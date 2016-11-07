Carlton County Court Report: September 24-25, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 24-25, 2016:
ELMQUIST, ZACHARY JAMES
Age 22
Cambridge, MN 55008
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3112
Citation: 881605560925 Badge #: 556
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GLAZIER, CELINA MARIE
Age 18
Oakdale, MN 55128
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2952
Citation: 881605800752 Badge #: 580
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/24/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MALNAR, JAMES MATTHEW
Age 33
Monticello, MN 55362
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2960
Citation: 881605560862 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/24/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
QUINN, NICHOLAS JEROME
Age 21
Lakeland, MN 55043
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3110
Citation: 881605560935 Badge #: 556
1
09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/24/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SUNDSTROM, MEGAN JUNE
Age 20
Proctor, MN 55810
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3091
Citation: 881603520511 Badge #: 352
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LONEY-ADAMS, MERCEDES KAYANN
Age 23
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2751
Citation: 881605230507 Badge #: 523
1
08/14/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 9/25/2016
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ROTERT, TANNER LEROY
Age 23
Litchfield, MN 55355
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3015
Citation: 881605560917 Badge #: 556
1
09/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/25/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/25/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/25/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor