Carlton County Court Report: October 14-15, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 14-15, 2016:
ABLEITER, CHASE MARK
Age 16
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2739
Citation: 090004622601 Badge #: 62229
1
08/13/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MACKENZIE, JOHN FRANCIS
Age 35
Plymouth, MN 55446
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3306
Citation: 090002628501 Badge #: 62234
1
10/11/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out Of Urban 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PERRIN, JOEL ALAN
Age 50
Duluth, MN 55805
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1442
Citation: 000700003488 Badge #: 1FD108
1
07/26/2016 Motor Vehicle Registration-Failure to Register New Body.- MS
(Misdemeanor) 168.10.2 168102
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed
2
07/26/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed
FELVER, JOSEPH ALLEN
Age 25
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-13-1696
Citation: 881305560726 Badge #: 556
1
06/29/2013 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/29/2013 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HALLS, DEBRA ANN
Age 57
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2627
Citation: 881603520414 Badge #: 352
1
08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KLAR, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age 41
Hinckley, MN 55037
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-14-3460
Citation: 881400650263 Badge #: 65
1
12/01/2014 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 03/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/17/2015 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/17/2015
No same or similar, 03/17/2015)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
LEONI, SAMANTHA RAZE
Age 24
Minneapolis, MN 55440
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2584
Citation: 881603870773 Badge #: 387
1
08/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LHERAULT, SUZANNE JEAN
Age 66
Plymouth, MN 55441
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3209
Citation: 881605230592 Badge #: 523
1
09/27/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LINKY, TYLER JAMES
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2589
Citation: 881605230487 Badge #: 523
1
08/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NIKKO, CHET EDWARD
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2574
Citation: 881605230481 Badge #: 523
1
08/03/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RABIN, DANIEL
Age 45
Washington, DC 20009-5505
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3311
Citation: 881605230618 Badge #: 523
1
10/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TYSON, JAMES CHARLES
Age 61
Edina, MN 55424
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3276
Citation: 881605561011 Badge #: 556
1
10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WARD, JASMINE SUE
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2582
Citation: 881603870777 Badge #: 387
1
08/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WELLER, JASON ALLEN
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3272
Citation: 881616330079 Badge #: 1633
1
10/06/2016 Over Legal Tandem Axle Weight
(Misdemeanor) 169.824.1(a) 1698241a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WHISLER, RYAN JOHN
Age 39
St. Paul, MN 55116
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2575
Citation: 881605230483 Badge #: 523
1
08/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EBER, FRED JOSEPH
Age 18
Proctor, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2489
Citation: 090102620801 Badge #: 65522
1
07/26/2016 Traffic-Prohibited Lights/Illegal use of Lights
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.64 16964
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, CASEY ROBERT
Age 23
Hermantown, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2831
Citation: 090106623502 Badge #: 65505
1
08/22/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GRANHEIM, DAVID LEROY
Age 59
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3231
Citation: 890393627401 Badge #: 393
1
09/30/2016 Hunting-Transportation of Firearms – Loaded Firearm
(Misdemeanor) 97B.045 97B045
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
EVANS, LEEANN MARIE
Age 43
Iron River, WI 54847
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3235
Citation: 881605560992 Badge #: 556
1
09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JONES, JOHN ROGER
Age 51
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3274
Citation: 881605561012 Badge #: 556
1
10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KARSKY, MAVERICK DONALD
Age 20
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3090
Citation: 881603520512 Badge #: 352
1
09/17/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEPPANEN, WILLIAM OLIVER
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3252
Citation: 881603520543 Badge #: 352
1
10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCCLAREY, HEIDI JO
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3060
Citation: 881603870868 Badge #: 387
1
09/12/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OTOOLE, ALLISON LEIGH
Age 46
Minneapolis, MN 55409
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3299
Citation: 881601281356 Badge #: 128
1
10/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SALIIN, ALAN LEE
Age 49
Forest Lake, MN 55025
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2902
Citation: 881601180555 Badge #: 118
1
08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHIFFMAN, KELLY KATHLEEN
Age 47
Waconia, MN 55387
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3265
Citation: 881603870940 Badge #: 387
1
10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VANEK, RACHEL CORI
Age 27
Bailey, CO 80421
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3111
Citation: 881605560937 Badge #: 556
1
09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/15/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor