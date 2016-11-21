Carlton County Court Report: October 13, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 13, 2016:
HUFFMAN, DANIEL ROBERT
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55811
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-609
Citation: 090004606401 Badge #: 62229
1
03/04/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016
No driver license violations, 10/13/2016
No driving without insurance, 10/13/2016
No registration violation, 10/13/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
NEUMEYER, NICOLE LAUREN
Age 23
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-2774
Citation: 090000002666 Badge #: 62250
1
07/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
07/30/2016 Traffic-Unsafe Equipment
(Misdemeanor) 169.47.1(a) 169471a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
07/30/2016 Traffic-Child Pass Restraint System-Child Under 8 & Under 57 Inches
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
4
07/30/2016 Traffic-Child Pass Restraint System-Child Under 8 & Under 57 Inches
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROSEEN, MITCHELL RAY
Age 54
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1839
Citation: 090000002217 Badge #: 62248
1
09/17/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed
2
09/17/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00 Until 10/13/2018
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
No same or similar, 2 years 10/13/2016
DWI clinic, 10/13/2016
Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, November 21, 2016, at 9 a.m. Follow all recommendations including aftercare. 10/13/2016
No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
09/17/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed
GOSSE, JENNIFER DAWN
Age 37
Bemidji, MN 56619
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1392
Citation: 090106619701 Badge #: 65521
1
07/14/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016
No threats of violence, 10/13/2016
No assault, 10/13/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1970
Citation: 090102627701 Badge #: 65504
1
10/03/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUECK, KYLE THOMAS
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1255
Citation: 090106617802 Badge #: 65521
1
06/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016
Random testing, 10/13/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/13/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 10/13/2016
No threats of violence, 10/13/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/13/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 10/13/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
MCMILLEN, FAWN ELLEN
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1209
Citation: 090106617002 Badge #: 65515
1
06/18/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 10/13/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROSS, DALE HOWARD
Age 66
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1600
Citation: 090106623102 Badge #: 65519
1
08/17/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed
2
08/17/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
DWI clinic, 10/13/2016
Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016
No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
08/17/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed
SARAZUA, JOSE ISABEL
Age 46
Blue Earth, MN 56013
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1931
1
12/27/2015 Illegal Change of Course (Not applicable – GOC)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 01/13/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 10/13/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, RACHEL ANN
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1576
Citation: 090105622904 Badge #: 65512
1
07/26/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/13/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
WAIT, AMBER LEE
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2560
Citation: 090100002154 Badge #: 65522
1
08/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WATSON, KODY LEE CRAIG
Age 19
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2664
Citation: 090107622301 Badge #: 65522
1
08/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LAFAVE, EDWARD JAMES, SR.
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1005
Citation: 000700002604 Badge #: 6427
1
05/20/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 10/13/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
MARTIN, GLADYS DOROTHY
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1522
1
07/25/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 2,500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $815.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol violations, 10/13/2016
DWI clinic, 10/13/2016
Victim impact panel, 10/13/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/13/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/13/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/13/2016
Contact with probation, 10/13/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/13/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/13/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/13/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/13/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/13/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/13/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/13/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/13/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/13/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/13/2016
Random testing, 10/13/2016
Conditions, other, Cooperate with transfer of supervision to home county. 10/13/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on April 13, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.
2
07/25/2015 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed
MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2196
Citation: 000700002901 Badge #: 6427
1
10/18/2015 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/11/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/07/2016 Dismissed
NERGARD, NICHOLAS IRA
Age 35
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-1883
Citation: 000700004032 Badge #: 1FD123
1
06/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ZACHER, PAUL DEAN
Age 48
Duluth, MN 55805
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1359
Citation: 000700004425 Badge #: 9413
1
05/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 15 Days For 1 Yr )
Due 10/13/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/13/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M for one year 10/13/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ADAMSKI, MICHAEL PAUL
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2845
Citation: 881603520484 Badge #: 352
1
08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 12/31/2016
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
AHMED, FARHAN MOHAMED
Age 20
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1998
Citation: 881605561016 Badge #: 556
1
10/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 10/13/2016
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Speeding Surcharge $100.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BALASIM, AHMED HAMEED
Age 29
Fridley, MN 55421
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2977
Citation: 881605560886 Badge #: 556
1
09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 10/13/2016
Fine $ 80.00
Imposed Fine $ 80.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $80.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $165.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BURSE, DEONTAE ROY
Age 23
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1812
Citation: 881601830219 Badge #: 183
1
06/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
COPPESS, DANIELLE DEANNA
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2828
Citation: 881603520475 Badge #: 352
1
08/23/2016 Speed 50 Zone 75/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 12/31/2016
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAVIS, SHANNON LEE
Age 41
Hilliard, OH 43026
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3262
Citation: 881603520547 Badge #: 352
1
10/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HYATT, ZAVION DWIGHT
Age 26
Hopkins, MN 55343
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2331
Citation: 881603870687 Badge #: 387
1
07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
07/16/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JONES, MICHAEL TILLMAN
Age 33
Maple Plain, MN 55359
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3137
Citation: 881605560965 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOLAND, GARRETT JONATHAN
Age 25
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3243
Citation: 881605561002 Badge #: 556
1
10/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LALL, GOPAUL
Age 53
Blaine, MN 55434
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2502
Citation: 881603520407 Badge #: 352
1
07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 12/31/2016
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PUCHALLA, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age 28
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3177
Citation: 881603520531 Badge #: 352
1
09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RAMSAY, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3002
Citation: 881605560903 Badge #: 556
1
09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROSSITER, JEFFREY JOHN
Age 57
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3138
Citation: 881605560973 Badge #: 556
1
09/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SAUVE, DONALD GERARD
Age 59
Mora, MN 55051
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2647
Citation: 881601770522 Badge #: 177
1
08/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 10/13/2016
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SLACK, TRUMAN FOSS
Age 21
Grant, MN 59082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2791
Citation: 881603520454 Badge #: 352
1
08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 12/31/2016
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STANTON, WYATT MICHAEL
Age 19
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2958
Citation: 881605560858 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WAIT, GREGG KEITH
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2995
Citation: 881605230546 Badge #: 523
1
09/07/2016 No Driver’s License In Possession
(Misdemeanor) 171.08 17108
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 10/13/2016 Dismissed
KEINANEN, WILLIAM DEAN
Age 49
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1050
1
05/16/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
2
05/16/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Staggered review - Report to serve 30 days cclec or nercc with 2 days credit with review hearing same date.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition - Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 10/12/2016
DWI clinic, 10/12/2016
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 10/12/2016
No same or similar, 10/12/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016
Contact with probation, 10/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016
Make all future court appearances, April 10, 2017 at 9:00 am. 10/12/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,090.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $900.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $190.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
05/16/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Condition - Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
4
05/16/2016 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed