Carlton County Court Report: September 15, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1719

Citation: 090007624401 Badge #: 62249

1

08/31/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 6 Mo Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

No same or similar, 09/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

08/31/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 6 Mo Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/15/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 09/15/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55806

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-12-466

Citation: 090000000827 Badge #: 2234

1

12/11/2011 Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Carlton

Plea 04/19/2012 Not guilty

Disposition 06/29/2012 Dismissed

2

12/11/2011 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221

Offense: Carlton

Plea 06/29/2012 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2012 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Serve As:

Sentence To Serve

Comment: 4/3/14 - Violation - 30 days on STS in lieu of jail

9/15/16 Review Hearing - STS converted into cclec. Serve 30 days cclec. Can be released early to Arizona authorities.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2012

Pay restitution, $50 06/29/2012)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $50.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MOORE, MEKIEL MARTEL

Age 30

St. Paul, MN 55113

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-15-47

Citation: 090009500501 Badge #: 62249

1

01/05/2015 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

2

01/05/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

3

01/05/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

OLSON, KRISTINA LYNN

Age 35

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1522

Citation: 090000001656 Badge #: 62250

1

06/26/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

Restitution reserved, open for 30 days 09/15/2016

No same or similar, 09/15/2016

Conditions, other, Continued to work recovery program 09/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SHEEHAN, JEFFREY PAUL

Age 51

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-13-947

1

05/01/2013 Terroristic Threats

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 11/04/2013 Guilty

Amended Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/02/2013 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 35 Days)

Comment: balance staggered – review hearing and report to serve balance on May 7, 2014 at 9:00 a.m. – if in compliance jail will continue to be stayed

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/02/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/02/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/02/2013

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/02/2013

Contact with probation, 12/02/2013

Follow all instructions of probation, including CAP program 12/02/2013

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/02/2013

Make all future court appearances, 12/02/2013

Random testing, 12/02/2013)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, both counts)

2

05/01/2013 Terroristic Threats

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 11/04/2013 Guilty

Amended Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/02/2013 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 35 Days)

Comment: balance staggered – review hearing and report to serve balance on May 7, 2014 at 9:00 a.m. – if in compliance jail will continue to be stayed

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/02/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/02/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/02/2013

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/02/2013

Contact with probation, 12/02/2013

Follow all instructions of probation, including CAP program 12/02/2013

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/02/2013

Make all future court appearances, 12/02/2013

Random testing, 12/02/2013)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, both counts)

COUTURE, BRADY ALLEN

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55812

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1468

Citation: 090101621401 Badge #: 65519

1

08/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc stayed for one year

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

Conditions, other, banned from super one for one year 09/15/2016

No same or similar, 09/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-12-2799

Citation: 17422 Badge #: 65506

1

11/20/2012 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/03/2014 Guilty

Disposition 04/03/2014 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Comment: Serve 30 days cclec. As alternative can complete 30 days STS

9/15/16 Review Hearing - STS converted into CCLEC - serve 30 days cclec. Can be released early to Arizona authorities.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/03/2014

Complete treatment, 04/03/2014)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

PICKUS, GERALD WILLIAM

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1441

Citation: 090102620901 Badge #: 65522

1

07/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

Conditions, other, Banned from Walmart for one year 09/15/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

REYNOLDS, RACHEL MARIE

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-650

1

04/04/2016 Receiving Stolen Property

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 345 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 09/15/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016

Restitution reserved, for 30 days. 09/15/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016

Random testing, at own expense 09/15/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol or controlled substances are served unless pre-approved by probation 09/15/2016

No contact with victim(s), not to be at or near residence 09/15/2016

Obtain employment, Unless enrolled in treatment, seek employment or enroll in college full-time. Document to probation as required. 09/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/15/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/15/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/15/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/15/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/15/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/15/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/15/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/15/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/15/2016

Contact with probation, 09/15/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/15/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/15/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1705

Citation: 090107623801 Badge #: 65503

1

08/25/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, one year ban from Super One 09/15/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

STRANDNESS, KAYLA LOUISE

Age 22

Superior, WI 54880-8146

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-811

Citation: 09010001631 Badge #: 5510

1

04/26/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, banned from Walmart for one year. 09/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

04/26/2016 Pharmacy – Possess/Control/Manufacture/Sell/Furnish/Dispense

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

3

04/26/2016 Pharmacy – Legend Drugs- Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give Away/Barter/Exchange/Distribute

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

BENNEWISE, MARK ALLEN

Age 57

Duluth, MN 55807

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2485

1

11/25/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (12 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016

Random testing, 09/15/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/15/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/15/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/15/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/15/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/15/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/15/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/15/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/15/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/15/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/15/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/15/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 09/15/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, as recommended by Supervising Agent and follow recommendations including treatment and aftercare 09/15/2016

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or N/A weekly and provide proof of attendance to probation.

09/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

REYNOLDS, RACHEL MARIE

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1930

Citation: 000700002393 Badge #: 1FD128

1

09/15/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/26/2015 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2015 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 04/30/2016

Fine $ 300.00

Stay $ 250.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2015

Follow recommendations of evaluation, Make appointment at FDL for chemical use assessment 10/26/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2015

Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2015 at 9:00 am 10/26/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/26/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/26/2015)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (22 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 22 Days)

Comment: 9/15/16 Review Hearing – credit for 22 days; file closed

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-407

Citation: 000700003763 Badge #: 9427

1

10/28/2015 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 22 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $100.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/15/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

VOSS, JOSHUA BRANDON

Age 31

Bloomington, MN 55425

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-237

Citation: 090000002210 Badge #: 1FD103

1

02/06/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 08/04/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016

Conditions, other, Follow traditional Native American healing practices 09/15/2016)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

BAUER, ALEX JAMES

Age 22

Wyoming, MN 55092

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1333

Citation: 881601770426 Badge #: 177

1

07/09/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

2

07/09/2016 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

3

07/09/2016 Hit & Run Property Damage (Driver Required To Stop)

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $300.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $385.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

No same or similar, 09/15/2016

No traffic-related charges, 09/15/2016

Conditions, other, comply with texting law 09/15/2016

Restitution reserved, for 30 days 09/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BRYANT, KIM LOUISE

Age 47

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2508

Citation: 881603870729 Badge #: 387

1

07/28/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

CANTY, RICHARDO DEAN

Age 37

Bemidji, MN 56601

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2476

Citation: 881605560735 Badge #: 556

1

06/29/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 9/15/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HARVEY, JUSTIS DAVID

Age 19

Address Unknown

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-673

Citation: 881605560242 Badge #: 556

1

04/09/2015 Fleeing A Peace Officer Other Than In A Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc; credit 2 days stayed for one year

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

04/09/2015 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

3

04/09/2015 Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

JOHNSON, CRAIG MICHAEL

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2576

Citation: 881605230482 Badge #: 523

1

08/03/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/15/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAGGERT, DAN ALAN-GROEN

Age 45

Northome, MN 56661

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1462

Citation: 881600650407 Badge #: 65

1

07/28/2016 Exceed Forest Permit Maximum Allowable Weight

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.8261.2(a)(4) 16982612a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Highway Patrol Overweight Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MORRISON, ETHAN GEORGE

Age 21

Webster, MN 55088

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2717

Citation: 881605560801 Badge #: 556

1

08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAULSRUD, GABRIELLE NICOLE

Age 20

Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3009

Citation: 881605560915 Badge #: 556

1

09/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STADLER, PENNY KATHLEEN

Age 76

Maplewood, MN 55117

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2914

Citation: 881603520490 Badge #: 352

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TESKE, ANN ELIZABETH

Age 51

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2527

Citation: 881604360349 Badge #: 436

1

07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THEROUX, JACOB ROBERT

Age 20

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2224

Citation: 881605230420 Badge #: 523

1

07/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILCOX, REBECCA LEE

Age 34

South Range, WI 54874

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2407

Citation: 881603010462 Badge #: 301

1

07/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)