    Carlton County Court Report: September 20, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 10:59 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 20, 2016:

    BROWN, KELLO DEMARCUS

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2871

    Citation: 090107624103 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/28/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 42/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CAREY, KIEFER BRADLEY-JOHN

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2830

    Citation: 090106623503 Badge #: 65505

    1

    08/22/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ZIEGLER, NICHOLAS MICHAEL

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55702

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2677

    Citation: 090106622501 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/12/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANDERSON, FAITH LOUISE

    Age 20

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2849

    Citation: 881605560832 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FINAZZO, NATHAN JAMES

    Age 31

    Mound, MN 55364

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2746

    Citation: 881603870801 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUDE, TRAVIS DAWES

    Age 18

    Carver, MN 55315

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3093

    Citation: 881603520513 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OBERLANDER, PAUL STEWART

    Age 23

    Fridley, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2843

    Citation: 881603520480 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OBRIEN, KENNETH WILLIAM

    Age 46

    Minneapolis, MN 55401

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2529

    Citation: 881605230462 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PEOPLES, BIANCA LASHAY’E

    Age 22

    Minneapolis, MN 55406

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2282

    Citation: 881601770431 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/10/2016 Owner Allow Illegal Operation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, GARRET LANE

    Age 27

    New Hope, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3079

    Citation: 881603870886 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POMITHER, AARON JOHN

    Age 42

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3095

    Citation: 881603520506 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TEINERT, RANDY CRAIG

    Age 56

    Champlin, MN 55316

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2962

    Citation: 881605560867 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILSON, JUSTIN ARTHUR

    Age 33

    Blaine, MN 55434

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-1336

    Citation: 881601670228 Badge #: 167

    1

    05/05/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    05/05/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 9/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

