Carlton County Court Report: October 24, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 24, 2016:
KITLEY, DYLAN JAMES MICHAEL
Age 23
Sandstone, MN 55072
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2064
1
10/01/2015 Gross Misd Receiving Stolen Property
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (152 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 152 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
HALL, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age 32
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3153
Citation: 090100002157 Badge #: 65522
1
09/19/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, KATHRYN LYNNETTE
Age 43
Mahtowa, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3220
Citation: 090111627401 Badge #: 65508
1
09/30/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Approaching Intersection Fails to
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, SANDY DEE
Age 50
Duluth, MN 55805
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3424
Citation: 090102629401 Badge #: 65524
1
10/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed
MATLOCK, BERNARD JOHN
Age 87
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1932
1
08/04/2016 3rd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed
2
08/04/2016 4th Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $815.00
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 10/24/2016
Victim impact panel, 10/24/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016
No same or similar, 10/24/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/24/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SCHADEWALD, AMBER ROSE
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-672
1
04/04/2016 Threats of Violence
(Felony) 609.713.2 6097132
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (61 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)
Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, Complete a Mental Health Diagnostic Assessment/Psychological Evaluation as approved by Probation and follow all recommendations. 10/24/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/24/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/24/2016
Random testing, 10/24/2016
No same or similar, 10/24/2016
Conditions, other, *Cooperate fully with Carlton County Human Services mental health case management.
*Do not enter any Carlton County Buildings, including but not limited to the Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, and Human Services, unless there is a specific scheduled appointment and pre-approved by Probation.
*Comply with any rules of Adult Foster Care 10/24/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/24/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/24/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/24/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/24/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/24/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/24/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/24/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/24/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/24/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/24/2016)
Service – Adult (Community work service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
SMITH, TANAYA LEE
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-666
Citation: 090105609501 Badge #: 65512
1
04/04/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed
2
04/04/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed
TIESSEN, TIMOTHY DAYLE
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1434
Citation: 090106620601 Badge #: 65524
1
07/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 10/24/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1951
Citation: 000700003461 Badge #: 1FD119
1
09/30/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/24/2016
Counseling, 10/24/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
OLEARY, PATRICK MARK
Age 48
Tower, MN 55790
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2740
Citation: 000700004102 Badge #: 69429
1
08/14/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRYANT, JANELLE MARIE
Age 58
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-14-51
Citation: 881402090005 Badge #: 209
1
01/04/2014 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/04/2014 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CARLSON, JOYCE EILEEN-ANNE
Age 63
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3271
Citation: 881603870941 Badge #: 387
1
10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEFOE, CHRISTOPHER DONALD
Age 39
Ironwood, MI 49911
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-16-1957
1
09/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence: report to serve on April 24, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine $ 2,000.00
Stay $ 1,000.00
Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,190.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/24/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/24/2016
Random testing, 10/24/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/24/2016
Contact with probation, 10/24/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county/state. 10/24/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/24/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/24/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/24/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/24/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/24/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/24/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/24/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/24/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/24/2016
Complete treatment, 10/24/2016
Aftercare, 10/24/2016
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), twice weekly and document to probation 10/24/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/24/2016
No same or similar, 10/24/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/24/2016
DWI clinic, 10/24/2016
Victim impact panel, 10/24/2016
Sign all releases of information, 10/24/2016)
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence: report to serve on April 24, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
09/30/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed
3
09/30/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed
4
09/30/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed
DONNER, JESSICA MARIE
Age 28
St. Paul, MN 55119-4963
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2713
Citation: 881605560797 Badge #: 556
1
08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/07/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ELMER, JAMES THOMAS
Age 53
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-16-1920
1
08/18/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 119 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 400.00
Imposed Fine $ 400.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $400.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $485.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016
No same or similar, 10/24/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
HASSAN, SAID MOHAMUD
Age 28
Minneapolis, MN 55414
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2705
Citation: 881605560789 Badge #: 556
1
08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEINO, GERALD JOSEPH LEE
Age 23
Chisholm, MN 55719
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2701
Citation: 881605230494 Badge #: 523
1
08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KRYNICKI, ROBERTA LYNN
Age 34
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2718
Citation: 881605560804 Badge #: 556
1
08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAVIGNE, DANIEL RICHARD
Age 72
Shoreview, MN 55126
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3344
Citation: 881603010757 Badge #: 301
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LIDBERG, EMILY RENEE
Age 23
Cook, MN 55723-0291
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2692
Citation: 881605560829 Badge #: 556
1
08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MILBERGER, AMANDA ROSE
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3012
Citation: 881604590526 Badge #: 459
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAXTON, HOLLY MARIE
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55816-0441
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2708
Citation: 881605560786 Badge #: 556
1
08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALKER, DANIELLE JEAN
Age 30
St. Paul, MN 55119-4963
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2715
Citation: 881605560798 Badge #: 556
1
08/07/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/24/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor