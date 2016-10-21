Carlton County Court Report: September 19, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 19, 2016:
ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND, JR.
Age 41
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-959
1
05/14/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/25/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
2
05/14/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/25/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
MARTINEAU, FRANCIS ALAN
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-513
1
03/18/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition - Adult(Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016
Contact with probation, 09/19/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/19/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016
Random testing, 09/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016
No violations of an Order for Protection, 09/19/2016
No threats of violence, 09/19/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/19/2016
Conditions, other, 09/19/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/19/2016
Complete treatment, 09/19/2016
Aftercare, 09/19/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
VALENTINE, AMANDA MAE
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2417
Citation: 000700003510 Badge #: 1FD137
1
11/17/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
2
11/17/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRAUNS, BRENT MARSHALL
Age 41
Fridley, MN 55432
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-3717
Citation: 881503872909 Badge #: 387
1
12/07/2015 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
12/07/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
DOMOGALLA, SARA RUTH
Age 35
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2396
Citation: 881602040418 Badge #: 204
1
07/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KELLY, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age 36
Minneapolis, MN 55413
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2607
Citation: 881605560770 Badge #: 556
1
08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MORGAN, ERICA LYNN
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2255
Citation: 881603520355 Badge #: 352
1
07/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NICHOLSON, JANA MAE
Age 30
North Mankato, MN 56003
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2865
Citation: 881605230523 Badge #: 523
1
08/17/2016 No MN Driver’s License(After 60 Days Residency/30 Days CDL)
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
08/17/2016 No MN Registration (After 60 Days Residency)
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SCHAEFER, SOMMER RAE
Age 21
St. Cloud, MN 56301
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2263
Citation: 881603010438 Badge #: 301
1
07/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHUMAN, SHYLOH WAYNE
Age 36
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2623
Citation: 881601281103 Badge #: 128
1
08/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/02/2016 Dismissed
STRELL, JACLYN AMANDA
Age 28
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1762
Citation: 881603870516 Badge #: 387
1
06/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 09/19/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $30.00)
Additional Court Costs: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)
2
06/04/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 09/19/2016 None
Amended Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
THOMPSON, SUSAN RAE
Age 60
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2899
Citation: 881603870829 Badge #: 387
1
08/31/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TUTTLE, ANDREW JOHN
Age 38
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2818
Citation: 881603520463 Badge #: 352
1
08/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALTER, AUSTIN JAMES
Age 20
Rosemount, MN 55068
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2867
Citation: 881605230530 Badge #: 523
1
08/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLIAMS, NEICHOLAUS LEE
Age 23
Blaine, MN 55434
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2256
Citation: 881604680704 Badge #: 468
1
07/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WOLLAN, LINNEA ROSE
Age 20
North Oaks, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2811
Citation: 881603520457 Badge #: 352
1
08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/19/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
DESANTO, ADAM JOHN
Age 31
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1371
1
07/14/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $1,015.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016
Random testing, 09/19/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/19/2016
No same or similar, 09/19/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/19/2016
DWI clinic, 09/19/2016
Victim impact panel, 09/19/2016
Educational assessment/program, Complete Driving With Care Program 09/19/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer of probation to home county 09/19/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
07/14/2016 Possess Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed