    Carlton County Court Report: October 24, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 24, 2016:

    KITLEY, DYLAN JAMES MICHAEL

    Age 23

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2064

    1

    10/01/2015 Gross Misd Receiving Stolen Property

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (152 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 152 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    HALL, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

    Age 32

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3153

    Citation: 090100002157 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/19/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, KATHRYN LYNNETTE

    Age 43

    Mahtowa, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3220

    Citation: 090111627401 Badge #: 65508

    1

    09/30/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Approaching Intersection Fails to

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, SANDY DEE

    Age 50

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3424

    Citation: 090102629401 Badge #: 65524

    1

    10/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

    MATLOCK, BERNARD JOHN

    Age 87

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1932

    1

    08/04/2016 3rd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/04/2016 4th Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $815.00

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 10/24/2016

    Victim impact panel, 10/24/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016

    No same or similar, 10/24/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/24/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SCHADEWALD, AMBER ROSE

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-672

    1

    04/04/2016 Threats of Violence

    (Felony) 609.713.2 6097132

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (61 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 61 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, Complete a Mental Health Diagnostic Assessment/Psychological Evaluation as approved by Probation and follow all recommendations. 10/24/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/24/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/24/2016

    Random testing, 10/24/2016

    No same or similar, 10/24/2016

    Conditions, other, *Cooperate fully with Carlton County Human Services mental health case management.

    *Do not enter any Carlton County Buildings, including but not limited to the Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, and Human Services, unless there is a specific scheduled appointment and pre-approved by Probation.

    *Comply with any rules of Adult Foster Care 10/24/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/24/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/24/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/24/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/24/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/24/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/24/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/24/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/24/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/24/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/24/2016)

    Service – Adult (Community work service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    SMITH, TANAYA LEE

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-666

    Citation: 090105609501 Badge #: 65512

    1

    04/04/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/04/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

    TIESSEN, TIMOTHY DAYLE

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1434

    Citation: 090106620601 Badge #: 65524

    1

    07/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 10/24/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COUTURE, GEORGE WILFRED

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1951

    Citation: 000700003461 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    09/30/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/24/2016

    Counseling, 10/24/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    OLEARY, PATRICK MARK

    Age 48

    Tower, MN 55790

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2740

    Citation: 000700004102 Badge #: 69429

    1

    08/14/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRYANT, JANELLE MARIE

    Age 58

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-14-51

    Citation: 881402090005 Badge #: 209

    1

    01/04/2014 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/04/2014 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CARLSON, JOYCE EILEEN-ANNE

    Age 63

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3271

    Citation: 881603870941 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEFOE, CHRISTOPHER DONALD

    Age 39

    Ironwood, MI 49911

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-16-1957

    1

    09/30/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: report to serve on April 24, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine $ 2,000.00

    Stay $ 1,000.00

    Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,190.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/24/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/24/2016

    Random testing, 10/24/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/24/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/24/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county/state. 10/24/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/24/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/24/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/24/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/24/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/24/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/24/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/24/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/24/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/24/2016

    Complete treatment, 10/24/2016

    Aftercare, 10/24/2016

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), twice weekly and document to probation 10/24/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/24/2016

    No same or similar, 10/24/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/24/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/24/2016

    Victim impact panel, 10/24/2016

    Sign all releases of information, 10/24/2016)

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: report to serve on April 24, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    09/30/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

    3

    09/30/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

    4

    09/30/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Dismissed

    DONNER, JESSICA MARIE

    Age 28

    St. Paul, MN 55119-4963

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2713

    Citation: 881605560797 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/07/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ELMER, JAMES THOMAS

    Age 53

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-16-1920

    1

    08/18/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 119 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 400.00

    Imposed Fine $ 400.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $400.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $485.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2016

    No same or similar, 10/24/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    HASSAN, SAID MOHAMUD

    Age 28

    Minneapolis, MN 55414

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2705

    Citation: 881605560789 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEINO, GERALD JOSEPH LEE

    Age 23

    Chisholm, MN 55719

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2701

    Citation: 881605230494 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KRYNICKI, ROBERTA LYNN

    Age 34

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2718

    Citation: 881605560804 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAVIGNE, DANIEL RICHARD

    Age 72

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3344

    Citation: 881603010757 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LIDBERG, EMILY RENEE

    Age 23

    Cook, MN 55723-0291

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2692

    Citation: 881605560829 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MILBERGER, AMANDA ROSE

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3012

    Citation: 881604590526 Badge #: 459

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAXTON, HOLLY MARIE

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55816-0441

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2708

    Citation: 881605560786 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALKER, DANIELLE JEAN

    Age 30

    St. Paul, MN 55119-4963

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2715

    Citation: 881605560798 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/07/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/24/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

