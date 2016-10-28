Carlton County Court Report: September 23, 2016

Duluth, MN 55806

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1607

Citation: 090000002166 Badge #: 62249

1

08/14/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 12/31/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLAMPITT, JEROD RAY

Age 40

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-1280

Citation: 090000002727 Badge #: 62235

1

04/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 11/07/2016

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DIVER, PAMELA JEAN

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55270

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2319

Citation: 090000000697 Badge #: 62110

1

06/26/2016 Public Water Access – Park in Closed Area

(Petty Misdemeanor) 6218.0100.1 621801001

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $37.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HIETALA, KAYLAH HOPE

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55807

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-1822

Citation: 090000001631 Badge #: 62229

1

05/31/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ROEN, JACOB EDWARD

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55810

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-940

Citation: 090000001294 Badge #: 62234

1

03/29/2016 Traffic-DUI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Hazardous

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(3) 169A2013

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00 Until 09/23/2017

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/22/2016

Restitution reserved, for one year. 09/22/2016

No same or similar, for one year. 09/22/2016

DWI clinic, 12/5 and 12/6 09/22/2016

Victim impact panel, MADD on 10/18/16 09/22/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

03/29/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

TERWEY, PHILLIP JOHN

Age 32

Duluth, MN 55808

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1606

Citation: 090000002167 Badge #: 62249

1

08/14/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 01/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CARLSON, STEVEN J.

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-188

Citation: 090101603101 Badge #: 5504

1

01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/08/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

2

01/31/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

Random testing, 09/21/2016

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

No same or similar, 09/21/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 09/23/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

Additional Court Costs: $50.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

CARLSON, STEVEN JAMES

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1009

Citation: 19063 Badge #: 5517

1

05/15/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

2

05/15/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

Random testing, 09/21/2016

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

No same or similar, 09/21/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes 09/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 09/23/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

Additional Court Costs: $50.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1511

Citation: 19249 Badge #: 521

1

07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

Random testing, 09/21/2016

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

No same or similar, 09/21/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes. 09/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 09/23/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

Additional Court Costs: $50.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

07/26/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

3

07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

GARCIA MEDINA, OSCAR IVAN

Age 32

St. Paul, MN 55104

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-965

Citation: 090106613602 Badge #: 65519

1

05/15/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 09/23/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Restitution $660.19

Fee Totals: $760.19

2

05/15/2016 Criminal Damage of Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

WATSON, KODY LEE CRAIG

Age 19

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2313

Citation: 090106619501 Badge #: 65523

1

07/13/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BURNETTE, DAVID LAVERNE

Age 59

Mahnomen, MN 56557

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-271

1

02/07/2015 Drugs – Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle (Aid/Abet – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement ( 44 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 44 Days)

Comment: time complete, release today.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/23/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ACHMAN, NATHAN JACOB

Age 21

Gilbert, MN 55741

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3108

Citation: 881605560930 Badge #: 556

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BROADBRIDGE, NATHANIEL BRENT

Age 25

Minneapolis, MN 55408

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2984

Citation: 881605560866 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHRISTENSON, WILLOW HUNTER

Age 19

Brookston, MN 55711

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2957

Citation: 881605560860 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DORN, GILBERT ARTHUR

Age 84

Cotton, MN 55724

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1592

Citation: 881600780026 Badge #: 78

1

05/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Seatbelt Fines $25.00

Fee Totals: $110.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/23/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ECKDAHL, DESTINY LOVE

Age 20

Willow River, MN 55735

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2756

Citation: 881603870800 Badge #: 387

1

08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FELLOWS, BRITNEY CHRISTIN

Age 27

Minneapolis, MN 55418

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2924

Citation: 881603010618 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GEBREMEDHIN, BEZANEH GELETA

Age 39

Long Beach, CA 92704

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2367

Citation: 881603870689 Badge #: 387

1

07/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOODRICH, AMBER ALEXANDRA

Age 25

Blaine, MN 55449

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2626

Citation: 881603520413 Badge #: 352

1

08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 09/22/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Prosecution Costs: $40.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

HANSON, STANLEY ALFRED

Age 60

Cambridge, MN 55008

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2500

Citation: 881603520400 Badge #: 352

1

07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUTCHINS, JOSHUA DAVID

Age 30

Grand Marais, MN 55604

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3144

Citation: 881605560928 Badge #: 556

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KAFLE, HIMAL

Age 39

Plymouth, MN 55446

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2754

Citation: 881603870805 Badge #: 387

1

08/14/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KEHBORN, DAVID MICHAEL

Age 59

St. Paul, MN 55103

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1310

Citation: 881603520223 Badge #: 352

1

05/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/03/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KNEISZLER, LISA ANNE

Age 44

Mora, MN 55051

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2655

Citation: 881603520427 Badge #: 352

1

08/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOSKI, ERIK DRAVEN

Age 21

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1490

Citation: 881601770337 Badge #: 177

1

05/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LIDDLE, STEVEN KENNETH

Age 56

Kettle River, MN 55757

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3174

Citation: 881605230584 Badge #: 523

1

09/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/23/2016 Dismissed

MCDONNELL, KEVIN EDWARD

Age 58

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3156

Citation: 881603520515 Badge #: 352

1

09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NYAKUNDI, POLYCAP MOCHIEMO

Age 20

New Hope, MN 55428

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2593

Citation: 881600660043 Badge #: 66

1

08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SMITH, MINDY ANN

Age 55

Stacy, MN 55079

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3125

Citation: 881605560947 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STENSETH, AMI LEE

Age 38

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3003

Citation: 881605560904 Badge #: 556

1

09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/06/2016 Suspended Object

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TUCKER, EMMANUEL L, II

Age 26

St. Paul, MN 55105

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2308

Citation: 881601830270 Badge #: 183

1

07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/23/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FORD, JOSHUA JOHN

Age 24

Harris, MN 55032

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1602

Citation: 090201623101 Badge #: 3858

1

08/18/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 11/30/2016

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00 Until 09/23/2017

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $410.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/22/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

08/18/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

3

08/18/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed