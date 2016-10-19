Carlton County Court Report: September 16-18, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 16-18, 2016:
ARN, KRISTEN MARIE
Age 18
Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2936
Citation: 881603010639 Badge #: 301
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CRONK, MICHAELA MAUREEN
Age 37
Afton, MN 55001
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2609
Citation: 881605560775 Badge #: 556
1
08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FISH, JACK RONALD
Age 29
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2930
Citation: 881603010623 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRASCONE, SAMANTHA MARIE
Age 21
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2906
Citation: 881603870834 Badge #: 387
1
09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAGEN, JEREMY JACOB
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2497
Citation: 881603520399 Badge #: 352
1
07/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOEHLER, RYAN SCOTT
Age 33
Blaine, MN 55434
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3031
Citation: 881605230556 Badge #: 523
1
09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MUELLER, JASON DEAN
Age 44
South St. Paul, MN 55075
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2857
Citation: 881605560847 Badge #: 556
1
08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WESTMAN, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age 19
Ham Lake, MN 55304
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2813
Citation: 881603520460 Badge #: 352
1
08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ZIMMERMAN, JESSICA LYNN
Age 29
Delano, MN 55328
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2429
Citation: 881603520383 Badge #: 352
1
07/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAIER, DANIEL WILLIAM
Age 43
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3067
Citation: 090000001658 Badge #: 62250
1
09/11/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WICKSTROM, CAITLYN ROSE
Age 19
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2839
Citation: 090000002606 Badge #: 62248
1
08/20/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DAHLQUIST-OLESEN, CHRISTIAN TYLER
Age 20
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2875
Citation: 881601830354 Badge #: 183
1
08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ISMAIL, VANESSA ANN
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2846
Citation: 881603520485 Badge #: 352
1
08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LISLE, STEVEN DOUGLAS
Age 44
Orono, MN 55391
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2852
Citation: 881605560840 Badge #: 556
1
08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOSANU, DANA GABRIELA
Age 28
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2945
Citation: 881603010638 Badge #: 301
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TALBOT, JORDAN MARIE
Age 24
Proctor, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3069
Citation: 881603870878 Badge #: 387
1
09/13/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TRIMBLE, BRENNAN JOSEPH
Age 22
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2956
Citation: 881605560859 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WAYMIRE, CHRISTA LANE
Age 38
Chanhassen, MN 55317
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2974
Citation: 881605560881 Badge #: 556
1
09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/04/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WRICH, THOMAS LOREN
Age 54
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2976
Citation: 881605560883 Badge #: 556
1
09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAEG, CURTIS JOHN
Age 47
Mora, MN 55051
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3044
Citation: 881605230564 Badge #: 523
1
09/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/18/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PUTNAM, JEFFREY DONALD
Age 61
Bloomington, MN 55437
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2964
Citation: 881605560865 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VOGEL, RYAN ARON
Age 22
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2749
Citation: 881603870806 Badge #: 387
1
08/14/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/18/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor