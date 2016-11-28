Carlton County Court Report: October 21-23, 2016

Age 60

Duluth, MN 55804

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2346

Citation: 090106619709 Badge #: 65521

1

07/15/2016 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/30/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 12/02/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, MARK ARTHUR

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3366

Citation: 090109629103 Badge #: 65511

1

10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/21/2016 Dismissed

SOUKKALA, JOEL DUANE

Age 41

Barnum, MN 55707

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3410

Citation: 090106629305 Badge #: 65505

1

10/19/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/21/2016 Dismissed

VISKOE, ERIK SCOTT

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-1703

Citation: 090100001082 Badge #: 65507

1

06/06/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/21/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MADISON, KATHRYN MICHELLE

Age 31

Skandia, MI 49885-9506

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-2809

Citation: 890390623102 Badge #: 390

1

08/18/2016 Unlawful Deposit of Garbage, Litter or Like

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.68 60968

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/21/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ARRADONDO, TJERO RICHARD

Age 19

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2283

Citation: 881604590372 Badge #: 459

1

07/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 10/21/2016

Fine $ 70.00

Imposed Fine $ 70.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Speeding Surcharge $70.00

Fee Totals: $225.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GANNUCCI, GERALD JOSEPH

Age 57

Ham Lake, MN 55304

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3236

Citation: 881605560993 Badge #: 556

1

09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GENEREAU, KYLE PATRICK

Age 37

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2076

Citation: 881603870603 Badge #: 387

1

06/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/21/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Continued

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 10/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/21/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

KIMBALL, FELICIA ANN

Age 50

Fridley, MN 55432

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3354

Citation: 881605561019 Badge #: 556

1

10/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RICHMOND, DESIREE ARMITA

Age 48

Oakdale, MN 55128

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-13-928

Citation: 881303410025 Badge #: 341

1

04/22/2013 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/21/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

04/22/2013 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/21/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SLOTNESS, CHERYL RAE

Age 65

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2771

Citation: 881605230513 Badge #: 523

1

08/15/2016 Careless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/21/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WALLACK, RYAN DAVID

Age 23

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3176

Citation: 881603520530 Badge #: 352

1

09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ALVARADO, DANIEL ORLANDO

Age 20

Crystal, MN 55427

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3324

Citation: 881603520552 Badge #: 352

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/22/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HINSZ, TAMMY LOVE

Age 43

Ramsey, MN 55303

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3130

Citation: 881605560954 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/22/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WACHOLZ, SCOTT ARTHUR

Age 56

Pequot Lakes, MN 56472

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3189

Citation: 881603870894 Badge #: 387

1

09/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/22/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LABELLE, ADAM TROY

Age 36

Kettle River, MN 55057

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-14-1855

Citation: 090203418602 Badge #: 3858

1

07/05/2014 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/22/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

FITZMAURICE, OWEN FRANCIS

Age 18

Minneapolis, MN 55417

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3014

Citation: 881603520503 Badge #: 352

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/23/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/09/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

09/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/20/2016 Dismissed

LAWLOR, JOHN EDWARD

Age 17

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3391

Citation: 881605561051 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/23/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STEINBERG, ROSS MARCUS

Age 45

Shoreview, MN 55126

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3221

Citation: 881603010697 Badge #: 301

1

10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 106/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 10/23/2016

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor