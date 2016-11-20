Carlton County Court Report: October 12, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 12, 2016:
MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2556
1
12/06/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/19/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
2
12/06/2015 Falsely Reporting Crime
(Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/19/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
BASTIEN, CRISTEN ANN
Age 40
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2519
1
04/26/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
2
04/26/2015 Child Endangerment
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016
Counseling, Attend counseling as recommended and sign releases of information. 10/12/2016
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 10/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016
Contact with probation, 10/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
3
04/26/2015 Ignition Interlock – Tampers, circumvents or bypasses device or assists another
(Misdemeanor) 171.306.6(B) 1713066B
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016
Counseling, Attend counseling as recommended and sign releases of information. 10/12/2016
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 10/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016
Contact with probation, 10/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/11/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BAUBLITZ, DANIELLE LORRAINE
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55807
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2685
1
12/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Local Confinement (7 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016
Contact with probation, 10/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
2
12/27/2015 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
BRIGAN, HEATHER LYNN
Age 26
Cook, MN 55723
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-533
1
03/16/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (93 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 93 Days)
Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA or NA one time weekly and document to probation. 10/12/2016
Complete diagnostic assessment, and follow all recommendations 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol or controlled substances are being consumed 10/12/2016
Obtain GED, Obtain high school diploma or equivalent and provide documentation to probation 10/12/2016
Obtain employment, Make three jobs contacts per week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and document to probation 10/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016
Contact with probation, 10/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-535
1
03/21/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (93 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 93 Days)
Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA or NA one time weekly and document to probation. 10/12/2016
Complete diagnostic assessment, and follow all recommendations 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol or controlled substances are being consumed. 10/12/2016
Obtain GED, Obtain high school diploma or equivalent and provide documentation to probation. 10/12/2016
Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and document to probation. 10/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016
Contact with probation, 10/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/12/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
2
03/21/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
DIVER, DANELLE ARDENE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1648
1
08/22/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 343 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 22 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/12/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016
Random testing, 09/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/12/2016)
Fee Totals:
Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
DOUGHERTY, DAVID WAYNE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-943
Citation: 090109613301 Badge #: 65511
1
05/12/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016
No same or similar, 1 year 09/22/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
DUPUIS, DEWEY SAMUEL, Jr.
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-2337
Citation: 090106521701 Badge #: 65511
1
08/04/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-698
Citation: 090107610001 Badge #: 65520
1
04/09/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
PROULX, AMANDA RAE
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1567
Citation: 090100002078 Badge #: 65509
1
08/15/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016
No same or similar, 1 year 10/12/2016
Do not enter victim’s residence, Super One for 1 year 10/12/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
REYNOLDS, DANIELLE LEE
Age 42
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1989
1
10/04/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
2
10/04/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 81 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 9 Days)
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $690.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016
DWI clinic, 10/12/2016
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 10/12/2016
No same or similar, 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SMITH, ANDREW TYLER
Age 39
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-735
Citation: 090107610602 Badge #: 65515
1
04/15/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WIRTA, LOGAN WARNER
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-1517
Citation: 090107614501 Badge #: 65510
1
05/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
FRAGOSO, ALEJANDRE MATHEW
Age 46
Sacramento, CA 85833
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1484
1
08/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 42 Days)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016
Random testing, 09/12/2016
No same or similar, 09/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/12/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, Including treatment and aftercare 09/12/2016)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
08/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
3
08/02/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
HOULE, LANCE LEE
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-844
1
04/30/2016 Obstructing Legal Process
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 352 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all conditions of probation contract in CR-15-1240 10/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
04/30/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/03/2016 Dismissed
MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1084
Citation: 000700001208 Badge #: 1FD106
1
05/21/2015 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-506
Citation: 000700003768 Badge #: 1FD106
1
07/26/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-861
Citation: 000700000020 Badge #: 1FD107
1
03/15/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MCCORISON, AMBER ELEANORA
Age 37
Two Harbors, MN 55616
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1815
1
09/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 155 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)
Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of aftercare 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016 Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016
Contact with probation, 10/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
PRINGLE-DAWES, ZAHWA GAFF
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-622
1
03/30/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol is served. 10/12/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2016
No same or similar, 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
URRUITA, HUBERT JAY
Age 41
Duluth, MN 55812
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2482
1
11/23/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
2
11/23/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/06/2016 Dismissed
3
11/23/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $585.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
MADDEN, JOSHUA PAUL
Age 31
Anoka, MN 55303
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-2881
Citation: 890393624001 Badge #: 393
1
08/27/2016 Fish and Game – Take fish without angling license
(Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012
Offense: Carlton
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ABDUL, SHABAZ RAHI
Age 37
Edina, MN 55435
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3280
Citation: 881603870956 Badge #: 387
1
10/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
AURAN, AMY NICOLE
Age 20
International Falls, MN 56649
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3270
Citation: 881603870948 Badge #: 387
1
10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HARNACK, CHRISTINE JAYNE
Age 65
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3234
Citation: 881605560990 Badge #: 556
1
09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOU, EDWARD ZENG
Age 23
Appleton, WI 54913
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3089
Citation: 881603520509 Badge #: 352
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEE, SAI
Age 23
St. Paul, MN 55117
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3123
Citation: 881605560945 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-15-2341
Citation: 881502090503 Badge #: 209
1
08/04/2015 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/04/2015 Fail To Yield to Emergency Vehicle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.5(a) 169205a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
08/04/2015 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
STAKSTON, SUSAN MARIE
Age 44
Rosemount, MN 55068
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3147
Citation: 881605560922 Badge #: 556
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TOWBERMAN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE
Age 57
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2928
Citation: 881603010622 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WENZEL, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age 65
Kansas City, MO 64129
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2675
Citation: 881603520439 Badge #: 352
1
08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSON, BEAU ALAN
Age 36
Rush City, MN 55069
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-2564
Citation: 090201621303 Badge #: 3858
1
07/31/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor