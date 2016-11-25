Carlton County Court Report: October 19, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2832

Citation: 090107623601 Badge #: 65522

1

08/23/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KEELER, SHAWNA LEE

Age 26

Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-353

1

01/25/2015 Aiding & Abetting Theft - $500 to $1,000 (Aid/Abet – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/23/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/23/2015

Restitution reserved, until close of business April 30, 2015 03/23/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/23/2015

Conditions, other, Banned from Walmart-Cloquet 03/23/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

LENO, PAUL JAMES

Age 36

Moose Lake, MN 55707

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-1944

Citation: 090101518101 Badge #: 65517

1

06/30/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BECKER, DANIEL MERVYN

Age 61

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-14-3319

Citation: 000700002457 Badge #: 1FD133

1

11/15/2014 Traffic-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Through Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 03/23/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/23/2015 Payable without appearance

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/23/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/23/2015)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRIEND, SCOTTY LEE

Age 42

Crystal, MN 55428

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2180

Citation: 881603870627 Badge #: 387

1

07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ISHRATALI, SYED HASAN

Age 31

Richfield, MN 55423

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3349

Citation: 881605561025 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAFONT, IAN THOMAS

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3096

Citation: 881603520510 Badge #: 352

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LENO, PAUL JAMES

Age 36

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-15-224

Citation: 881501770058 Badge #: 177

1

01/23/2015 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

01/23/2015 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

01/23/2015 No Driver’s License In Possession

(Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $20.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1197

Citation: 881604100221 Badge #: 410

1

04/27/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MCGEE, JARVIS M

Age 20

Racine, WI 53405

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2990

Citation: 881605230542 Badge #: 523

1

09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PLEWS, ELISHA GRAHAM

Age 21

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-15-3529

Citation: 881501770507 Badge #: 177

1

11/18/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 02/08/2016 Dismissed

2

11/18/2015 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SHERMAN, RONALD DENNIS

Age 49

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2879

Citation: 881603870811 Badge #: 387

1

08/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 115/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed

STAUBS, WILLIAM KENNETH

Age 46

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3264

Citation: 881603730602 Badge #: 373

1

10/06/2016 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WOLTER, MITCHELL FRANCIS

Age 18

Elysian, MN 56028

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3348

Citation: 881603520562 Badge #: 352

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WRIGHT, BRADFORD LEE

Age 64

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3010

Citation: 881605560911 Badge #: 556

1

09/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/19/2016 Dismissed

ZIEMANN, KEVYN DEWAYNE

Age 43

Grant, MN 55082

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3244

Citation: 881605561003 Badge #: 556

1

10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor