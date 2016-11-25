Carlton County Court Report: October 19, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 19, 2016:
COLLINS, ROGER EUGENE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2832
Citation: 090107623601 Badge #: 65522
1
08/23/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KEELER, SHAWNA LEE
Age 26
Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-353
1
01/25/2015 Aiding & Abetting Theft - $500 to $1,000 (Aid/Abet – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/23/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/23/2015
Restitution reserved, until close of business April 30, 2015 03/23/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/23/2015
Conditions, other, Banned from Walmart-Cloquet 03/23/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
LENO, PAUL JAMES
Age 36
Moose Lake, MN 55707
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-1944
Citation: 090101518101 Badge #: 65517
1
06/30/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BECKER, DANIEL MERVYN
Age 61
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-14-3319
Citation: 000700002457 Badge #: 1FD133
1
11/15/2014 Traffic-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Through Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 03/23/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/23/2015 Payable without appearance
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/23/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/23/2015)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRIEND, SCOTTY LEE
Age 42
Crystal, MN 55428
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2180
Citation: 881603870627 Badge #: 387
1
07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ISHRATALI, SYED HASAN
Age 31
Richfield, MN 55423
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3349
Citation: 881605561025 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAFONT, IAN THOMAS
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3096
Citation: 881603520510 Badge #: 352
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LENO, PAUL JAMES
Age 36
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-15-224
Citation: 881501770058 Badge #: 177
1
01/23/2015 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
01/23/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
01/23/2015 No Driver’s License In Possession
(Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $20.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1197
Citation: 881604100221 Badge #: 410
1
04/27/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MCGEE, JARVIS M
Age 20
Racine, WI 53405
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2990
Citation: 881605230542 Badge #: 523
1
09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PLEWS, ELISHA GRAHAM
Age 21
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-15-3529
Citation: 881501770507 Badge #: 177
1
11/18/2015 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 02/08/2016 Dismissed
2
11/18/2015 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SHERMAN, RONALD DENNIS
Age 49
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2879
Citation: 881603870811 Badge #: 387
1
08/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 115/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed
STAUBS, WILLIAM KENNETH
Age 46
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3264
Citation: 881603730602 Badge #: 373
1
10/06/2016 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WOLTER, MITCHELL FRANCIS
Age 18
Elysian, MN 56028
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3348
Citation: 881603520562 Badge #: 352
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WRIGHT, BRADFORD LEE
Age 64
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3010
Citation: 881605560911 Badge #: 556
1
09/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed
ZIEMANN, KEVYN DEWAYNE
Age 43
Grant, MN 55082
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3244
Citation: 881605561003 Badge #: 556
1
10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor