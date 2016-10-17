Carlton County Court Report: September 15, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 15, 2016:
CHILES, RYAN MICHAEL
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1719
Citation: 090007624401 Badge #: 62249
1
08/31/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 6 Mo Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016
No same or similar, 09/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
08/31/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 6 Mo Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/15/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 09/15/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55806
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-12-466
Citation: 090000000827 Badge #: 2234
1
12/11/2011 Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Carlton
Plea 04/19/2012 Not guilty
Disposition 06/29/2012 Dismissed
2
12/11/2011 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221
Offense: Carlton
Plea 06/29/2012 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2012 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Serve As:
Sentence To Serve
Comment: 4/3/14 - Violation - 30 days on STS in lieu of jail
9/15/16 Review Hearing - STS converted into cclec. Serve 30 days cclec. Can be released early to Arizona authorities.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2012
Pay restitution, $50 06/29/2012)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $50.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MOORE, MEKIEL MARTEL
Age 30
St. Paul, MN 55113
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-15-47
Citation: 090009500501 Badge #: 62249
1
01/05/2015 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
2
01/05/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
3
01/05/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
OLSON, KRISTINA LYNN
Age 35
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1522
Citation: 090000001656 Badge #: 62250
1
06/26/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016
Restitution reserved, open for 30 days 09/15/2016
No same or similar, 09/15/2016
Conditions, other, Continued to work recovery program 09/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SHEEHAN, JEFFREY PAUL
Age 51
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-13-947
1
05/01/2013 Terroristic Threats
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 11/04/2013 Guilty
Amended Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/02/2013 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 35 Days)
Comment: balance staggered – review hearing and report to serve balance on May 7, 2014 at 9:00 a.m. – if in compliance jail will continue to be stayed
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/02/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/02/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/02/2013
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/02/2013
Contact with probation, 12/02/2013
Follow all instructions of probation, including CAP program 12/02/2013
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/02/2013
Make all future court appearances, 12/02/2013
Random testing, 12/02/2013)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, both counts)
2
05/01/2013 Terroristic Threats
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 11/04/2013 Guilty
Amended Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/02/2013 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 35 Days)
Comment: balance staggered – review hearing and report to serve balance on May 7, 2014 at 9:00 a.m. – if in compliance jail will continue to be stayed
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/02/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/02/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/02/2013
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/02/2013
Contact with probation, 12/02/2013
Follow all instructions of probation, including CAP program 12/02/2013
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/02/2013
Make all future court appearances, 12/02/2013
Random testing, 12/02/2013)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, both counts)
COUTURE, BRADY ALLEN
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55812
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1468
Citation: 090101621401 Badge #: 65519
1
08/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc stayed for one year
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016
Conditions, other, banned from super one for one year 09/15/2016
No same or similar, 09/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-12-2799
Citation: 17422 Badge #: 65506
1
11/20/2012 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/03/2014 Guilty
Disposition 04/03/2014 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Comment: Serve 30 days cclec. As alternative can complete 30 days STS
9/15/16 Review Hearing - STS converted into CCLEC - serve 30 days cclec. Can be released early to Arizona authorities.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/03/2014
Complete treatment, 04/03/2014)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
PICKUS, GERALD WILLIAM
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1441
Citation: 090102620901 Badge #: 65522
1
07/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016
Conditions, other, Banned from Walmart for one year 09/15/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
REYNOLDS, RACHEL MARIE
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-650
1
04/04/2016 Receiving Stolen Property
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 345 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 09/15/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016
Restitution reserved, for 30 days. 09/15/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016
Random testing, at own expense 09/15/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol or controlled substances are served unless pre-approved by probation 09/15/2016
No contact with victim(s), not to be at or near residence 09/15/2016
Obtain employment, Unless enrolled in treatment, seek employment or enroll in college full-time. Document to probation as required. 09/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/15/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/15/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/15/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/15/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/15/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/15/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/15/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/15/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/15/2016
Contact with probation, 09/15/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/15/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/15/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1705
Citation: 090107623801 Badge #: 65503
1
08/25/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, one year ban from Super One 09/15/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
STRANDNESS, KAYLA LOUISE
Age 22
Superior, WI 54880-8146
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-811
Citation: 09010001631 Badge #: 5510
1
04/26/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, banned from Walmart for one year. 09/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
04/26/2016 Pharmacy – Possess/Control/Manufacture/Sell/Furnish/Dispense
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
3
04/26/2016 Pharmacy – Legend Drugs- Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give Away/Barter/Exchange/Distribute
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
BENNEWISE, MARK ALLEN
Age 57
Duluth, MN 55807
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2485
1
11/25/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (12 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016
Random testing, 09/15/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/15/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/15/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/15/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/15/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/15/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/15/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/15/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/15/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/15/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/15/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/15/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 09/15/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, as recommended by Supervising Agent and follow recommendations including treatment and aftercare 09/15/2016
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or N/A weekly and provide proof of attendance to probation.
09/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
REYNOLDS, RACHEL MARIE
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1930
Citation: 000700002393 Badge #: 1FD128
1
09/15/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/26/2015 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2015 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 04/30/2016
Fine $ 300.00
Stay $ 250.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2015
Follow recommendations of evaluation, Make appointment at FDL for chemical use assessment 10/26/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2015
Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2015 at 9:00 am 10/26/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/26/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/26/2015)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (22 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 22 Days)
Comment: 9/15/16 Review Hearing – credit for 22 days; file closed
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-407
Citation: 000700003763 Badge #: 9427
1
10/28/2015 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 22 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $100.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/15/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
VOSS, JOSHUA BRANDON
Age 31
Bloomington, MN 55425
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-237
Citation: 090000002210 Badge #: 1FD103
1
02/06/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 08/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016
Conditions, other, Follow traditional Native American healing practices 09/15/2016)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BAUER, ALEX JAMES
Age 22
Wyoming, MN 55092
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1333
Citation: 881601770426 Badge #: 177
1
07/09/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
2
07/09/2016 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
3
07/09/2016 Hit & Run Property Damage (Driver Required To Stop)
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $300.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $385.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016
No same or similar, 09/15/2016
No traffic-related charges, 09/15/2016
Conditions, other, comply with texting law 09/15/2016
Restitution reserved, for 30 days 09/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BRYANT, KIM LOUISE
Age 47
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2508
Citation: 881603870729 Badge #: 387
1
07/28/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
CANTY, RICHARDO DEAN
Age 37
Bemidji, MN 56601
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2476
Citation: 881605560735 Badge #: 556
1
06/29/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 9/15/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HARVEY, JUSTIS DAVID
Age 19
Address Unknown
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-673
Citation: 881605560242 Badge #: 556
1
04/09/2015 Fleeing A Peace Officer Other Than In A Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc; credit 2 days stayed for one year
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
04/09/2015 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
3
04/09/2015 Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed
JOHNSON, CRAIG MICHAEL
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2576
Citation: 881605230482 Badge #: 523
1
08/03/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/15/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAGGERT, DAN ALAN-GROEN
Age 45
Northome, MN 56661
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1462
Citation: 881600650407 Badge #: 65
1
07/28/2016 Exceed Forest Permit Maximum Allowable Weight
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.8261.2(a)(4) 16982612a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Highway Patrol Overweight Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MORRISON, ETHAN GEORGE
Age 21
Webster, MN 55088
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2717
Citation: 881605560801 Badge #: 556
1
08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAULSRUD, GABRIELLE NICOLE
Age 20
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3009
Citation: 881605560915 Badge #: 556
1
09/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STADLER, PENNY KATHLEEN
Age 76
Maplewood, MN 55117
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2914
Citation: 881603520490 Badge #: 352
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TESKE, ANN ELIZABETH
Age 51
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2527
Citation: 881604360349 Badge #: 436
1
07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THEROUX, JACOB ROBERT
Age 20
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2224
Citation: 881605230420 Badge #: 523
1
07/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILCOX, REBECCA LEE
Age 34
South Range, WI 54874
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2407
Citation: 881603010462 Badge #: 301
1
07/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)