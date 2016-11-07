Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: September 24-25, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 24-25, 2016:

    ELMQUIST, ZACHARY JAMES

    Age 22

    Cambridge, MN 55008

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3112

    Citation: 881605560925 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GLAZIER, CELINA MARIE

    Age 18

    Oakdale, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2952

    Citation: 881605800752 Badge #: 580

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/24/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MALNAR, JAMES MATTHEW

    Age 33

    Monticello, MN 55362

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2960

    Citation: 881605560862 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/24/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    QUINN, NICHOLAS JEROME

    Age 21

    Lakeland, MN 55043

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3110

    Citation: 881605560935 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/24/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SUNDSTROM, MEGAN JUNE

    Age 20

    Proctor, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3091

    Citation: 881603520511 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LONEY-ADAMS, MERCEDES KAYANN

    Age 23

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2751

    Citation: 881605230507 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/14/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 9/25/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ROTERT, TANNER LEROY

    Age 23

    Litchfield, MN 55355

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3015

    Citation: 881605560917 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/25/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/25/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/25/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement