    Carlton County Court Report: September 21, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 21, 2016:

    MARTI, NICHOLAS LEE

    Age 36

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1053

    1

    05/03/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/10/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/03/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on January 25, 2017 with a Review Hearing the same date at 9am.

    Due 09/21/2016

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $1,015.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

    DWI clinic, 09/21/2016

    Victim impact panel, 09/21/2016

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), weekly and document 09/21/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/21/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 09/21/2016)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on January 25, 2017 with a Review Hearing the same date at 9am.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    YARDLEY, GREGORY LEE

    Age 31

    Esko, MN 55733

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2453

    Citation: 090101620702 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/25/2016 Traffic-Violate DL Conditions

    (Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 09/21/2016 – 03/21/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016 – 03/21/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    DAHL, PEGGY ANNE

    Age 55

    St. Paul, MN 55108

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2893

    Citation: 881603870812 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/21/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEURUNG, ALYSSA ELIZABETH

    Age 18

    Becker, MN 55308

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2932

    Citation: 881603010636 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCKENZIE, CHARLES ALLEN

    Age 25

    Maple Grove, MN 55369

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2922

    Citation: 881603010615 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    O’NEILL, SHANE JACOB

    Age 31

    St. Paul, MN 55102

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2518

    Citation: 881602250087 Badge #: 225

    1

    07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RAGHU, ANAND

    Age 38

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2672

    Citation: 881601770539 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOWER, JEFFREY WILLIAM

    Age 51

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-591

    1

    03/24/2015 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    2

    03/24/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Serve balance on Electronic Monitoring or STS, or may be on Interlock as an alternative

    Due 09/21/2016

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $1,015.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/21/2016

    DWI clinic, 09/21/2016

    Victim impact panel, 09/21/2016

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/21/2016

    Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on December 14, 2016 at 9am 09/21/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/21/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend a/a at least weekly and provide proof of attendance 09/21/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    03/24/2016 Possess Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    VANGORDEN, JONAH KENT

    Age 21

    Ham Lake, MN 55304

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-2806

    Citation: 090201623203 Badge #: 63866

    1

    08/19/2016 Traffic-Failure to Change Address on DL within 30 days

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 9/21/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

