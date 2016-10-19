Carlton County Court Report: September 16-18, 2016

Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2936

Citation: 881603010639 Badge #: 301

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CRONK, MICHAELA MAUREEN

Age 37

Afton, MN 55001

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2609

Citation: 881605560775 Badge #: 556

1

08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FISH, JACK RONALD

Age 29

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2930

Citation: 881603010623 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRASCONE, SAMANTHA MARIE

Age 21

Lake Elmo, MN 55042

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2906

Citation: 881603870834 Badge #: 387

1

09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAGEN, JEREMY JACOB

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2497

Citation: 881603520399 Badge #: 352

1

07/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOEHLER, RYAN SCOTT

Age 33

Blaine, MN 55434

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3031

Citation: 881605230556 Badge #: 523

1

09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MUELLER, JASON DEAN

Age 44

South St. Paul, MN 55075

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2857

Citation: 881605560847 Badge #: 556

1

08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WESTMAN, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age 19

Ham Lake, MN 55304

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2813

Citation: 881603520460 Badge #: 352

1

08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ZIMMERMAN, JESSICA LYNN

Age 29

Delano, MN 55328

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2429

Citation: 881603520383 Badge #: 352

1

07/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAIER, DANIEL WILLIAM

Age 43

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3067

Citation: 090000001658 Badge #: 62250

1

09/11/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WICKSTROM, CAITLYN ROSE

Age 19

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2839

Citation: 090000002606 Badge #: 62248

1

08/20/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DAHLQUIST-OLESEN, CHRISTIAN TYLER

Age 20

Stillwater, MN 55082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2875

Citation: 881601830354 Badge #: 183

1

08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ISMAIL, VANESSA ANN

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2846

Citation: 881603520485 Badge #: 352

1

08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LISLE, STEVEN DOUGLAS

Age 44

Orono, MN 55391

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2852

Citation: 881605560840 Badge #: 556

1

08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOSANU, DANA GABRIELA

Age 28

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2945

Citation: 881603010638 Badge #: 301

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TALBOT, JORDAN MARIE

Age 24

Proctor, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3069

Citation: 881603870878 Badge #: 387

1

09/13/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TRIMBLE, BRENNAN JOSEPH

Age 22

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2956

Citation: 881605560859 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WAYMIRE, CHRISTA LANE

Age 38

Chanhassen, MN 55317

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2974

Citation: 881605560881 Badge #: 556

1

09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/04/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WRICH, THOMAS LOREN

Age 54

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2976

Citation: 881605560883 Badge #: 556

1

09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAEG, CURTIS JOHN

Age 47

Mora, MN 55051

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3044

Citation: 881605230564 Badge #: 523

1

09/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/18/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PUTNAM, JEFFREY DONALD

Age 61

Bloomington, MN 55437

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2964

Citation: 881605560865 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VOGEL, RYAN ARON

Age 22

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2749

Citation: 881603870806 Badge #: 387

1

08/14/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/18/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor