Carlton County Court Report: October 16-17, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 16-17, 2016:
HOULE, JONATHAN LEE
At 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3036
Citation: 890390624701 Badge #: 390
1
09/03/2016 GIA - Operate Unauthorized Motorized Vehicle on Trail Designated for ATV/ORV
(Petty Misdemeanor) 85.018.5(b) 850185b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/16/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TRBOYEVICH, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Age 22
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3116
Citation: 881605560932 Badge #: 556
1
09/16/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/16/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WEYANDT, NATALIE JOSEPH
Age 22
St. Paul, MN 55117
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3188
Citation: 881603870895 Badge #: 387
1
09/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRIEDMAN, SHANDELLE MARIE
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2041
1
10/13/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/17/2016
Contact with probation, 10/17/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/17/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/17/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/17/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/17/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/17/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/17/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/17/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2016
No same or similar, 10/17/2016
Conditions, other, comply with screening for Drug Court and enter/complete program if eligible. 10/17/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: concurrent fine
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
10/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed
NEVEAUX, SHAWN JACOB
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55802
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2328
1
11/05/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/09/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Amended Court Decision 10/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Restitution $21.91
Fee Totals: $71.91
Local Confinement (207 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 138 Days)
Comment: time complete
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/09/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/09/2016
Random testing, 06/09/2016
Complete treatment, 06/09/2016
Aftercare, 06/09/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 06/09/2016
Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and provide documentation to Probation. 06/09/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/09/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/09/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/09/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/09/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/09/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/09/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/09/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/09/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/09/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/09/2016
Contact with probation, 06/09/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 06/09/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/09/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)
Comment: 6/30/16 Probation Violation - revoke 60 days, may be released early to treatment
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/30/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Comment: 8/11/16 Probation Violation - revoke 120 days to be served at NERCC, credit for 7 days
10/17/16 Court Order - Release from NERCC on October 21, 2016.
Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, 08/11/2016
Complete treatment, and follow all recommendations 08/11/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
2
11/05/2015 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 06/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Comment: 138 days credit, time complete
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
3
11/05/2015 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/09/2016 Dismissed
REID, MICHELLE ANN
Age 45
(unknown)
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1661
1
08/23/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 18 Mo)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2016
Supply DNA sample, 10/17/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
2
08/23/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed
STUART, ASHLEY ELLEN
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-220
Citation: 18639 Badge #: 65510
1
01/22/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/19/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/19/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/19/2015
Restitution reserved, Open for 30 days 03/19/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/19/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
NORTHRUP, AARON EZIGAA HOWARD
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-1504
Citation: 000700002559 Badge #: 6427
1
05/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANDRUSKO, ALEXANDER JEROME
Age 20
Blaine, MN 55449
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3240
Citation: 881605560996 Badge #: 556
1
10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COOLEY, DEBRA JEAN
Age 56
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3193
Citation: 881603870891 Badge #: 387
1
09/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DORFNER, CASSANDRA PAIGE
Age 19
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2597
Citation: 881603870784 Badge #: 387
1
08/04/2016 Keep To The Right (Over Center Line)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.1 169181
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/04/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DZUCK, THERESE MARIE
Age 57
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2613
Citation: 881605560779 Badge #: 556
1
08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GAJEWSKI, KATHEREN LYNN
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2616
Citation: 881601770510 Badge #: 177
1
08/06/2016 Weaving Over Lane Lines
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MUSSER, JOHN DAVID
Age 34
Forest Lake, MN 55025
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3082
Citation: 881603010665 Badge #: 301
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POLSON, EUGENE CLARENCE
Age 89
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2895
Citation: 881603870825 Badge #: 387
1
08/31/2016 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PRICE, JACOB KURTIS
Age 22
Woodbury, MN 55129
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3083
Citation: 881603010669 Badge #: 301
1
09/17/2016 Speed 60 Zone 85/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RISH, K Z
Age 53
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3129
Citation: 881605560955 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILSON, ANNETTE MARIANNE
Age 53
New Brighton, MN 55112
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3308
Citation: 881605230610 Badge #: 523
1
10/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor