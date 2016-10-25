Carlton County Court Report: September 20, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 20, 2016:
BROWN, KELLO DEMARCUS
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2871
Citation: 090107624103 Badge #: 65522
1
08/28/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 42/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CAREY, KIEFER BRADLEY-JOHN
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55805
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2830
Citation: 090106623503 Badge #: 65505
1
08/22/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ZIEGLER, NICHOLAS MICHAEL
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55702
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2677
Citation: 090106622501 Badge #: 65522
1
08/12/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANDERSON, FAITH LOUISE
Age 20
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2849
Citation: 881605560832 Badge #: 556
1
08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FINAZZO, NATHAN JAMES
Age 31
Mound, MN 55364
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2746
Citation: 881603870801 Badge #: 387
1
08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUDE, TRAVIS DAWES
Age 18
Carver, MN 55315
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3093
Citation: 881603520513 Badge #: 352
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OBERLANDER, PAUL STEWART
Age 23
Fridley, MN 55432
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2843
Citation: 881603520480 Badge #: 352
1
08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OBRIEN, KENNETH WILLIAM
Age 46
Minneapolis, MN 55401
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2529
Citation: 881605230462 Badge #: 523
1
07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PEOPLES, BIANCA LASHAY’E
Age 22
Minneapolis, MN 55406
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2282
Citation: 881601770431 Badge #: 177
1
07/10/2016 Owner Allow Illegal Operation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, GARRET LANE
Age 27
New Hope, MN 55427
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3079
Citation: 881603870886 Badge #: 387
1
09/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POMITHER, AARON JOHN
Age 42
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3095
Citation: 881603520506 Badge #: 352
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TEINERT, RANDY CRAIG
Age 56
Champlin, MN 55316
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2962
Citation: 881605560867 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILSON, JUSTIN ARTHUR
Age 33
Blaine, MN 55434
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-1336
Citation: 881601670228 Badge #: 167
1
05/05/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
05/05/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 9/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor