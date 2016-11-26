Carlton County Court Report: October 20, 2016

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1723

Citation: 090009624501 Badge #: 62110

1

09/01/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/20/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

GOODMAN, WYATT DAVID

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1611

Citation: 090100000310 Badge #: 65506

1

07/24/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/20/2016

Pay restitution, 10/20/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/20/2016

Make all future court appearances, January 19, 2017 @ 9:30 am 10/20/2016

Anger management, follow all recommendations 10/20/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with supervised probation contract. 10/20/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $1,384.88

Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $1,519.88

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

JANKOWSKI, TERRENCE JAY

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2678

Citation: 090106622503 Badge #: 65522

1

08/12/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JOHNSON, SHANE ORRIN

Age 30

Duluth, MN 55805

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-14-1957

1

10/07/2014 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Local Confinement (77 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 66 Days)

Comment: Serve 77 days cclec with 66 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/20/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/20/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/20/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/20/2016

No contact with victim(s), 10/20/2016

Conditions, other, Upon completion of treatment and aftercare, seek full-time employment. 10/20/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/20/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/20/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/20/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/20/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/20/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/20/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/20/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/20/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/20/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/20/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/20/2016

Contact with probation, 10/20/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/20/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/20/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 10/20/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-193

1

09/22/2014 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (77 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 66 Days)

Comment: Serve 77 days cclec with 66 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/20/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/20/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/20/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/20/2016

No contact with victim(s), 10/20/2016

Conditions, other, Upon completion of treatment and aftercare, seek full-time employment. 10/20/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/20/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/20/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/20/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/20/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/20/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/20/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/20/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/20/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/20/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/20/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/20/2016

Contact with probation, 10/20/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/20/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/20/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/20/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

KEMI, ASHLEY MARIE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2391

Citation: 090102620101 Badge #: 65511

1

07/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

No same or similar, 10/20/2016)

KRANZ, HEATHER RENEE

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3372

Citation: 090109629102 Badge #: 65511

1

10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/20/2016 Dismissed

LEININGER, ALEXANDER BLAKE

Age 21

McGregor, MN 55760

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1759

Citation: 090102624901 Badge #: 65521

1

09/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 10/20/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THEISEN, KYLE JOHN

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3288

Citation: 090107628002 Badge #: 65522

1

10/06/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BILLINGS, GARRY C

Age 70

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3347

Citation: 881603010756 Badge #: 301

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CONROY, RYAN THOMAS

Age 25

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3169

Citation: 881605560981 Badge #: 556

1

09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIRTH, DALEN PAUL

Age 26

Apple Valley, MN 55124

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3134

Citation: 881605560964 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Following/Close Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HANSEN, PETER HARTVIG

Age 31

Minneapolis, MN 55410

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2526

Citation: 881603870739 Badge #: 387

1

07/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80 /70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 08/30/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KAHIAPO, MAUI KEKAHUNA

Age 22

Champlin, MN 55316

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3245

Citation: 881605561001 Badge #: 556

1

10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, ANGELIA JOY

Age 43

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2634

Citation: 881601770519 Badge #: 177

1

08/07/2016 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SOHN, MIN KYUNG

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2978

Citation: 881605560891 Badge #: 556

1

09/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLENSON, JAYDEN AUGUST

Age 18

Arden Hills, MN 55112

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3185

Citation: 881601830390 Badge #: 183

1

09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/20/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor