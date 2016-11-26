Carlton County Court Report: October 20, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 20, 2016:
MAJCHRZAK, KRISTIN LEAH
Age 36
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1723
Citation: 090009624501 Badge #: 62110
1
09/01/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/20/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
GOODMAN, WYATT DAVID
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1611
Citation: 090100000310 Badge #: 65506
1
07/24/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/20/2016
Pay restitution, 10/20/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/20/2016
Make all future court appearances, January 19, 2017 @ 9:30 am 10/20/2016
Anger management, follow all recommendations 10/20/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with supervised probation contract. 10/20/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $1,384.88
Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $1,519.88
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
JANKOWSKI, TERRENCE JAY
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2678
Citation: 090106622503 Badge #: 65522
1
08/12/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JOHNSON, SHANE ORRIN
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55805
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-14-1957
1
10/07/2014 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Local Confinement (77 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 66 Days)
Comment: Serve 77 days cclec with 66 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/20/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/20/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/20/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/20/2016
No contact with victim(s), 10/20/2016
Conditions, other, Upon completion of treatment and aftercare, seek full-time employment. 10/20/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/20/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/20/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/20/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/20/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/20/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/20/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/20/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/20/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/20/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/20/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/20/2016
Contact with probation, 10/20/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/20/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/20/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 10/20/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-193
1
09/22/2014 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (77 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 66 Days)
Comment: Serve 77 days cclec with 66 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/20/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/20/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/20/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/20/2016
No contact with victim(s), 10/20/2016
Conditions, other, Upon completion of treatment and aftercare, seek full-time employment. 10/20/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/20/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/20/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/20/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/20/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/20/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/20/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/20/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/20/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/20/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/20/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/20/2016
Contact with probation, 10/20/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/20/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/20/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/20/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
KEMI, ASHLEY MARIE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2391
Citation: 090102620101 Badge #: 65511
1
07/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
No same or similar, 10/20/2016)
KRANZ, HEATHER RENEE
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3372
Citation: 090109629102 Badge #: 65511
1
10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/20/2016 Dismissed
LEININGER, ALEXANDER BLAKE
Age 21
McGregor, MN 55760
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1759
Citation: 090102624901 Badge #: 65521
1
09/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 10/20/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THEISEN, KYLE JOHN
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3288
Citation: 090107628002 Badge #: 65522
1
10/06/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BILLINGS, GARRY C
Age 70
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3347
Citation: 881603010756 Badge #: 301
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CONROY, RYAN THOMAS
Age 25
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3169
Citation: 881605560981 Badge #: 556
1
09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIRTH, DALEN PAUL
Age 26
Apple Valley, MN 55124
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3134
Citation: 881605560964 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Following/Close Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANSEN, PETER HARTVIG
Age 31
Minneapolis, MN 55410
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2526
Citation: 881603870739 Badge #: 387
1
07/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80 /70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 08/30/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KAHIAPO, MAUI KEKAHUNA
Age 22
Champlin, MN 55316
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3245
Citation: 881605561001 Badge #: 556
1
10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, ANGELIA JOY
Age 43
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2634
Citation: 881601770519 Badge #: 177
1
08/07/2016 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SOHN, MIN KYUNG
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2978
Citation: 881605560891 Badge #: 556
1
09/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLENSON, JAYDEN AUGUST
Age 18
Arden Hills, MN 55112
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3185
Citation: 881601830390 Badge #: 183
1
09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor