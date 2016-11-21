Carlton County Court Report: October 13, 2016

Duluth, MN 55811

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-609

Citation: 090004606401 Badge #: 62229

1

03/04/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/13/2016

No driver license violations, 10/13/2016

No driving without insurance, 10/13/2016

No registration violation, 10/13/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

NEUMEYER, NICOLE LAUREN

Age 23

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-2774

Citation: 090000002666 Badge #: 62250

1

07/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

07/30/2016 Traffic-Unsafe Equipment

(Misdemeanor) 169.47.1(a) 169471a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

07/30/2016 Traffic-Child Pass Restraint System-Child Under 8 & Under 57 Inches

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

4

07/30/2016 Traffic-Child Pass Restraint System-Child Under 8 & Under 57 Inches

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROSEEN, MITCHELL RAY

Age 54

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1839

Citation: 090000002217 Badge #: 62248

1

09/17/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

2

09/17/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00 Until 10/13/2018

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016

No same or similar, 2 years 10/13/2016

DWI clinic, 10/13/2016

Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, November 21, 2016, at 9 a.m. Follow all recommendations including aftercare. 10/13/2016

No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

09/17/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

GOSSE, JENNIFER DAWN

Age 37

Bemidji, MN 56619

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1392

Citation: 090106619701 Badge #: 65521

1

07/14/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016

No threats of violence, 10/13/2016

No assault, 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1970

Citation: 090102627701 Badge #: 65504

1

10/03/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUECK, KYLE THOMAS

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1255

Citation: 090106617802 Badge #: 65521

1

06/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016

Random testing, 10/13/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/13/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 10/13/2016

No threats of violence, 10/13/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/13/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/13/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

MCMILLEN, FAWN ELLEN

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1209

Citation: 090106617002 Badge #: 65515

1

06/18/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROSS, DALE HOWARD

Age 66

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1600

Citation: 090106623102 Badge #: 65519

1

08/17/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

2

08/17/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition - Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016

DWI clinic, 10/13/2016

Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016

No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

08/17/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

SARAZUA, JOSE ISABEL

Age 46

Blue Earth, MN 56013

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1931

1

12/27/2015 Illegal Change of Course (Not applicable – GOC)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 01/13/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, RACHEL ANN

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1576

Citation: 090105622904 Badge #: 65512

1

07/26/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/13/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

WAIT, AMBER LEE

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2560

Citation: 090100002154 Badge #: 65522

1

08/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WATSON, KODY LEE CRAIG

Age 19

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2664

Citation: 090107622301 Badge #: 65522

1

08/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LAFAVE, EDWARD JAMES, SR.

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1005

Citation: 000700002604 Badge #: 6427

1

05/20/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 10/13/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

MARTIN, GLADYS DOROTHY

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1522

1

07/25/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 2,500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $815.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016

DWI clinic, 10/13/2016

Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/13/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/13/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/13/2016

Contact with probation, 10/13/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/13/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/13/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016

Random testing, 10/13/2016

Conditions, other, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county. 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

2

07/25/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2196

Citation: 000700002901 Badge #: 6427

1

10/18/2015 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/11/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/07/2016 Dismissed

NERGARD, NICHOLAS IRA

Age 35

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-1883

Citation: 000700004032 Badge #: 1FD123

1

06/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ZACHER, PAUL DEAN

Age 48

Duluth, MN 55805

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1359

Citation: 000700004425 Badge #: 9413

1

05/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 15 Days For 1 Yr )

Due 10/13/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M for one year 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ADAMSKI, MICHAEL PAUL

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2845

Citation: 881603520484 Badge #: 352

1

08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 12/31/2016

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

AHMED, FARHAN MOHAMED

Age 20

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1998

Citation: 881605561016 Badge #: 556

1

10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 10/13/2016

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Speeding Surcharge $100.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BALASIM, AHMED HAMEED

Age 29

Fridley, MN 55421

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2977

Citation: 881605560886 Badge #: 556

1

09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 10/13/2016

Fine $ 80.00

Imposed Fine $ 80.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $80.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $165.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BURSE, DEONTAE ROY

Age 23

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1812

Citation: 881601830219 Badge #: 183

1

06/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

COPPESS, DANIELLE DEANNA

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2828

Citation: 881603520475 Badge #: 352

1

08/23/2016 Speed 50 Zone 75/50

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 12/31/2016

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAVIS, SHANNON LEE

Age 41

Hilliard, OH 43026

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3262

Citation: 881603520547 Badge #: 352

1

10/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HYATT, ZAVION DWIGHT

Age 26

Hopkins, MN 55343

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2331

Citation: 881603870687 Badge #: 387

1

07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

07/16/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JONES, MICHAEL TILLMAN

Age 33

Maple Plain, MN 55359

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3137

Citation: 881605560965 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOLAND, GARRETT JONATHAN

Age 25

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3243

Citation: 881605561002 Badge #: 556

1

10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LALL, GOPAUL

Age 53

Blaine, MN 55434

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2502

Citation: 881603520407 Badge #: 352

1

07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 12/31/2016

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PUCHALLA, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age 28

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3177

Citation: 881603520531 Badge #: 352

1

09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RAMSAY, JOSEPH CHARLES

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3002

Citation: 881605560903 Badge #: 556

1

09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROSSITER, JEFFREY JOHN

Age 57

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3138

Citation: 881605560973 Badge #: 556

1

09/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SAUVE, DONALD GERARD

Age 59

Mora, MN 55051

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2647

Citation: 881601770522 Badge #: 177

1

08/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 10/13/2016

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SLACK, TRUMAN FOSS

Age 21

Grant, MN 59082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2791

Citation: 881603520454 Badge #: 352

1

08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 12/31/2016

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/13/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STANTON, WYATT MICHAEL

Age 19

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2958

Citation: 881605560858 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WAIT, GREGG KEITH

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2995

Citation: 881605230546 Badge #: 523

1

09/07/2016 No Driver’s License In Possession

(Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed

KEINANEN, WILLIAM DEAN

Age 49

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1050

1

05/16/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

2

05/16/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Staggered review - Report to serve 30 days cclec or nercc with 2 days credit with review hearing same date.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition - Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 10/12/2016

DWI clinic, 10/12/2016

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 10/12/2016

No same or similar, 10/12/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Payment terms condition] 10/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

Make all future court appearances, April 10, 2017 at 9:00 am. 10/12/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,090.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $900.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $190.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

05/16/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

4

05/16/2016 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed