Carlton County Court Report: September 21, 2016

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1053

1

05/03/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/10/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

2

05/03/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on January 25, 2017 with a Review Hearing the same date at 9am.

Due 09/21/2016

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $1,015.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

DWI clinic, 09/21/2016

Victim impact panel, 09/21/2016

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), weekly and document 09/21/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/21/2016

Make all future court appearances, 09/21/2016)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on January 25, 2017 with a Review Hearing the same date at 9am.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

YARDLEY, GREGORY LEE

Age 31

Esko, MN 55733

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2453

Citation: 090101620702 Badge #: 65522

1

07/25/2016 Traffic-Violate DL Conditions

(Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 09/21/2016 – 03/21/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016 – 03/21/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

DAHL, PEGGY ANNE

Age 55

St. Paul, MN 55108

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2893

Citation: 881603870812 Badge #: 387

1

08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/21/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEURUNG, ALYSSA ELIZABETH

Age 18

Becker, MN 55308

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2932

Citation: 881603010636 Badge #: 301

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCKENZIE, CHARLES ALLEN

Age 25

Maple Grove, MN 55369

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2922

Citation: 881603010615 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

O’NEILL, SHANE JACOB

Age 31

St. Paul, MN 55102

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2518

Citation: 881602250087 Badge #: 225

1

07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RAGHU, ANAND

Age 38

Eagan, MN 55123

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2672

Citation: 881601770539 Badge #: 177

1

08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOWER, JEFFREY WILLIAM

Age 51

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-591

1

03/24/2015 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

2

03/24/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Serve balance on Electronic Monitoring or STS, or may be on Interlock as an alternative

Due 09/21/2016

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $1,015.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/21/2016

DWI clinic, 09/21/2016

Victim impact panel, 09/21/2016

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/21/2016

Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on December 14, 2016 at 9am 09/21/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/21/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend a/a at least weekly and provide proof of attendance 09/21/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

03/24/2016 Possess Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

VANGORDEN, JONAH KENT

Age 21

Ham Lake, MN 55304

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-2806

Citation: 090201623203 Badge #: 63866

1

08/19/2016 Traffic-Failure to Change Address on DL within 30 days

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 9/21/2016

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02