Carlton County Court Report: October 21-23, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 21-23, 2016:
FITZGERALD, MICHELE ANNE
Age 60
Duluth, MN 55804
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2346
Citation: 090106619709 Badge #: 65521
1
07/15/2016 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/30/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 12/02/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, MARK ARTHUR
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3366
Citation: 090109629103 Badge #: 65511
1
10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/21/2016 Dismissed
SOUKKALA, JOEL DUANE
Age 41
Barnum, MN 55707
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3410
Citation: 090106629305 Badge #: 65505
1
10/19/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/21/2016 Dismissed
VISKOE, ERIK SCOTT
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-1703
Citation: 090100001082 Badge #: 65507
1
06/06/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/21/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MADISON, KATHRYN MICHELLE
Age 31
Skandia, MI 49885-9506
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-2809
Citation: 890390623102 Badge #: 390
1
08/18/2016 Unlawful Deposit of Garbage, Litter or Like
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.68 60968
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/21/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ARRADONDO, TJERO RICHARD
Age 19
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2283
Citation: 881604590372 Badge #: 459
1
07/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 10/21/2016
Fine $ 70.00
Imposed Fine $ 70.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Speeding Surcharge $70.00
Fee Totals: $225.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GANNUCCI, GERALD JOSEPH
Age 57
Ham Lake, MN 55304
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3236
Citation: 881605560993 Badge #: 556
1
09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GENEREAU, KYLE PATRICK
Age 37
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2076
Citation: 881603870603 Badge #: 387
1
06/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/21/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Continued
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 10/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/21/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
KIMBALL, FELICIA ANN
Age 50
Fridley, MN 55432
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3354
Citation: 881605561019 Badge #: 556
1
10/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RICHMOND, DESIREE ARMITA
Age 48
Oakdale, MN 55128
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-13-928
Citation: 881303410025 Badge #: 341
1
04/22/2013 Speed 70 Zone 99/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/21/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
04/22/2013 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/21/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SLOTNESS, CHERYL RAE
Age 65
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2771
Citation: 881605230513 Badge #: 523
1
08/15/2016 Careless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/21/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WALLACK, RYAN DAVID
Age 23
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3176
Citation: 881603520530 Badge #: 352
1
09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ALVARADO, DANIEL ORLANDO
Age 20
Crystal, MN 55427
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3324
Citation: 881603520552 Badge #: 352
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/22/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HINSZ, TAMMY LOVE
Age 43
Ramsey, MN 55303
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3130
Citation: 881605560954 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/22/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WACHOLZ, SCOTT ARTHUR
Age 56
Pequot Lakes, MN 56472
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3189
Citation: 881603870894 Badge #: 387
1
09/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/22/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LABELLE, ADAM TROY
Age 36
Kettle River, MN 55057
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-14-1855
Citation: 090203418602 Badge #: 3858
1
07/05/2014 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/22/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
FITZMAURICE, OWEN FRANCIS
Age 18
Minneapolis, MN 55417
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3014
Citation: 881603520503 Badge #: 352
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/23/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/09/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
09/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/20/2016 Dismissed
LAWLOR, JOHN EDWARD
Age 17
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3391
Citation: 881605561051 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/23/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STEINBERG, ROSS MARCUS
Age 45
Shoreview, MN 55126
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3221
Citation: 881603010697 Badge #: 301
1
10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 106/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 10/23/2016
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $225.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor