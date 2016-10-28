Carlton County Court Report: September 23, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 23, 2016:
BERKELMAN, CATRINA MARIE
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55806
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1607
Citation: 090000002166 Badge #: 62249
1
08/14/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 12/31/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLAMPITT, JEROD RAY
Age 40
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-1280
Citation: 090000002727 Badge #: 62235
1
04/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 11/07/2016
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DIVER, PAMELA JEAN
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55270
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2319
Citation: 090000000697 Badge #: 62110
1
06/26/2016 Public Water Access – Park in Closed Area
(Petty Misdemeanor) 6218.0100.1 621801001
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $37.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $12.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HIETALA, KAYLAH HOPE
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55807
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-1822
Citation: 090000001631 Badge #: 62229
1
05/31/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ROEN, JACOB EDWARD
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55810
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-940
Citation: 090000001294 Badge #: 62234
1
03/29/2016 Traffic-DUI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Hazardous
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(3) 169A2013
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00 Until 09/23/2017
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/22/2016
Restitution reserved, for one year. 09/22/2016
No same or similar, for one year. 09/22/2016
DWI clinic, 12/5 and 12/6 09/22/2016
Victim impact panel, MADD on 10/18/16 09/22/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
03/29/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
TERWEY, PHILLIP JOHN
Age 32
Duluth, MN 55808
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1606
Citation: 090000002167 Badge #: 62249
1
08/14/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 01/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CARLSON, STEVEN J.
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-188
Citation: 090101603101 Badge #: 5504
1
01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/08/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
2
01/31/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016
Contact with probation, 09/21/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016
Random testing, 09/21/2016
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and
remain law abiding. 09/21/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016
No same or similar, 09/21/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 09/23/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Additional Court Costs: $50.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
CARLSON, STEVEN JAMES
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1009
Citation: 19063 Badge #: 5517
1
05/15/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
2
05/15/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016
Contact with probation, 09/21/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016
Random testing, 09/21/2016
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and
remain law abiding. 09/21/2016
No same or similar, 09/21/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes 09/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 09/23/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Additional Court Costs: $50.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1511
Citation: 19249 Badge #: 521
1
07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016
Contact with probation, 09/21/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016
Random testing, 09/21/2016
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and
remain law abiding. 09/21/2016
No same or similar, 09/21/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes. 09/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 09/23/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Additional Court Costs: $50.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
07/26/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
3
07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
GARCIA MEDINA, OSCAR IVAN
Age 32
St. Paul, MN 55104
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-965
Citation: 090106613602 Badge #: 65519
1
05/15/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 09/23/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Restitution $660.19
Fee Totals: $760.19
2
05/15/2016 Criminal Damage of Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
WATSON, KODY LEE CRAIG
Age 19
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2313
Citation: 090106619501 Badge #: 65523
1
07/13/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BURNETTE, DAVID LAVERNE
Age 59
Mahnomen, MN 56557
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-271
1
02/07/2015 Drugs – Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle (Aid/Abet – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement ( 44 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 44 Days)
Comment: time complete, release today.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/23/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ACHMAN, NATHAN JACOB
Age 21
Gilbert, MN 55741
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3108
Citation: 881605560930 Badge #: 556
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BROADBRIDGE, NATHANIEL BRENT
Age 25
Minneapolis, MN 55408
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2984
Citation: 881605560866 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHRISTENSON, WILLOW HUNTER
Age 19
Brookston, MN 55711
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2957
Citation: 881605560860 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DORN, GILBERT ARTHUR
Age 84
Cotton, MN 55724
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1592
Citation: 881600780026 Badge #: 78
1
05/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Seatbelt Fines $25.00
Fee Totals: $110.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/23/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ECKDAHL, DESTINY LOVE
Age 20
Willow River, MN 55735
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2756
Citation: 881603870800 Badge #: 387
1
08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FELLOWS, BRITNEY CHRISTIN
Age 27
Minneapolis, MN 55418
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2924
Citation: 881603010618 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GEBREMEDHIN, BEZANEH GELETA
Age 39
Long Beach, CA 92704
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2367
Citation: 881603870689 Badge #: 387
1
07/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOODRICH, AMBER ALEXANDRA
Age 25
Blaine, MN 55449
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2626
Citation: 881603520413 Badge #: 352
1
08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 09/22/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Prosecution Costs: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
HANSON, STANLEY ALFRED
Age 60
Cambridge, MN 55008
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2500
Citation: 881603520400 Badge #: 352
1
07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUTCHINS, JOSHUA DAVID
Age 30
Grand Marais, MN 55604
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3144
Citation: 881605560928 Badge #: 556
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KAFLE, HIMAL
Age 39
Plymouth, MN 55446
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2754
Citation: 881603870805 Badge #: 387
1
08/14/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KEHBORN, DAVID MICHAEL
Age 59
St. Paul, MN 55103
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1310
Citation: 881603520223 Badge #: 352
1
05/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/03/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KNEISZLER, LISA ANNE
Age 44
Mora, MN 55051
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2655
Citation: 881603520427 Badge #: 352
1
08/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOSKI, ERIK DRAVEN
Age 21
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1490
Citation: 881601770337 Badge #: 177
1
05/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LIDDLE, STEVEN KENNETH
Age 56
Kettle River, MN 55757
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3174
Citation: 881605230584 Badge #: 523
1
09/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/23/2016 Dismissed
MCDONNELL, KEVIN EDWARD
Age 58
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3156
Citation: 881603520515 Badge #: 352
1
09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NYAKUNDI, POLYCAP MOCHIEMO
Age 20
New Hope, MN 55428
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2593
Citation: 881600660043 Badge #: 66
1
08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SMITH, MINDY ANN
Age 55
Stacy, MN 55079
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3125
Citation: 881605560947 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STENSETH, AMI LEE
Age 38
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3003
Citation: 881605560904 Badge #: 556
1
09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/06/2016 Suspended Object
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TUCKER, EMMANUEL L, II
Age 26
St. Paul, MN 55105
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2308
Citation: 881601830270 Badge #: 183
1
07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/23/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FORD, JOSHUA JOHN
Age 24
Harris, MN 55032
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1602
Citation: 090201623101 Badge #: 3858
1
08/18/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 11/30/2016
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00 Until 09/23/2017
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $410.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016
No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/22/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
08/18/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
3
08/18/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed