    Carlton County Court Report: September 19, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 10:13 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 19, 2016:

    ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND, JR.

    Age 41

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-959

    1

    05/14/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/25/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/14/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/25/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    MARTINEAU, FRANCIS ALAN

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-513

    1

    03/18/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition - Adult(Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/19/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/19/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/19/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/19/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016

    Random testing, 09/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016

    No violations of an Order for Protection, 09/19/2016

    No threats of violence, 09/19/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/19/2016

    Conditions, other, 09/19/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/19/2016

    Complete treatment, 09/19/2016

    Aftercare, 09/19/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    VALENTINE, AMANDA MAE

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2417

    Citation: 000700003510 Badge #: 1FD137

    1

    11/17/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    2

    11/17/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRAUNS, BRENT MARSHALL

    Age 41

    Fridley, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-3717

    Citation: 881503872909 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/07/2015 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    12/07/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    DOMOGALLA, SARA RUTH

    Age 35

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2396

    Citation: 881602040418 Badge #: 204

    1

    07/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KELLY, JAMES CLIFFORD

    Age 36

    Minneapolis, MN 55413

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2607

    Citation: 881605560770 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MORGAN, ERICA LYNN

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2255

    Citation: 881603520355 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NICHOLSON, JANA MAE

    Age 30

    North Mankato, MN 56003

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2865

    Citation: 881605230523 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/17/2016 No MN Driver’s License(After 60 Days Residency/30 Days CDL)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    08/17/2016 No MN Registration (After 60 Days Residency)

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SCHAEFER, SOMMER RAE

    Age 21

    St. Cloud, MN 56301

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2263

    Citation: 881603010438 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHUMAN, SHYLOH WAYNE

    Age 36

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2623

    Citation: 881601281103 Badge #: 128

    1

    08/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/02/2016 Dismissed

    STRELL, JACLYN AMANDA

    Age 28

    Eden Prairie, MN 55344

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1762

    Citation: 881603870516 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 09/19/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $30.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016)

    2

    06/04/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 09/19/2016 None

    Amended Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    THOMPSON, SUSAN RAE

    Age 60

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2899

    Citation: 881603870829 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/31/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TUTTLE, ANDREW JOHN

    Age 38

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2818

    Citation: 881603520463 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALTER, AUSTIN JAMES

    Age 20

    Rosemount, MN 55068

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2867

    Citation: 881605230530 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLIAMS, NEICHOLAUS LEE

    Age 23

    Blaine, MN 55434

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2256

    Citation: 881604680704 Badge #: 468

    1

    07/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WOLLAN, LINNEA ROSE

    Age 20

    North Oaks, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2811

    Citation: 881603520457 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/19/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    DESANTO, ADAM JOHN

    Age 31

    Minneapolis, MN 55406

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1371

    1

    07/14/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $1,015.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/19/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/19/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/19/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/19/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/19/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/19/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/19/2016

    Random testing, 09/19/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/19/2016

    No same or similar, 09/19/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/19/2016

    DWI clinic, 09/19/2016

    Victim impact panel, 09/19/2016

    Educational assessment/program, Complete Driving With Care Program 09/19/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer of probation to home county 09/19/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    07/14/2016 Possess Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

