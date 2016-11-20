Carlton County Court Report: October 12, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2556

1

12/06/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/19/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

2

12/06/2015 Falsely Reporting Crime

(Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/19/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

BASTIEN, CRISTEN ANN

Age 40

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2519

1

04/26/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

2

04/26/2015 Child Endangerment

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.378.1(b)(1) 6093781b1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016

Counseling, Attend counseling as recommended and sign releases of information. 10/12/2016

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 10/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

3

04/26/2015 Ignition Interlock – Tampers, circumvents or bypasses device or assists another

(Misdemeanor) 171.306.6(B) 1713066B

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016

Counseling, Attend counseling as recommended and sign releases of information. 10/12/2016

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 10/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/11/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BAUBLITZ, DANIELLE LORRAINE

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55807

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2685

1

12/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Local Confinement (7 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

2

12/27/2015 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

BRIGAN, HEATHER LYNN

Age 26

Cook, MN 55723

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-533

1

03/16/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (93 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 93 Days)

Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA or NA one time weekly and document to probation. 10/12/2016

Complete diagnostic assessment, and follow all recommendations 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol or controlled substances are being consumed 10/12/2016

Obtain GED, Obtain high school diploma or equivalent and provide documentation to probation 10/12/2016

Obtain employment, Make three jobs contacts per week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and document to probation 10/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-535

1

03/21/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (93 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 93 Days)

Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend AA or NA one time weekly and document to probation. 10/12/2016

Complete diagnostic assessment, and follow all recommendations 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol or controlled substances are being consumed. 10/12/2016

Obtain GED, Obtain high school diploma or equivalent and provide documentation to probation. 10/12/2016

Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and document to probation. 10/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/12/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

2

03/21/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

DIVER, DANELLE ARDENE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1648

1

08/22/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Gross Misdemeanor) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 343 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 22 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/12/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016

Random testing, 09/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/12/2016)

Fee Totals:

Controlled Subst-Manual Calculation $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

DOUGHERTY, DAVID WAYNE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-943

Citation: 090109613301 Badge #: 65511

1

05/12/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

No same or similar, 1 year 09/22/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

DUPUIS, DEWEY SAMUEL, Jr.

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-2337

Citation: 090106521701 Badge #: 65511

1

08/04/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-698

Citation: 090107610001 Badge #: 65520

1

04/09/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

PROULX, AMANDA RAE

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1567

Citation: 090100002078 Badge #: 65509

1

08/15/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016

No same or similar, 1 year 10/12/2016

Do not enter victim’s residence, Super One for 1 year 10/12/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

REYNOLDS, DANIELLE LEE

Age 42

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1989

1

10/04/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

2

10/04/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 81 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 9 Days)

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $690.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

DWI clinic, 10/12/2016

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 10/12/2016

No same or similar, 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SMITH, ANDREW TYLER

Age 39

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-735

Citation: 090107610602 Badge #: 65515

1

04/15/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WIRTA, LOGAN WARNER

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-1517

Citation: 090107614501 Badge #: 65510

1

05/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

FRAGOSO, ALEJANDRE MATHEW

Age 46

Sacramento, CA 85833

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1484

1

08/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 42 Days)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016

Random testing, 09/12/2016

No same or similar, 09/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/12/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, Including treatment and aftercare 09/12/2016)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

08/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

3

08/02/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

HOULE, LANCE LEE

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-844

1

04/30/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 352 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all conditions of probation contract in CR-15-1240 10/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

04/30/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/03/2016 Dismissed

MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1084

Citation: 000700001208 Badge #: 1FD106

1

05/21/2015 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-506

Citation: 000700003768 Badge #: 1FD106

1

07/26/2015 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/04/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-861

Citation: 000700000020 Badge #: 1FD107

1

03/15/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MCCORISON, AMBER ELEANORA

Age 37

Two Harbors, MN 55616

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1815

1

09/01/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 155 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of aftercare 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 10/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 10/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/12/2016 Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/12/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/12/2016

Contact with probation, 10/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

PRINGLE-DAWES, ZAHWA GAFF

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-622

1

03/30/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gathering where alcohol is served. 10/12/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/12/2016

No same or similar, 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/12/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

URRUITA, HUBERT JAY

Age 41

Duluth, MN 55812

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2482

1

11/23/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

2

11/23/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/06/2016 Dismissed

3

11/23/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $585.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

MADDEN, JOSHUA PAUL

Age 31

Anoka, MN 55303

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-2881

Citation: 890393624001 Badge #: 393

1

08/27/2016 Fish and Game – Take fish without angling license

(Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012

Offense: Carlton

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ABDUL, SHABAZ RAHI

Age 37

Edina, MN 55435

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3280

Citation: 881603870956 Badge #: 387

1

10/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

AURAN, AMY NICOLE

Age 20

International Falls, MN 56649

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3270

Citation: 881603870948 Badge #: 387

1

10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HARNACK, CHRISTINE JAYNE

Age 65

Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3234

Citation: 881605560990 Badge #: 556

1

09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOU, EDWARD ZENG

Age 23

Appleton, WI 54913

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3089

Citation: 881603520509 Badge #: 352

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEE, SAI

Age 23

St. Paul, MN 55117

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3123

Citation: 881605560945 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-15-2341

Citation: 881502090503 Badge #: 209

1

08/04/2015 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/04/2015 Fail To Yield to Emergency Vehicle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.5(a) 169205a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

08/04/2015 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

STAKSTON, SUSAN MARIE

Age 44

Rosemount, MN 55068

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3147

Citation: 881605560922 Badge #: 556

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TOWBERMAN, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE

Age 57

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2928

Citation: 881603010622 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WENZEL, MICHAEL STEVEN

Age 65

Kansas City, MO 64129

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2675

Citation: 881603520439 Badge #: 352

1

08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLSON, BEAU ALAN

Age 36

Rush City, MN 55069

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-2564

Citation: 090201621303 Badge #: 3858

1

07/31/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor