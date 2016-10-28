Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 23, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 23, 2016:

    BERKELMAN, CATRINA MARIE

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1607

    Citation: 090000002166 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/14/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 12/31/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLAMPITT, JEROD RAY

    Age 40

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-1280

    Citation: 090000002727 Badge #: 62235

    1

    04/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 11/07/2016

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DIVER, PAMELA JEAN

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55270

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2319

    Citation: 090000000697 Badge #: 62110

    1

    06/26/2016 Public Water Access – Park in Closed Area

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 6218.0100.1 621801001

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $37.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HIETALA, KAYLAH HOPE

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-1822

    Citation: 090000001631 Badge #: 62229

    1

    05/31/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ROEN, JACOB EDWARD

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-940

    Citation: 090000001294 Badge #: 62234

    1

    03/29/2016 Traffic-DUI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Hazardous

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(3) 169A2013

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00 Until 09/23/2017

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/22/2016

    Restitution reserved, for one year. 09/22/2016

    No same or similar, for one year. 09/22/2016

    DWI clinic, 12/5 and 12/6 09/22/2016

    Victim impact panel, MADD on 10/18/16 09/22/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    03/29/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    TERWEY, PHILLIP JOHN

    Age 32

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1606

    Citation: 090000002167 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/14/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 01/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CARLSON, STEVEN J.

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-188

    Citation: 090101603101 Badge #: 5504

    1

    01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/08/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    2

    01/31/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

    Random testing, 09/21/2016

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

    remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

    No same or similar, 09/21/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 09/23/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $50.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    CARLSON, STEVEN JAMES

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1009

    Citation: 19063 Badge #: 5517

    1

    05/15/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/15/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

    Random testing, 09/21/2016

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

    remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

    No same or similar, 09/21/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes 09/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 09/23/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $50.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1511

    Citation: 19249 Badge #: 521

    1

    07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

    Random testing, 09/21/2016

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

    remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

    No same or similar, 09/21/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes. 09/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 09/23/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $50.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    07/26/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    3

    07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    GARCIA MEDINA, OSCAR IVAN

    Age 32

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-965

    Citation: 090106613602 Badge #: 65519

    1

    05/15/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 09/23/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Restitution $660.19

    Fee Totals: $760.19

    2

    05/15/2016 Criminal Damage of Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    WATSON, KODY LEE CRAIG

    Age 19

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2313

    Citation: 090106619501 Badge #: 65523

    1

    07/13/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BURNETTE, DAVID LAVERNE

    Age 59

    Mahnomen, MN 56557

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-271

    1

    02/07/2015 Drugs – Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle (Aid/Abet – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement ( 44 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 44 Days)

    Comment: time complete, release today.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/23/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ACHMAN, NATHAN JACOB

    Age 21

    Gilbert, MN 55741

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3108

    Citation: 881605560930 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BROADBRIDGE, NATHANIEL BRENT

    Age 25

    Minneapolis, MN 55408

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2984

    Citation: 881605560866 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHRISTENSON, WILLOW HUNTER

    Age 19

    Brookston, MN 55711

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2957

    Citation: 881605560860 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DORN, GILBERT ARTHUR

    Age 84

    Cotton, MN 55724

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1592

    Citation: 881600780026 Badge #: 78

    1

    05/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Seatbelt Fines $25.00

    Fee Totals: $110.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/23/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ECKDAHL, DESTINY LOVE

    Age 20

    Willow River, MN 55735

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2756

    Citation: 881603870800 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FELLOWS, BRITNEY CHRISTIN

    Age 27

    Minneapolis, MN 55418

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2924

    Citation: 881603010618 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GEBREMEDHIN, BEZANEH GELETA

    Age 39

    Long Beach, CA 92704

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2367

    Citation: 881603870689 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOODRICH, AMBER ALEXANDRA

    Age 25

    Blaine, MN 55449

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2626

    Citation: 881603520413 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 09/22/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Prosecution Costs: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    HANSON, STANLEY ALFRED

    Age 60

    Cambridge, MN 55008

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2500

    Citation: 881603520400 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUTCHINS, JOSHUA DAVID

    Age 30

    Grand Marais, MN 55604

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3144

    Citation: 881605560928 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KAFLE, HIMAL

    Age 39

    Plymouth, MN 55446

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2754

    Citation: 881603870805 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/14/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KEHBORN, DAVID MICHAEL

    Age 59

    St. Paul, MN 55103

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1310

    Citation: 881603520223 Badge #: 352

    1

    05/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/03/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KNEISZLER, LISA ANNE

    Age 44

    Mora, MN 55051

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2655

    Citation: 881603520427 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOSKI, ERIK DRAVEN

    Age 21

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1490

    Citation: 881601770337 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LIDDLE, STEVEN KENNETH

    Age 56

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3174

    Citation: 881605230584 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Dismissed

    MCDONNELL, KEVIN EDWARD

    Age 58

    Cottage Grove, MN 55016

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3156

    Citation: 881603520515 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NYAKUNDI, POLYCAP MOCHIEMO

    Age 20

    New Hope, MN 55428

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2593

    Citation: 881600660043 Badge #: 66

    1

    08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SMITH, MINDY ANN

    Age 55

    Stacy, MN 55079

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3125

    Citation: 881605560947 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STENSETH, AMI LEE

    Age 38

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3003

    Citation: 881605560904 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/06/2016 Suspended Object

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TUCKER, EMMANUEL L, II

    Age 26

    St. Paul, MN 55105

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2308

    Citation: 881601830270 Badge #: 183

    1

    07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/23/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FORD, JOSHUA JOHN

    Age 24

    Harris, MN 55032

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1602

    Citation: 090201623101 Badge #: 3858

    1

    08/18/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 11/30/2016

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00 Until 09/23/2017

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $410.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

    No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/22/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    08/18/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    3

    08/18/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

