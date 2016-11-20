Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: October 12, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Nov 20, 2016 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 12, 2016:

    MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2556

    1

    12/06/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/19/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    12/06/2015 Falsely Reporting Crime

    (Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/19/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    BASTIEN, CRISTEN ANN

    Age 40

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2519

    1

    04/26/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/26/2015 Child Endangerment

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016

    Counseling, Attend counseling as recommended and sign releases of information. 10/12/2016

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 10/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    3

    04/26/2015 Ignition Interlock – Tampers, circumvents or bypasses device or assists another

    (Misdemeanor) 171.306.6(B) 1713066B

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016

    Counseling, Attend counseling as recommended and sign releases of information. 10/12/2016

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 10/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/11/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BAUBLITZ, DANIELLE LORRAINE

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2685

    1

    12/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Local Confinement (7 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    2

    12/27/2015 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    BRIGAN, HEATHER LYNN

    Age 26

    Cook, MN 55723

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-533

    1

    03/16/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (93 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 93 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA or NA one time weekly and document to probation. 10/12/2016

    Complete diagnostic assessment, and follow all recommendations 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol or controlled substances are being consumed 10/12/2016

    Obtain GED, Obtain high school diploma or equivalent and provide documentation to probation 10/12/2016

    Obtain employment, Make three jobs contacts per week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and document to probation 10/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-535

    1

    03/21/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (93 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 93 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA or NA one time weekly and document to probation. 10/12/2016

    Complete diagnostic assessment, and follow all recommendations 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol or controlled substances are being consumed. 10/12/2016

    Obtain GED, Obtain high school diploma or equivalent and provide documentation to probation. 10/12/2016

    Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and document to probation. 10/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/12/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    2

    03/21/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    DIVER, DANELLE ARDENE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1648

    1

    08/22/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 343 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 22 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/12/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016

    Random testing, 09/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/12/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    DOUGHERTY, DAVID WAYNE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-943

    Citation: 090109613301 Badge #: 65511

    1

    05/12/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

    No same or similar, 1 year 09/22/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    DUPUIS, DEWEY SAMUEL, Jr.

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-2337

    Citation: 090106521701 Badge #: 65511

    1

    08/04/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-698

    Citation: 090107610001 Badge #: 65520

    1

    04/09/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    PROULX, AMANDA RAE

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1567

    Citation: 090100002078 Badge #: 65509

    1

    08/15/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016

    No same or similar, 1 year 10/12/2016

    Do not enter victim’s residence, Super One for 1 year 10/12/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    REYNOLDS, DANIELLE LEE

    Age 42

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1989

    1

    10/04/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/04/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 81 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 9 Days)

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $690.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/12/2016

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 10/12/2016

    No same or similar, 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SMITH, ANDREW TYLER

    Age 39

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-735

    Citation: 090107610602 Badge #: 65515

    1

    04/15/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WIRTA, LOGAN WARNER

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-1517

    Citation: 090107614501 Badge #: 65510

    1

    05/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    FRAGOSO, ALEJANDRE MATHEW

    Age 46

    Sacramento, CA 85833

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1484

    1

    08/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 42 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016

    Random testing, 09/12/2016

    No same or similar, 09/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/12/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, Including treatment and aftercare 09/12/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    08/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    3

    08/02/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    HOULE, LANCE LEE

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-844

    1

    04/30/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 352 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount  remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all conditions of probation contract in CR-15-1240 10/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    04/30/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/03/2016 Dismissed

    MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1084

    Citation: 000700001208 Badge #: 1FD106

    1

    05/21/2015 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-506

    Citation: 000700003768 Badge #: 1FD106

    1

    07/26/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-861

    Citation: 000700000020 Badge #: 1FD107

    1

    03/15/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MCCORISON, AMBER ELEANORA

    Age 37

    Two Harbors, MN 55616

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1815

    1

    09/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 155 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

    Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of aftercare 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016 Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    PRINGLE-DAWES, ZAHWA GAFF

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-622

    1

    03/30/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol is served. 10/12/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2016

    No same or similar, 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    URRUITA, HUBERT JAY

    Age 41

    Duluth, MN 55812

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2482

    1

    11/23/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    11/23/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/06/2016 Dismissed

    3

    11/23/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $585.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    MADDEN, JOSHUA PAUL

    Age 31

    Anoka, MN 55303

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-2881

    Citation: 890393624001 Badge #: 393

    1

    08/27/2016 Fish and Game – Take fish without angling license

    (Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ABDUL, SHABAZ RAHI

    Age 37

    Edina, MN 55435

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3280

    Citation: 881603870956 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    AURAN, AMY NICOLE

    Age 20

    International Falls, MN 56649

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3270

    Citation: 881603870948 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HARNACK, CHRISTINE JAYNE

    Age 65

    Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3234

    Citation: 881605560990 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOU, EDWARD ZENG

    Age 23

    Appleton, WI 54913

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3089

    Citation: 881603520509 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEE, SAI

    Age 23

    St. Paul, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3123

    Citation: 881605560945 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-15-2341

    Citation: 881502090503 Badge #: 209

    1

    08/04/2015 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/04/2015 Fail To Yield to Emergency Vehicle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.5(a) 169205a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    08/04/2015 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    STAKSTON, SUSAN MARIE

    Age 44

    Rosemount, MN 55068

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3147

    Citation: 881605560922 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TOWBERMAN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE

    Age 57

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2928

    Citation: 881603010622 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WENZEL, MICHAEL STEVEN

    Age 65

    Kansas City, MO 64129

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2675

    Citation: 881603520439 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSON, BEAU ALAN

    Age 36

    Rush City, MN 55069

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-2564

    Citation: 090201621303 Badge #: 3858

    1

    07/31/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness