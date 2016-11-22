Carlton County Court Report: October 14-15, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2739

Citation: 090004622601 Badge #: 62229

1

08/13/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MACKENZIE, JOHN FRANCIS

Age 35

Plymouth, MN 55446

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3306

Citation: 090002628501 Badge #: 62234

1

10/11/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out Of Urban 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PERRIN, JOEL ALAN

Age 50

Duluth, MN 55805

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1442

Citation: 000700003488 Badge #: 1FD108

1

07/26/2016 Motor Vehicle Registration-Failure to Register New Body.- MS

(Misdemeanor) 168.10.2 168102

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed

2

07/26/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed

FELVER, JOSEPH ALLEN

Age 25

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-13-1696

Citation: 881305560726 Badge #: 556

1

06/29/2013 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/29/2013 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HALLS, DEBRA ANN

Age 57

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2627

Citation: 881603520414 Badge #: 352

1

08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KLAR, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age 41

Hinckley, MN 55037

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-14-3460

Citation: 881400650263 Badge #: 65

1

12/01/2014 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 03/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/17/2015 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/17/2015

No same or similar, 03/17/2015)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

LEONI, SAMANTHA RAZE

Age 24

Minneapolis, MN 55440

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2584

Citation: 881603870773 Badge #: 387

1

08/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LHERAULT, SUZANNE JEAN

Age 66

Plymouth, MN 55441

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3209

Citation: 881605230592 Badge #: 523

1

09/27/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LINKY, TYLER JAMES

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2589

Citation: 881605230487 Badge #: 523

1

08/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NIKKO, CHET EDWARD

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2574

Citation: 881605230481 Badge #: 523

1

08/03/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RABIN, DANIEL

Age 45

Washington, DC 20009-5505

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3311

Citation: 881605230618 Badge #: 523

1

10/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TYSON, JAMES CHARLES

Age 61

Edina, MN 55424

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3276

Citation: 881605561011 Badge #: 556

1

10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WARD, JASMINE SUE

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2582

Citation: 881603870777 Badge #: 387

1

08/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WELLER, JASON ALLEN

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3272

Citation: 881616330079 Badge #: 1633

1

10/06/2016 Over Legal Tandem Axle Weight

(Misdemeanor) 169.824.1(a) 1698241a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WHISLER, RYAN JOHN

Age 39

St. Paul, MN 55116

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2575

Citation: 881605230483 Badge #: 523

1

08/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EBER, FRED JOSEPH

Age 18

Proctor, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2489

Citation: 090102620801 Badge #: 65522

1

07/26/2016 Traffic-Prohibited Lights/Illegal use of Lights

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.64 16964

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, CASEY ROBERT

Age 23

Hermantown, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2831

Citation: 090106623502 Badge #: 65505

1

08/22/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GRANHEIM, DAVID LEROY

Age 59

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3231

Citation: 890393627401 Badge #: 393

1

09/30/2016 Hunting-Transportation of Firearms – Loaded Firearm

(Misdemeanor) 97B.045 97B045

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

EVANS, LEEANN MARIE

Age 43

Iron River, WI 54847

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3235

Citation: 881605560992 Badge #: 556

1

09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JONES, JOHN ROGER

Age 51

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3274

Citation: 881605561012 Badge #: 556

1

10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KARSKY, MAVERICK DONALD

Age 20

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3090

Citation: 881603520512 Badge #: 352

1

09/17/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEPPANEN, WILLIAM OLIVER

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3252

Citation: 881603520543 Badge #: 352

1

10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCCLAREY, HEIDI JO

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3060

Citation: 881603870868 Badge #: 387

1

09/12/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OTOOLE, ALLISON LEIGH

Age 46

Minneapolis, MN 55409

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3299

Citation: 881601281356 Badge #: 128

1

10/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SALIIN, ALAN LEE

Age 49

Forest Lake, MN 55025

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2902

Citation: 881601180555 Badge #: 118

1

08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHIFFMAN, KELLY KATHLEEN

Age 47

Waconia, MN 55387

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3265

Citation: 881603870940 Badge #: 387

1

10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VANEK, RACHEL CORI

Age 27

Bailey, CO 80421

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3111

Citation: 881605560937 Badge #: 556

1

09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/15/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor