Carlton County Court Report: September 19, 2016

Age 41

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-959

1

05/14/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/25/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

2

05/14/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/25/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

MARTINEAU, FRANCIS ALAN

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-513

1

03/18/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition - Adult(Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016

Contact with probation, 09/19/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/19/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016

Random testing, 09/19/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016

No violations of an Order for Protection, 09/19/2016

No threats of violence, 09/19/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/19/2016

Conditions, other, 09/19/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/19/2016

Complete treatment, 09/19/2016

Aftercare, 09/19/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

VALENTINE, AMANDA MAE

Age 30

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2417

Citation: 000700003510 Badge #: 1FD137

1

11/17/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

2

11/17/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRAUNS, BRENT MARSHALL

Age 41

Fridley, MN 55432

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-3717

Citation: 881503872909 Badge #: 387

1

12/07/2015 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

12/07/2015 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

DOMOGALLA, SARA RUTH

Age 35

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2396

Citation: 881602040418 Badge #: 204

1

07/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KELLY, JAMES CLIFFORD

Age 36

Minneapolis, MN 55413

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2607

Citation: 881605560770 Badge #: 556

1

08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MORGAN, ERICA LYNN

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2255

Citation: 881603520355 Badge #: 352

1

07/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NICHOLSON, JANA MAE

Age 30

North Mankato, MN 56003

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2865

Citation: 881605230523 Badge #: 523

1

08/17/2016 No MN Driver’s License(After 60 Days Residency/30 Days CDL)

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

08/17/2016 No MN Registration (After 60 Days Residency)

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SCHAEFER, SOMMER RAE

Age 21

St. Cloud, MN 56301

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2263

Citation: 881603010438 Badge #: 301

1

07/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHUMAN, SHYLOH WAYNE

Age 36

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2623

Citation: 881601281103 Badge #: 128

1

08/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/02/2016 Dismissed

STRELL, JACLYN AMANDA

Age 28

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1762

Citation: 881603870516 Badge #: 387

1

06/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 09/19/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $30.00)

Additional Court Costs: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)

2

06/04/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 09/19/2016 None

Amended Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

THOMPSON, SUSAN RAE

Age 60

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2899

Citation: 881603870829 Badge #: 387

1

08/31/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TUTTLE, ANDREW JOHN

Age 38

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2818

Citation: 881603520463 Badge #: 352

1

08/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALTER, AUSTIN JAMES

Age 20

Rosemount, MN 55068

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2867

Citation: 881605230530 Badge #: 523

1

08/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLIAMS, NEICHOLAUS LEE

Age 23

Blaine, MN 55434

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2256

Citation: 881604680704 Badge #: 468

1

07/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WOLLAN, LINNEA ROSE

Age 20

North Oaks, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2811

Citation: 881603520457 Badge #: 352

1

08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/19/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

DESANTO, ADAM JOHN

Age 31

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1371

1

07/14/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $1,015.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016

Random testing, 09/19/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/19/2016

No same or similar, 09/19/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/19/2016

DWI clinic, 09/19/2016

Victim impact panel, 09/19/2016

Educational assessment/program, Complete Driving With Care Program 09/19/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer of probation to home county 09/19/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

07/14/2016 Possess Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed