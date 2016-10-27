Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: September 22, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 22, 2016:

    NORTHRUP, JOSEPH ANTHONY

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1714

    Citation: 090000001777 Badge #: 62252

    1

    08/28/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/28/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00 Until 09/22/2017

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

    No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016

    Victim impact panel, October 18, 2016 09/22/2016

    DWI clinic, December 5 & 6, 2016 09/22/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/22/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BARTL, JASON ANDREW

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2553

    Citation: 19918 Badge #: 65523

    1

    07/30/2016 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat

    (Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    FORSTROM, WADE ALLEN

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2307

    Citation: 090100001696 Badge #: 65509

    1

    07/13/2016 Traffic Regulation - Seat Belt Required - Driver and Passenger

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GARCIA MEDINA, OSCAR IVAN

    Age 32

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-965

    Citation: 090106613602 Badge #: 65519

    1

    05/15/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Restitution $660.19

    Fee Totals: $760.19

    2

    05/15/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    GEDDA, KAYLEE SUE

    Age 24

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2349

    Citation: 090106619707 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOULE, BONNIE JOY

    Age 68

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-1887

    Citation: 090100001694 Badge #: 65509

    1

    06/08/2016 Traffic Regulations-Failure to Yield to Vehicle/Pedestrian-M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(1)(i) 169065a1i

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, LYN EVERETT

    Age 72

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3098

    Citation: 090101626001 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KARI, JUSTIN JOHN

    Age 36

    Chisholm, MN 55719

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1469

    1

    07/30/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 09/22/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 52 Days)

    Comment: may serve at NERCC

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/19/2016

    Complete treatment, 09/19/2016

    Aftercare, 09/19/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016

    Random testing, 09/19/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/19/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 09/19/2016

    Maintain employment, 09/19/2016

    Psychological evaluation/treatment, 09/19/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/19/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 09/19/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/19/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/19/2016

    Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and

    provide documentation to Probation. 09/19/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    07/30/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 52 Days)

    Comment: or NERCC

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/19/2016

    Complete treatment, 09/19/2016

    Aftercare, 09/19/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016

    Random testing, 09/19/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/19/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 09/19/2016

    Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and

    provide documentation to Probation. 09/19/2016

    Maintain employment, 09/19/2016

    Psychological evaluation/treatment, 09/19/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/19/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 09/19/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/19/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/19/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    3

    07/30/2016 Bring/Send/Introduce/Possess Contraband-State Prison/Hospital

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 243.55.1 243551

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    4

    07/30/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    5

    07/30/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    KERSHAW, BRYAN WAYNE

    Age 38

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1542

    Citation: 090106622201 Badge #: 65514

    1

    08/09/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $170.00

    Fee Totals: $305.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/22/2016

    No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    OLSON, KRISTINA LYNN

    Age 35

    Esko, MN 55733

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1554

    Citation: 090105622401 Badge #: 65512

    1

    08/11/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 11/06/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TESFALDET, SINTAYHU MARILGNE

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2355

    Citation: 090106619704 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 11/06/2016

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WOOLLETT, ERIC STEPHEN

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1610

    Citation: 000700004106 Badge #: 69411

    1

    08/18/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 59 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Due 10/07/2016

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

    No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    08/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    3

    08/18/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    COURNEYA, LOUIS ALLEN

    Age 63

    St. Paul, MN 55103

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3140

    Citation: 881605560975 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/18/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUNLAP, JEFFREY PAUL

    Age 51

    St. Louis Park, MN 55426

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3039

    Citation: 881605230560 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GERACI, BRANDON SCOTT

    Age 25

    McGrath, MN 56350

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2854

    Citation: 881605560842 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/24/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUSA, ANDREA JEANNE

    Age 40

    LaCrosse, WI 54603

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2290

    Citation: 881601770437 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOLCOMB, WILLIAM JOHN

    Age 22

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2847

    Citation: 881603520481 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOLLY, RACHEL MARIE

    Age 16

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3087

    Citation: 881603520505 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, ROBERT GERALD

    Age 44

    St. Paul, MN 55107

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3104

    Citation: 881603010681 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/18/2016 Speed 55 Zone 82/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MALSOM, DOUGLAS JOSEPH

    Age 49

    Lino Lakes, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2335

    Citation: 881603870674 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $40.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $115.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

    PATNODE, MICHAEL STEVEN

    Age 97

    Ft. Myers, FL 33919

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3128

    Citation: 881605560953 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STANSBERRY, STEPHEN THOMAS

    Age 20

    Delano, MN 55328

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2405

    Citation: 881603010467 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STOLQUIST, DANI M

    Age 40

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2298

    Citation: 881603520359 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/09/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TILLMAN, JOSEPH RICHARD

    Age 27

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2972

    Citation: 881605560879 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/04/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAWES, JESSE BRIAN

    Age 23

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-289

    Citation: 090201603001 Badge #: 3858

    1

    01/30/2016 Expiration of Driver’s License - Over 21 -M

    (Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/30/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 9/22/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness