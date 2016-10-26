Carlton County Court Report: September 21, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 21, 2016:
MARTI, NICHOLAS LEE
Age 36
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1053
1
05/03/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/10/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
2
05/03/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on January 25, 2017 with a Review Hearing the same date at 9am.
Due 09/21/2016
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $1,015.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016
DWI clinic, 09/21/2016
Victim impact panel, 09/21/2016
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), weekly and document 09/21/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/21/2016
Make all future court appearances, 09/21/2016)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on January 25, 2017 with a Review Hearing the same date at 9am.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
YARDLEY, GREGORY LEE
Age 31
Esko, MN 55733
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2453
Citation: 090101620702 Badge #: 65522
1
07/25/2016 Traffic-Violate DL Conditions
(Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 09/21/2016 – 03/21/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016 – 03/21/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
DAHL, PEGGY ANNE
Age 55
St. Paul, MN 55108
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2893
Citation: 881603870812 Badge #: 387
1
08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/21/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEURUNG, ALYSSA ELIZABETH
Age 18
Becker, MN 55308
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2932
Citation: 881603010636 Badge #: 301
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCKENZIE, CHARLES ALLEN
Age 25
Maple Grove, MN 55369
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2922
Citation: 881603010615 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
O’NEILL, SHANE JACOB
Age 31
St. Paul, MN 55102
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2518
Citation: 881602250087 Badge #: 225
1
07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RAGHU, ANAND
Age 38
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2672
Citation: 881601770539 Badge #: 177
1
08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOWER, JEFFREY WILLIAM
Age 51
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-591
1
03/24/2015 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
2
03/24/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Serve balance on Electronic Monitoring or STS, or may be on Interlock as an alternative
Due 09/21/2016
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $1,015.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/21/2016
DWI clinic, 09/21/2016
Victim impact panel, 09/21/2016
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/21/2016
Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on December 14, 2016 at 9am 09/21/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/21/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend a/a at least weekly and provide proof of attendance 09/21/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
03/24/2016 Possess Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
VANGORDEN, JONAH KENT
Age 21
Ham Lake, MN 55304
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-2806
Citation: 090201623203 Badge #: 63866
1
08/19/2016 Traffic-Failure to Change Address on DL within 30 days
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 9/21/2016
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02