    Carlton County Court Report: October 18, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 18, 2016:

    BOOKER, PAUL ANDREW

    Age 25

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2641

    Citation: 090000002125 Badge #: 62248

    1

    08/08/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HALVERSON, HUNTER LEE

    Age 19

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-192

    Citation: 090000001691 Badge #: 2110

    1

    01/28/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 02/11/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

    2

    01/28/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: DeSanto, John E.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/18/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/18/2016)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-22

    1

    12/30/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 2 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 99 Days)

    Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 99 days credit.

    Condition – Adult (Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow directives of case manager regarding programming. 10/18/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/18/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/18/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/18/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    12/30/2015 Offering A Forged Check

    (Felony) 609.631.3 6096313

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

    3

    12/30/2015 Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Sell/Transf Card

    (Felony) 609.821.2(3) 60982123

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

    4

    12/30/2015 Attempted Identity Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.527.2 6095272

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2655

    Citation: 000700002931 Badge #: 1FD103

    1

    12/16/2015 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-505

    Citation: 000700003769 Badge #: 1FD106

    1

    07/26/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less –

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2016

    Restitution reserved, reserved for 30 days 10/18/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2005

    Citation: 000700003468 Badge #: 1FD136

    1

    10/09/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

    ROBB, DAVID ALLEN JR

    Age 32

    St. Paul, MN 55109

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-117

    Citation: 000700002922 Badge #: 6427

    1

    01/10/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    01/10/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 67/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLAUSSEN, DOUGLAS LEE

    Age 26

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3149

    Citation: 881605560938 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/16/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    GAWDE, SANJEEV JAYWANT

    Age 46

    Shakopee, MN 55379

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3122

    Citation: 881605560949 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HALLADAY, HEIDI JOANNE

    Age 20

    Maple, WI 54854

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3168

    Citation: 881605560978 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, AMBER ROSE

    Age 39

    Minneapolis, MN 55413

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3080

    Citation: 881608600176 Badge #: 860

    1

    09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCCOMB, TIMOTHY ALLEN

    Age 49

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3063

    Citation: 881603870862 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RANDALL, LEE SCOTT

    Age 27

    Aurora, MN 55705

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3277

    Citation: 881600100244 Badge #: 10

    1

    09/28/2016 Exceed Allowable 80000 Pound Gross Weight

    (Misdemeanor) 169.824.2(1) 16982421

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

    ROSENBERG, MADELINE YOUNG

    Age 19

    Lino Lakes, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3253

    Citation: 881603520544 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHYMA, COLE GERARD

    Age 23

    Pierz, MN 56364

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3072

    Citation: 881605230574 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/14/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/14/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SMITH, MATILDA JEANNE

    Age 24

    Anoka, 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3150

    Citation: 881605560950 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STORR, CLAUDIA ERIKA ILSE

    Age 54

    Hochstadt

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3260

    Citation: 881603520546 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WELSH, LACEY RAE

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3318

    Citation: 881605230621 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/13/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

    MUNDELL-DUFFIELD, JAYLIN DALE

    Age 20

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-1514

    Citation: 090200000279 Badge #: 3866

    1

    07/24/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 09/03/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/15/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/15/2015

    Random testing, pay costs. 10/15/2015

    Mental Health Evaluation, Complete Mental Health Diagnostic and document to probation agent. 10/15/2015

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, pay associated fees, enroll within 30 days of today’s date (10/15/15) and document to probation agent. 10/15/2015

    No same or similar, 10/15/2015

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/15/2015

    Conditions, other, Continue to make and keep appointments with doctor to manage and monitor health/mental health, follow through with finding a new therapist. 10/15/2015

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/15/2015

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/15/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/15/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/15/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/15/2015

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/15/2015

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/15/2015

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/15/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    2

    07/24/2015 Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 08/06/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2015 Dismissed

