    Carlton County Court Report: October 21-23, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 21-23, 2016:

    FITZGERALD, MICHELE ANNE

    Age 60

    Duluth, MN 55804

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2346

    Citation: 090106619709 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/15/2016 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/30/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 12/02/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, MARK ARTHUR

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3366

    Citation: 090109629103 Badge #: 65511

    1

    10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Dismissed

    SOUKKALA, JOEL DUANE

    Age 41

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3410

    Citation: 090106629305 Badge #: 65505

    1

    10/19/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Dismissed

    VISKOE, ERIK SCOTT

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-1703

    Citation: 090100001082 Badge #: 65507

    1

    06/06/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MADISON, KATHRYN MICHELLE

    Age 31

    Skandia, MI 49885-9506

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-2809

    Citation: 890390623102 Badge #: 390

    1

    08/18/2016 Unlawful Deposit of Garbage, Litter or Like

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.68 60968

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ARRADONDO, TJERO RICHARD

    Age 19

    St. Louis Park, MN 55426

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2283

    Citation: 881604590372 Badge #: 459

    1

    07/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine $ 70.00

    Imposed Fine $ 70.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Speeding Surcharge $70.00

    Fee Totals: $225.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GANNUCCI, GERALD JOSEPH

    Age 57

    Ham Lake, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3236

    Citation: 881605560993 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GENEREAU, KYLE PATRICK

    Age 37

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2076

    Citation: 881603870603 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Continued

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 10/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/21/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    KIMBALL, FELICIA ANN

    Age 50

    Fridley, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3354

    Citation: 881605561019 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RICHMOND, DESIREE ARMITA

    Age 48

    Oakdale, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-13-928

    Citation: 881303410025 Badge #: 341

    1

    04/22/2013 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    04/22/2013 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SLOTNESS, CHERYL RAE

    Age 65

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2771

    Citation: 881605230513 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/15/2016 Careless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WALLACK, RYAN DAVID

    Age 23

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3176

    Citation: 881603520530 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ALVARADO, DANIEL ORLANDO

    Age 20

    Crystal, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3324

    Citation: 881603520552 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/22/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HINSZ, TAMMY LOVE

    Age 43

    Ramsey, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3130

    Citation: 881605560954 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/22/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WACHOLZ, SCOTT ARTHUR

    Age 56

    Pequot Lakes, MN 56472

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3189

    Citation: 881603870894 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/22/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LABELLE, ADAM TROY

    Age 36

    Kettle River, MN 55057

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-14-1855

    Citation: 090203418602 Badge #: 3858

    1

    07/05/2014 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/22/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    FITZMAURICE, OWEN FRANCIS

    Age 18

    Minneapolis, MN 55417

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3014

    Citation: 881603520503 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/23/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/09/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    09/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Dismissed

    LAWLOR, JOHN EDWARD

    Age 17

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3391

    Citation: 881605561051 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/23/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STEINBERG, ROSS MARCUS

    Age 45

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3221

    Citation: 881603010697 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 106/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 10/23/2016

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

