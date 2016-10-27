Carlton County Court Report: September 22, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 22, 2016:
NORTHRUP, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1714
Citation: 090000001777 Badge #: 62252
1
08/28/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
2
08/28/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00 Until 09/22/2017
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016
No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016
Victim impact panel, October 18, 2016 09/22/2016
DWI clinic, December 5 & 6, 2016 09/22/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/22/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BARTL, JASON ANDREW
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2553
Citation: 19918 Badge #: 65523
1
07/30/2016 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat
(Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
FORSTROM, WADE ALLEN
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2307
Citation: 090100001696 Badge #: 65509
1
07/13/2016 Traffic Regulation - Seat Belt Required - Driver and Passenger
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GARCIA MEDINA, OSCAR IVAN
Age 32
St. Paul, MN 55104
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-965
Citation: 090106613602 Badge #: 65519
1
05/15/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Restitution $660.19
Fee Totals: $760.19
2
05/15/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
GEDDA, KAYLEE SUE
Age 24
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2349
Citation: 090106619707 Badge #: 65521
1
07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOULE, BONNIE JOY
Age 68
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-1887
Citation: 090100001694 Badge #: 65509
1
06/08/2016 Traffic Regulations-Failure to Yield to Vehicle/Pedestrian-M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(1)(i) 169065a1i
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, LYN EVERETT
Age 72
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3098
Citation: 090101626001 Badge #: 65522
1
09/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KARI, JUSTIN JOHN
Age 36
Chisholm, MN 55719
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1469
1
07/30/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 09/22/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 52 Days)
Comment: may serve at NERCC
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/19/2016
Complete treatment, 09/19/2016
Aftercare, 09/19/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016
Random testing, 09/19/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/19/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 09/19/2016
Maintain employment, 09/19/2016
Psychological evaluation/treatment, 09/19/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016
Contact with probation, 09/19/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 09/19/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/19/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/19/2016
Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and
provide documentation to Probation. 09/19/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
07/30/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 52 Days)
Comment: or NERCC
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/19/2016
Complete treatment, 09/19/2016
Aftercare, 09/19/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016
Random testing, 09/19/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/19/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 09/19/2016
Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and
provide documentation to Probation. 09/19/2016
Maintain employment, 09/19/2016
Psychological evaluation/treatment, 09/19/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016
Contact with probation, 09/19/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 09/19/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/19/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/19/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
3
07/30/2016 Bring/Send/Introduce/Possess Contraband-State Prison/Hospital
(Gross Misdemeanor) 243.55.1 243551
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
4
07/30/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
5
07/30/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
KERSHAW, BRYAN WAYNE
Age 38
Proctor, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1542
Citation: 090106622201 Badge #: 65514
1
08/09/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 12/31/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $170.00
Fee Totals: $305.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/22/2016
No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
OLSON, KRISTINA LYNN
Age 35
Esko, MN 55733
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1554
Citation: 090105622401 Badge #: 65512
1
08/11/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 11/06/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TESFALDET, SINTAYHU MARILGNE
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2355
Citation: 090106619704 Badge #: 65521
1
07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 11/06/2016
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WOOLLETT, ERIC STEPHEN
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1610
Citation: 000700004106 Badge #: 69411
1
08/18/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 59 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Due 10/07/2016
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016
No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
08/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
3
08/18/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
COURNEYA, LOUIS ALLEN
Age 63
St. Paul, MN 55103
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3140
Citation: 881605560975 Badge #: 556
1
09/18/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUNLAP, JEFFREY PAUL
Age 51
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3039
Citation: 881605230560 Badge #: 523
1
09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 71/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GERACI, BRANDON SCOTT
Age 25
McGrath, MN 56350
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2854
Citation: 881605560842 Badge #: 556
1
08/24/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUSA, ANDREA JEANNE
Age 40
LaCrosse, WI 54603
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2290
Citation: 881601770437 Badge #: 177
1
07/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOLCOMB, WILLIAM JOHN
Age 22
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2847
Citation: 881603520481 Badge #: 352
1
08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOLLY, RACHEL MARIE
Age 16
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3087
Citation: 881603520505 Badge #: 352
1
09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, ROBERT GERALD
Age 44
St. Paul, MN 55107
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3104
Citation: 881603010681 Badge #: 301
1
09/18/2016 Speed 55 Zone 82/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MALSOM, DOUGLAS JOSEPH
Age 49
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2335
Citation: 881603870674 Badge #: 387
1
07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $40.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $115.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)
PATNODE, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age 97
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3128
Citation: 881605560953 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STANSBERRY, STEPHEN THOMAS
Age 20
Delano, MN 55328
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2405
Citation: 881603010467 Badge #: 301
1
07/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STOLQUIST, DANI M
Age 40
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2298
Citation: 881603520359 Badge #: 352
1
07/09/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TILLMAN, JOSEPH RICHARD
Age 27
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2972
Citation: 881605560879 Badge #: 556
1
09/04/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAWES, JESSE BRIAN
Age 23
Sandstone, MN 55072
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-289
Citation: 090201603001 Badge #: 3858
1
01/30/2016 Expiration of Driver’s License - Over 21 -M
(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/30/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 9/22/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02