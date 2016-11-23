Carlton County Court Report: October 16-17, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3036

Citation: 890390624701 Badge #: 390

1

09/03/2016 GIA - Operate Unauthorized Motorized Vehicle on Trail Designated for ATV/ORV

(Petty Misdemeanor) 85.018.5(b) 850185b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/16/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TRBOYEVICH, ALEXANDER JOSEPH

Age 22

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3116

Citation: 881605560932 Badge #: 556

1

09/16/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/16/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WEYANDT, NATALIE JOSEPH

Age 22

St. Paul, MN 55117

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3188

Citation: 881603870895 Badge #: 387

1

09/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRIEDMAN, SHANDELLE MARIE

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2041

1

10/13/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/17/2016

Contact with probation, 10/17/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/17/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/17/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/17/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/17/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/17/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/17/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2016

No same or similar, 10/17/2016

Conditions, other, comply with screening for Drug Court and enter/complete program if eligible. 10/17/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: concurrent fine

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

10/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed

NEVEAUX, SHAWN JACOB

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55802

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2328

1

11/05/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/09/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Amended Court Decision 10/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Restitution $21.91

Fee Totals: $71.91

Local Confinement (207 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 138 Days)

Comment: time complete

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/09/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/09/2016

Random testing, 06/09/2016

Complete treatment, 06/09/2016

Aftercare, 06/09/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 06/09/2016

Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and provide documentation to Probation. 06/09/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/09/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/09/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/09/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/09/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/09/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/09/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/09/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/09/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/09/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/09/2016

Contact with probation, 06/09/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 06/09/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/09/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

Comment: 6/30/16 Probation Violation - revoke 60 days, may be released early to treatment

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/30/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Comment: 8/11/16 Probation Violation - revoke 120 days to be served at NERCC, credit for 7 days

10/17/16 Court Order - Release from NERCC on October 21, 2016.

Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, 08/11/2016

Complete treatment, and follow all recommendations 08/11/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

2

11/05/2015 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 06/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Comment: 138 days credit, time complete

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

3

11/05/2015 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/09/2016 Dismissed

REID, MICHELLE ANN

Age 45

(unknown)

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1661

1

08/23/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 18 Mo)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2016

Supply DNA sample, 10/17/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

2

08/23/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed

STUART, ASHLEY ELLEN

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-220

Citation: 18639 Badge #: 65510

1

01/22/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/19/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/19/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/19/2015

Restitution reserved, Open for 30 days 03/19/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/19/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

NORTHRUP, AARON EZIGAA HOWARD

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-1504

Citation: 000700002559 Badge #: 6427

1

05/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ANDRUSKO, ALEXANDER JEROME

Age 20

Blaine, MN 55449

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3240

Citation: 881605560996 Badge #: 556

1

10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COOLEY, DEBRA JEAN

Age 56

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3193

Citation: 881603870891 Badge #: 387

1

09/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DORFNER, CASSANDRA PAIGE

Age 19

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2597

Citation: 881603870784 Badge #: 387

1

08/04/2016 Keep To The Right (Over Center Line)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.1 169181

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/04/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DZUCK, THERESE MARIE

Age 57

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2613

Citation: 881605560779 Badge #: 556

1

08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GAJEWSKI, KATHEREN LYNN

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2616

Citation: 881601770510 Badge #: 177

1

08/06/2016 Weaving Over Lane Lines

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MUSSER, JOHN DAVID

Age 34

Forest Lake, MN 55025

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3082

Citation: 881603010665 Badge #: 301

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POLSON, EUGENE CLARENCE

Age 89

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2895

Citation: 881603870825 Badge #: 387

1

08/31/2016 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PRICE, JACOB KURTIS

Age 22

Woodbury, MN 55129

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3083

Citation: 881603010669 Badge #: 301

1

09/17/2016 Speed 60 Zone 85/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RISH, K Z

Age 53

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3129

Citation: 881605560955 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILSON, ANNETTE MARIANNE

Age 53

New Brighton, MN 55112

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3308

Citation: 881605230610 Badge #: 523

1

10/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor