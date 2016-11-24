Carlton County Court Report: October 18, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 18, 2016:
BOOKER, PAUL ANDREW
Age 25
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2641
Citation: 090000002125 Badge #: 62248
1
08/08/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HALVERSON, HUNTER LEE
Age 19
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-192
Citation: 090000001691 Badge #: 2110
1
01/28/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 02/11/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed
2
01/28/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/18/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/18/2016)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-22
1
12/30/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 2 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 99 Days)
Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 99 days credit.
Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow directives of case manager regarding programming. 10/18/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2016
Contact with probation, 10/18/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/18/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/18/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
12/30/2015 Offering A Forged Check
(Felony) 609.631.3 6096313
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed
3
12/30/2015 Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Sell/Transf Card
(Felony) 609.821.2(3) 60982123
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed
4
12/30/2015 Attempted Identity Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.527.2 6095272
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2655
Citation: 000700002931 Badge #: 1FD103
1
12/16/2015 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-505
Citation: 000700003769 Badge #: 1FD106
1
07/26/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less –
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016
Restitution reserved, reserved for 30 days 10/18/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2005
Citation: 000700003468 Badge #: 1FD136
1
10/09/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed
ROBB, DAVID ALLEN JR
Age 32
St. Paul, MN 55109
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-117
Citation: 000700002922 Badge #: 6427
1
01/10/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
01/10/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 67/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLAUSSEN, DOUGLAS LEE
Age 26
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3149
Citation: 881605560938 Badge #: 556
1
09/16/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
GAWDE, SANJEEV JAYWANT
Age 46
Shakopee, MN 55379
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3122
Citation: 881605560949 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HALLADAY, HEIDI JOANNE
Age 20
Maple, WI 54854
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3168
Citation: 881605560978 Badge #: 556
1
09/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, AMBER ROSE
Age 39
Minneapolis, MN 55413
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3080
Citation: 881608600176 Badge #: 860
1
09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCCOMB, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age 49
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3063
Citation: 881603870862 Badge #: 387
1
09/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RANDALL, LEE SCOTT
Age 27
Aurora, MN 55705
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3277
Citation: 881600100244 Badge #: 10
1
09/28/2016 Exceed Allowable 80000 Pound Gross Weight
(Misdemeanor) 169.824.2(1) 16982421
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed
ROSENBERG, MADELINE YOUNG
Age 19
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3253
Citation: 881603520544 Badge #: 352
1
10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHYMA, COLE GERARD
Age 23
Pierz, MN 56364
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3072
Citation: 881605230574 Badge #: 523
1
09/14/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/14/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $20.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SMITH, MATILDA JEANNE
Age 24
Anoka, 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3150
Citation: 881605560950 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STORR, CLAUDIA ERIKA ILSE
Age 54
Hochstadt
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3260
Citation: 881603520546 Badge #: 352
1
10/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WELSH, LACEY RAE
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3318
Citation: 881605230621 Badge #: 523
1
10/13/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed
MUNDELL-DUFFIELD, JAYLIN DALE
Age 20
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-1514
Citation: 090200000279 Badge #: 3866
1
07/24/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 09/03/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/15/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/15/2015
Random testing, pay costs. 10/15/2015
Mental Health Evaluation, Complete Mental Health Diagnostic and document to probation agent. 10/15/2015
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, pay associated fees, enroll within 30 days of today’s date (10/15/15) and document to probation agent. 10/15/2015
No same or similar, 10/15/2015
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/15/2015
Conditions, other, Continue to make and keep appointments with doctor to manage and monitor health/mental health, follow through with finding a new therapist. 10/15/2015
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/15/2015
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/15/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/15/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/15/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/15/2015
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/15/2015
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/15/2015
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/15/2015)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
2
07/24/2015 Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 08/06/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 10/15/2015 Dismissed