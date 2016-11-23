Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: October 16-17, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 16-17, 2016:

    HOULE, JONATHAN LEE

    At 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3036

    Citation: 890390624701 Badge #: 390

    1

    09/03/2016 GIA - Operate Unauthorized Motorized Vehicle on Trail Designated for ATV/ORV

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 85.018.5(b) 850185b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/16/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TRBOYEVICH, ALEXANDER JOSEPH

    Age 22

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3116

    Citation: 881605560932 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/16/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/16/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WEYANDT, NATALIE JOSEPH

    Age 22

    St. Paul, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3188

    Citation: 881603870895 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRIEDMAN, SHANDELLE MARIE

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2041

    1

    10/13/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/17/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/17/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/17/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/17/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/17/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/17/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/17/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/17/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2016

    No same or similar, 10/17/2016

    Conditions, other, comply with screening for Drug Court and enter/complete program if eligible. 10/17/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: concurrent fine

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    10/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed

    NEVEAUX, SHAWN JACOB

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55802

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2328

    1

    11/05/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/09/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Amended Court Decision 10/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Restitution $21.91

    Fee Totals: $71.91

    Local Confinement (207 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 138 Days)

    Comment: time complete

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/09/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/09/2016

    Random testing, 06/09/2016

    Complete treatment, 06/09/2016

    Aftercare, 06/09/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 06/09/2016

    Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and provide documentation to Probation. 06/09/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/09/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/09/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/09/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/09/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/09/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/09/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/09/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 06/09/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/09/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/09/2016

    Contact with probation, 06/09/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 06/09/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/09/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 14 Days)

    Comment: 6/30/16 Probation Violation - revoke 60 days, may be released early to treatment

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 06/30/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Comment: 8/11/16 Probation Violation - revoke 120 days to be served at NERCC, credit for 7 days

    10/17/16 Court Order - Release from NERCC on October 21, 2016.

    Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, 08/11/2016

    Complete treatment, and follow all recommendations 08/11/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    2

    11/05/2015 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 06/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Comment: 138 days credit, time complete

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    3

    11/05/2015 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/09/2016 Dismissed

    REID, MICHELLE ANN

    Age 45

    (unknown)

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1661

    1

    08/23/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 18 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2016

    Supply DNA sample, 10/17/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    2

    08/23/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed

    STUART, ASHLEY ELLEN

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-220

    Citation: 18639 Badge #: 65510

    1

    01/22/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/19/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/17/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/19/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 03/19/2015

    Restitution reserved, Open for 30 days 03/19/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/19/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    NORTHRUP, AARON EZIGAA HOWARD

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-1504

    Citation: 000700002559 Badge #: 6427

    1

    05/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANDRUSKO, ALEXANDER JEROME

    Age 20

    Blaine, MN 55449

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3240

    Citation: 881605560996 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COOLEY, DEBRA JEAN

    Age 56

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3193

    Citation: 881603870891 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/23/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DORFNER, CASSANDRA PAIGE

    Age 19

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2597

    Citation: 881603870784 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/04/2016 Keep To The Right (Over Center Line)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.1 169181

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/04/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DZUCK, THERESE MARIE

    Age 57

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2613

    Citation: 881605560779 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GAJEWSKI, KATHEREN LYNN

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2616

    Citation: 881601770510 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/06/2016 Weaving Over Lane Lines

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MUSSER, JOHN DAVID

    Age 34

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3082

    Citation: 881603010665 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POLSON, EUGENE CLARENCE

    Age 89

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2895

    Citation: 881603870825 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/31/2016 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PRICE, JACOB KURTIS

    Age 22

    Woodbury, MN 55129

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3083

    Citation: 881603010669 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 60 Zone 85/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RISH, K Z

    Age 53

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3129

    Citation: 881605560955 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILSON, ANNETTE MARIANNE

    Age 53

    New Brighton, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3308

    Citation: 881605230610 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement