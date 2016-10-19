Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 16-18, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 4:37 p.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 16-18, 2016:

    ARN, KRISTEN MARIE

    Age 18

    Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2936

    Citation: 881603010639 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CRONK, MICHAELA MAUREEN

    Age 37

    Afton, MN 55001

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2609

    Citation: 881605560775 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FISH, JACK RONALD

    Age 29

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2930

    Citation: 881603010623 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRASCONE, SAMANTHA MARIE

    Age 21

    Lake Elmo, MN 55042

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2906

    Citation: 881603870834 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAGEN, JEREMY JACOB

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2497

    Citation: 881603520399 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOEHLER, RYAN SCOTT

    Age 33

    Blaine, MN 55434

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3031

    Citation: 881605230556 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MUELLER, JASON DEAN

    Age 44

    South St. Paul, MN 55075

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2857

    Citation: 881605560847 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WESTMAN, JONATHAN MICHAEL

    Age 19

    Ham Lake, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2813

    Citation: 881603520460 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ZIMMERMAN, JESSICA LYNN

    Age 29

    Delano, MN 55328

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2429

    Citation: 881603520383 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAIER, DANIEL WILLIAM

    Age 43

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3067

    Citation: 090000001658 Badge #: 62250

    1

    09/11/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WICKSTROM, CAITLYN ROSE

    Age 19

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2839

    Citation: 090000002606 Badge #: 62248

    1

    08/20/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DAHLQUIST-OLESEN, CHRISTIAN TYLER

    Age 20

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2875

    Citation: 881601830354 Badge #: 183

    1

    08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ISMAIL, VANESSA ANN

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2846

    Citation: 881603520485 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LISLE, STEVEN DOUGLAS

    Age 44

    Orono, MN 55391

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2852

    Citation: 881605560840 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOSANU, DANA GABRIELA

    Age 28

    Beverly Hills, CA 90210

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2945

    Citation: 881603010638 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TALBOT, JORDAN MARIE

    Age 24

    Proctor, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3069

    Citation: 881603870878 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/13/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TRIMBLE, BRENNAN JOSEPH

    Age 22

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2956

    Citation: 881605560859 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WAYMIRE, CHRISTA LANE

    Age 38

    Chanhassen, MN 55317

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2974

    Citation: 881605560881 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/04/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WRICH, THOMAS LOREN

    Age 54

    Eden Prairie, MN 55347

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2976

    Citation: 881605560883 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAEG, CURTIS JOHN

    Age 47

    Mora, MN 55051

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3044

    Citation: 881605230564 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/18/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PUTNAM, JEFFREY DONALD

    Age 61

    Bloomington, MN 55437

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2964

    Citation: 881605560865 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VOGEL, RYAN ARON

    Age 22

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2749

    Citation: 881603870806 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/14/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/18/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

