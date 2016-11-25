Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 19, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 19, 2016:

    COLLINS, ROGER EUGENE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2832

    Citation: 090107623601 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/23/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KEELER, SHAWNA LEE

    Age 26

    Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-353

    1

    01/25/2015 Aiding & Abetting Theft - $500 to $1,000 (Aid/Abet – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/23/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/23/2015

    Restitution reserved, until close of business April 30, 2015 03/23/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/23/2015

    Conditions, other, Banned from Walmart-Cloquet 03/23/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    LENO, PAUL JAMES

    Age 36

    Moose Lake, MN 55707

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-1944

    Citation: 090101518101 Badge #: 65517

    1

    06/30/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BECKER, DANIEL MERVYN

    Age 61

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-14-3319

    Citation: 000700002457 Badge #: 1FD133

    1

    11/15/2014 Traffic-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Through Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 03/23/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/23/2015 Payable without appearance

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/23/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/23/2015)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRIEND, SCOTTY LEE

    Age 42

    Crystal, MN 55428

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2180

    Citation: 881603870627 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ISHRATALI, SYED HASAN

    Age 31

    Richfield, MN 55423

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3349

    Citation: 881605561025 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAFONT, IAN THOMAS

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3096

    Citation: 881603520510 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LENO, PAUL JAMES

    Age 36

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-15-224

    Citation: 881501770058 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/23/2015 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    01/23/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    01/23/2015 No Driver’s License In Possession

    (Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1197

    Citation: 881604100221 Badge #: 410

    1

    04/27/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MCGEE, JARVIS M

    Age 20

    Racine, WI 53405

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2990

    Citation: 881605230542 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PLEWS, ELISHA GRAHAM

    Age 21

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-15-3529

    Citation: 881501770507 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/18/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 02/08/2016 Dismissed

    2

    11/18/2015 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SHERMAN, RONALD DENNIS

    Age 49

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2879

    Citation: 881603870811 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 115/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed

    STAUBS, WILLIAM KENNETH

    Age 46

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3264

    Citation: 881603730602 Badge #: 373

    1

    10/06/2016 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WOLTER, MITCHELL FRANCIS

    Age 18

    Elysian, MN 56028

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3348

    Citation: 881603520562 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WRIGHT, BRADFORD LEE

    Age 64

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3010

    Citation: 881605560911 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed

    ZIEMANN, KEVYN DEWAYNE

    Age 43

    Grant, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3244

    Citation: 881605561003 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

