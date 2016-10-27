Carlton County Court Report: September 22, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1714

Citation: 090000001777 Badge #: 62252

1

08/28/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

2

08/28/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00 Until 09/22/2017

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016

Victim impact panel, October 18, 2016 09/22/2016

DWI clinic, December 5 & 6, 2016 09/22/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/22/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BARTL, JASON ANDREW

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2553

Citation: 19918 Badge #: 65523

1

07/30/2016 Animal Running at Large – Dog or Cat

(Misdemeanor) 8.2.06 8206

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

FORSTROM, WADE ALLEN

Age 44

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2307

Citation: 090100001696 Badge #: 65509

1

07/13/2016 Traffic Regulation - Seat Belt Required - Driver and Passenger

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GARCIA MEDINA, OSCAR IVAN

Age 32

St. Paul, MN 55104

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-965

Citation: 090106613602 Badge #: 65519

1

05/15/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Restitution $660.19

Fee Totals: $760.19

2

05/15/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

GEDDA, KAYLEE SUE

Age 24

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2349

Citation: 090106619707 Badge #: 65521

1

07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOULE, BONNIE JOY

Age 68

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-1887

Citation: 090100001694 Badge #: 65509

1

06/08/2016 Traffic Regulations-Failure to Yield to Vehicle/Pedestrian-M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.5(a)(1)(i) 169065a1i

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, LYN EVERETT

Age 72

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3098

Citation: 090101626001 Badge #: 65522

1

09/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KARI, JUSTIN JOHN

Age 36

Chisholm, MN 55719

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1469

1

07/30/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 09/22/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 52 Days)

Comment: may serve at NERCC

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/19/2016

Complete treatment, 09/19/2016

Aftercare, 09/19/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016

Random testing, 09/19/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/19/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 09/19/2016

Maintain employment, 09/19/2016

Psychological evaluation/treatment, 09/19/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016

Contact with probation, 09/19/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 09/19/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/19/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/19/2016

Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and

provide documentation to Probation. 09/19/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

07/30/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 52 Days)

Comment: or NERCC

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/19/2016

Complete treatment, 09/19/2016

Aftercare, 09/19/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016

Random testing, 09/19/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/19/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 09/19/2016

Obtain employment, Make three job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time and

provide documentation to Probation. 09/19/2016

Maintain employment, 09/19/2016

Psychological evaluation/treatment, 09/19/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016

Contact with probation, 09/19/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 09/19/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/19/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/19/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

3

07/30/2016 Bring/Send/Introduce/Possess Contraband-State Prison/Hospital

(Gross Misdemeanor) 243.55.1 243551

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

4

07/30/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

5

07/30/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

KERSHAW, BRYAN WAYNE

Age 38

Proctor, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1542

Citation: 090106622201 Badge #: 65514

1

08/09/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 12/31/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $170.00

Fee Totals: $305.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/22/2016

No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

OLSON, KRISTINA LYNN

Age 35

Esko, MN 55733

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1554

Citation: 090105622401 Badge #: 65512

1

08/11/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 11/06/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TESFALDET, SINTAYHU MARILGNE

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2355

Citation: 090106619704 Badge #: 65521

1

07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 11/06/2016

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WOOLLETT, ERIC STEPHEN

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1610

Citation: 000700004106 Badge #: 69411

1

08/18/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 59 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Due 10/07/2016

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

No same or similar, for 1 year 09/22/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

08/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

3

08/18/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

COURNEYA, LOUIS ALLEN

Age 63

St. Paul, MN 55103

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3140

Citation: 881605560975 Badge #: 556

1

09/18/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUNLAP, JEFFREY PAUL

Age 51

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3039

Citation: 881605230560 Badge #: 523

1

09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 71/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GERACI, BRANDON SCOTT

Age 25

McGrath, MN 56350

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2854

Citation: 881605560842 Badge #: 556

1

08/24/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GUSA, ANDREA JEANNE

Age 40

LaCrosse, WI 54603

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2290

Citation: 881601770437 Badge #: 177

1

07/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOLCOMB, WILLIAM JOHN

Age 22

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2847

Citation: 881603520481 Badge #: 352

1

08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOLLY, RACHEL MARIE

Age 16

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3087

Citation: 881603520505 Badge #: 352

1

09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, ROBERT GERALD

Age 44

St. Paul, MN 55107

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3104

Citation: 881603010681 Badge #: 301

1

09/18/2016 Speed 55 Zone 82/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MALSOM, DOUGLAS JOSEPH

Age 49

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2335

Citation: 881603870674 Badge #: 387

1

07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $40.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $115.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

PATNODE, MICHAEL STEVEN

Age 97

Ft. Myers, FL 33919

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3128

Citation: 881605560953 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STANSBERRY, STEPHEN THOMAS

Age 20

Delano, MN 55328

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2405

Citation: 881603010467 Badge #: 301

1

07/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STOLQUIST, DANI M

Age 40

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2298

Citation: 881603520359 Badge #: 352

1

07/09/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TILLMAN, JOSEPH RICHARD

Age 27

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2972

Citation: 881605560879 Badge #: 556

1

09/04/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAWES, JESSE BRIAN

Age 23

Sandstone, MN 55072

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-289

Citation: 090201603001 Badge #: 3858

1

01/30/2016 Expiration of Driver’s License - Over 21 -M

(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/30/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 9/22/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02