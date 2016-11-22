Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 14-15, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 14-15, 2016:

    ABLEITER, CHASE MARK

    Age 16

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2739

    Citation: 090004622601 Badge #: 62229

    1

    08/13/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MACKENZIE, JOHN FRANCIS

    Age 35

    Plymouth, MN 55446

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3306

    Citation: 090002628501 Badge #: 62234

    1

    10/11/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out Of Urban 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PERRIN, JOEL ALAN

    Age 50

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1442

    Citation: 000700003488 Badge #: 1FD108

    1

    07/26/2016 Motor Vehicle Registration-Failure to Register New Body.- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 168.10.2 168102

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/26/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed

    FELVER, JOSEPH ALLEN

    Age 25

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-13-1696

    Citation: 881305560726 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/29/2013 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/29/2013 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HALLS, DEBRA ANN

    Age 57

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2627

    Citation: 881603520414 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KLAR, MICHAEL EDWARD

    Age 41

    Hinckley, MN 55037

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-14-3460

    Citation: 881400650263 Badge #: 65

    1

    12/01/2014 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 03/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/17/2015 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/17/2015

    No same or similar, 03/17/2015)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    LEONI, SAMANTHA RAZE

    Age 24

    Minneapolis, MN 55440

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2584

    Citation: 881603870773 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LHERAULT, SUZANNE JEAN

    Age 66

    Plymouth, MN 55441

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3209

    Citation: 881605230592 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/27/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LINKY, TYLER JAMES

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2589

    Citation: 881605230487 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NIKKO, CHET EDWARD

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2574

    Citation: 881605230481 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/03/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RABIN, DANIEL

    Age 45

    Washington, DC 20009-5505

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3311

    Citation: 881605230618 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TYSON, JAMES CHARLES

    Age 61

    Edina, MN 55424

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3276

    Citation: 881605561011 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WARD, JASMINE SUE

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2582

    Citation: 881603870777 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WELLER, JASON ALLEN

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3272

    Citation: 881616330079 Badge #: 1633

    1

    10/06/2016 Over Legal Tandem Axle Weight

    (Misdemeanor) 169.824.1(a) 1698241a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WHISLER, RYAN JOHN

    Age 39

    St. Paul, MN 55116

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2575

    Citation: 881605230483 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EBER, FRED JOSEPH

    Age 18

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2489

    Citation: 090102620801 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/26/2016 Traffic-Prohibited Lights/Illegal use of Lights

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.64 16964

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, CASEY ROBERT

    Age 23

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2831

    Citation: 090106623502 Badge #: 65505

    1

    08/22/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GRANHEIM, DAVID LEROY

    Age 59

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3231

    Citation: 890393627401 Badge #: 393

    1

    09/30/2016 Hunting-Transportation of Firearms – Loaded Firearm

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.045 97B045

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    EVANS, LEEANN MARIE

    Age 43

    Iron River, WI 54847

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3235

    Citation: 881605560992 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JONES, JOHN ROGER

    Age 51

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3274

    Citation: 881605561012 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KARSKY, MAVERICK DONALD

    Age 20

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3090

    Citation: 881603520512 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/17/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEPPANEN, WILLIAM OLIVER

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3252

    Citation: 881603520543 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCCLAREY, HEIDI JO

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3060

    Citation: 881603870868 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/12/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OTOOLE, ALLISON LEIGH

    Age 46

    Minneapolis, MN 55409

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3299

    Citation: 881601281356 Badge #: 128

    1

    10/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SALIIN, ALAN LEE

    Age 49

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2902

    Citation: 881601180555 Badge #: 118

    1

    08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHIFFMAN, KELLY KATHLEEN

    Age 47

    Waconia, MN 55387

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3265

    Citation: 881603870940 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VANEK, RACHEL CORI

    Age 27

    Bailey, CO 80421

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3111

    Citation: 881605560937 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/15/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

