    Carlton County Court Report: October 13, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 13, 2016:

    HUFFMAN, DANIEL ROBERT

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-609

    Citation: 090004606401 Badge #: 62229

    1

    03/04/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

    No driver license violations, 10/13/2016

    No driving without insurance, 10/13/2016

    No registration violation, 10/13/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    NEUMEYER, NICOLE LAUREN

    Age 23

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-2774

    Citation: 090000002666 Badge #: 62250

    1

    07/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    07/30/2016 Traffic-Unsafe Equipment

    (Misdemeanor) 169.47.1(a) 169471a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    07/30/2016 Traffic-Child Pass Restraint System-Child Under 8 & Under 57 Inches

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    4

    07/30/2016 Traffic-Child Pass Restraint System-Child Under 8 & Under 57 Inches

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROSEEN, MITCHELL RAY

    Age 54

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1839

    Citation: 090000002217 Badge #: 62248

    1

    09/17/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/17/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00 Until 10/13/2018

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

    No same or similar, 2 years 10/13/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/13/2016

    Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, November 21, 2016, at 9 a.m. Follow all recommendations including aftercare. 10/13/2016

    No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    09/17/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

    GOSSE, JENNIFER DAWN

    Age 37

    Bemidji, MN 56619

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1392

    Citation: 090106619701 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/14/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

    No threats of violence, 10/13/2016

    No assault, 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1970

    Citation: 090102627701 Badge #: 65504

    1

    10/03/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUECK, KYLE THOMAS

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1255

    Citation: 090106617802 Badge #: 65521

    1

    06/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016

    Random testing, 10/13/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/13/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 10/13/2016

    No threats of violence, 10/13/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/13/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/13/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    MCMILLEN, FAWN ELLEN

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1209

    Citation: 090106617002 Badge #: 65515

    1

    06/18/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROSS, DALE HOWARD

    Age 66

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1600

    Citation: 090106623102 Badge #: 65519

    1

    08/17/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/17/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition - Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/13/2016

    Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016

    No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    08/17/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

    SARAZUA, JOSE ISABEL

    Age 46

    Blue Earth, MN 56013

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1931

    1

    12/27/2015 Illegal Change of Course (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 01/13/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, RACHEL ANN

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1576

    Citation: 090105622904 Badge #: 65512

    1

    07/26/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    WAIT, AMBER LEE

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2560

    Citation: 090100002154 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WATSON, KODY LEE CRAIG

    Age 19

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2664

    Citation: 090107622301 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LAFAVE, EDWARD JAMES, SR.

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1005

    Citation: 000700002604 Badge #: 6427

    1

    05/20/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    MARTIN, GLADYS DOROTHY

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1522

    1

    07/25/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 2,500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $815.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/13/2016

    Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/13/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/13/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/13/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/13/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/13/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/13/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016

    Random testing, 10/13/2016

    Conditions, other, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county. 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

    2

    07/25/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

    MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2196

    Citation: 000700002901 Badge #: 6427

    1

    10/18/2015 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/11/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/07/2016 Dismissed

    NERGARD, NICHOLAS IRA

    Age 35

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-1883

    Citation: 000700004032 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    06/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ZACHER, PAUL DEAN

    Age 48

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1359

    Citation: 000700004425 Badge #: 9413

    1

    05/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 15 Days For 1 Yr )

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M for one year 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ADAMSKI, MICHAEL PAUL

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2845

    Citation: 881603520484 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 12/31/2016

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    AHMED, FARHAN MOHAMED

    Age 20

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1998

    Citation: 881605561016 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Speeding Surcharge $100.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BALASIM, AHMED HAMEED

    Age 29

    Fridley, MN 55421

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2977

    Citation: 881605560886 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine $ 80.00

    Imposed Fine $ 80.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $80.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $165.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BURSE, DEONTAE ROY

    Age 23

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1812

    Citation: 881601830219 Badge #: 183

    1

    06/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    COPPESS, DANIELLE DEANNA

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2828

    Citation: 881603520475 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/23/2016 Speed 50 Zone 75/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 12/31/2016

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAVIS, SHANNON LEE

    Age 41

    Hilliard, OH 43026

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3262

    Citation: 881603520547 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HYATT, ZAVION DWIGHT

    Age 26

    Hopkins, MN 55343

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2331

    Citation: 881603870687 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    07/16/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JONES, MICHAEL TILLMAN

    Age 33

    Maple Plain, MN 55359

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3137

    Citation: 881605560965 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOLAND, GARRETT JONATHAN

    Age 25

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3243

    Citation: 881605561002 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LALL, GOPAUL

    Age 53

    Blaine, MN 55434

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2502

    Citation: 881603520407 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 12/31/2016

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PUCHALLA, BRANDON MICHAEL

    Age 28

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3177

    Citation: 881603520531 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RAMSAY, JOSEPH CHARLES

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3002

    Citation: 881605560903 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROSSITER, JEFFREY JOHN

    Age 57

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3138

    Citation: 881605560973 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SAUVE, DONALD GERARD

    Age 59

    Mora, MN 55051

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2647

    Citation: 881601770522 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SLACK, TRUMAN FOSS

    Age 21

    Grant, MN 59082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2791

    Citation: 881603520454 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 12/31/2016

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STANTON, WYATT MICHAEL

    Age 19

    Cottage Grove, MN 55016

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2958

    Citation: 881605560858 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WAIT, GREGG KEITH

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2995

    Citation: 881605230546 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/07/2016 No Driver’s License In Possession

    (Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

    KEINANEN, WILLIAM DEAN

    Age 49

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1050

    1

    05/16/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/16/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Staggered review - Report to serve 30 days cclec or nercc with 2 days credit with review hearing same date.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition - Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 10/12/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/12/2016

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 10/12/2016

    No same or similar, 10/12/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your  probation officer. 10/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

    Make all future court appearances, April 10, 2017 at 9:00 am. 10/12/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,090.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $900.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $190.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    05/16/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    4

    05/16/2016 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

