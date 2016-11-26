Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: October 20, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 20, 2016:

    MAJCHRZAK, KRISTIN LEAH

    Age 36

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1723

    Citation: 090009624501 Badge #: 62110

    1

    09/01/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    GOODMAN, WYATT DAVID

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1611

    Citation: 090100000310 Badge #: 65506

    1

    07/24/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/20/2016

    Pay restitution, 10/20/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/20/2016

    Make all future court appearances, January 19, 2017 @ 9:30 am 10/20/2016

    Anger management, follow all recommendations 10/20/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with supervised probation contract. 10/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $1,384.88

    Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $1,519.88

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    JANKOWSKI, TERRENCE JAY

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2678

    Citation: 090106622503 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/12/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JOHNSON, SHANE ORRIN

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-14-1957

    1

    10/07/2014 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Local Confinement (77 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 66 Days)

    Comment: Serve 77 days cclec with 66 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/20/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/20/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/20/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/20/2016

    No contact with victim(s), 10/20/2016

    Conditions, other, Upon completion of treatment and aftercare, seek full-time employment. 10/20/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/20/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/20/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/20/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/20/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/20/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/20/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/20/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/20/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/20/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/20/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/20/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/20/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/20/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 10/20/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-193

    1

    09/22/2014 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

    (Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (77 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 66 Days)

    Comment: Serve 77 days cclec with 66 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/20/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/20/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/20/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/20/2016

    No contact with victim(s), 10/20/2016

    Conditions, other, Upon completion of treatment and aftercare, seek full-time employment. 10/20/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/20/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/20/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/20/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/20/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/20/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/20/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/20/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/20/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/20/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/20/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/20/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/20/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/20/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/20/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    KEMI, ASHLEY MARIE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2391

    Citation: 090102620101 Badge #: 65511

    1

    07/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016

    No same or similar, 10/20/2016)

    KRANZ, HEATHER RENEE

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3372

    Citation: 090109629102 Badge #: 65511

    1

    10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Dismissed

    LEININGER, ALEXANDER BLAKE

    Age 21

    McGregor, MN 55760

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1759

    Citation: 090102624901 Badge #: 65521

    1

    09/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016

    Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 10/20/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THEISEN, KYLE JOHN

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3288

    Citation: 090107628002 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/06/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BILLINGS, GARRY C

    Age 70

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3347

    Citation: 881603010756 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CONROY, RYAN THOMAS

    Age 25

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3169

    Citation: 881605560981 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIRTH, DALEN PAUL

    Age 26

    Apple Valley, MN 55124

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3134

    Citation: 881605560964 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Following/Close Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANSEN, PETER HARTVIG

    Age 31

    Minneapolis, MN 55410

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2526

    Citation: 881603870739 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80 /70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 08/30/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KAHIAPO, MAUI KEKAHUNA

    Age 22

    Champlin, MN 55316

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3245

    Citation: 881605561001 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, ANGELIA JOY

    Age 43

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2634

    Citation: 881601770519 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/07/2016 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SOHN, MIN KYUNG

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2978

    Citation: 881605560891 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/20/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLENSON, JAYDEN AUGUST

    Age 18

    Arden Hills, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3185

    Citation: 881601830390 Badge #: 183

    1

    09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement