERTA LYNN

Age 34

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2718

Citation: 881605560804 Badge #: 556

1

08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAVIGNE, DANIEL RICHARD

Age 72

Shoreview, MN 55126

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3344

Citation: 881603010757 Badge #: 301

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LIDBERG, EMILY RENEE

Age 23

Cook, MN 55723-0291

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2692

Citation: 881605560829 Badge #: 556

1

08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MILBERGER, AMANDA ROSE

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3012

Citation: 881604590526 Badge #: 459

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAXTON, HOLLY MARIE

Age 33

Duluth, MN 55816-0441

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2708

Citation: 881605560786 Badge #: 556

1

08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALKER, DANIELLE JEAN

Age 30

St. Paul, MN 55119-4963

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2715

Citation: 881605560798 Badge #: 556

1

08/07/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/24/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor