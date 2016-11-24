Carlton County Court Report: October 18, 2016

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2641

Citation: 090000002125 Badge #: 62248

1

08/08/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HALVERSON, HUNTER LEE

Age 19

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-192

Citation: 090000001691 Badge #: 2110

1

01/28/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 02/11/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

2

01/28/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/18/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/18/2016)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-22

1

12/30/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 2 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 99 Days)

Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 99 days credit.

Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow directives of case manager regarding programming. 10/18/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2016

Contact with probation, 10/18/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/18/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/18/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

12/30/2015 Offering A Forged Check

(Felony) 609.631.3 6096313

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

3

12/30/2015 Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Sell/Transf Card

(Felony) 609.821.2(3) 60982123

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

4

12/30/2015 Attempted Identity Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.527.2 6095272

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2655

Citation: 000700002931 Badge #: 1FD103

1

12/16/2015 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-505

Citation: 000700003769 Badge #: 1FD106

1

07/26/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less –

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016

Restitution reserved, reserved for 30 days 10/18/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2005

Citation: 000700003468 Badge #: 1FD136

1

10/09/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

ROBB, DAVID ALLEN JR

Age 32

St. Paul, MN 55109

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-117

Citation: 000700002922 Badge #: 6427

1

01/10/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

01/10/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 67/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLAUSSEN, DOUGLAS LEE

Age 26

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3149

Citation: 881605560938 Badge #: 556

1

09/16/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

GAWDE, SANJEEV JAYWANT

Age 46

Shakopee, MN 55379

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3122

Citation: 881605560949 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HALLADAY, HEIDI JOANNE

Age 20

Maple, WI 54854

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3168

Citation: 881605560978 Badge #: 556

1

09/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, AMBER ROSE

Age 39

Minneapolis, MN 55413

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3080

Citation: 881608600176 Badge #: 860

1

09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCCOMB, TIMOTHY ALLEN

Age 49

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3063

Citation: 881603870862 Badge #: 387

1

09/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RANDALL, LEE SCOTT

Age 27

Aurora, MN 55705

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3277

Citation: 881600100244 Badge #: 10

1

09/28/2016 Exceed Allowable 80000 Pound Gross Weight

(Misdemeanor) 169.824.2(1) 16982421

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

ROSENBERG, MADELINE YOUNG

Age 19

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3253

Citation: 881603520544 Badge #: 352

1

10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHYMA, COLE GERARD

Age 23

Pierz, MN 56364

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3072

Citation: 881605230574 Badge #: 523

1

09/14/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/14/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $20.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SMITH, MATILDA JEANNE

Age 24

Anoka, 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3150

Citation: 881605560950 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STORR, CLAUDIA ERIKA ILSE

Age 54

Hochstadt

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3260

Citation: 881603520546 Badge #: 352

1

10/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WELSH, LACEY RAE

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3318

Citation: 881605230621 Badge #: 523

1

10/13/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

MUNDELL-DUFFIELD, JAYLIN DALE

Age 20

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-1514

Citation: 090200000279 Badge #: 3866

1

07/24/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 09/03/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/15/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/15/2015

Random testing, pay costs. 10/15/2015

Mental Health Evaluation, Complete Mental Health Diagnostic and document to probation agent. 10/15/2015

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, pay associated fees, enroll within 30 days of today’s date (10/15/15) and document to probation agent. 10/15/2015

No same or similar, 10/15/2015

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/15/2015

Conditions, other, Continue to make and keep appointments with doctor to manage and monitor health/mental health, follow through with finding a new therapist. 10/15/2015

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/15/2015

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/15/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/15/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/15/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/15/2015

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/15/2015

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/15/2015

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/15/2015)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

2

07/24/2015 Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 08/06/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 10/15/2015 Dismissed