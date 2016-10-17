Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 15, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 6:06 p.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 15, 2016:

    CHILES, RYAN MICHAEL

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1719

    Citation: 090007624401 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/31/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 6 Mo Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

    No same or similar, 09/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    08/31/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 6 Mo Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/15/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 09/15/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-12-466

    Citation: 090000000827 Badge #: 2234

    1

    12/11/2011 Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 04/19/2012 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2012 Dismissed

    2

    12/11/2011 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 06/29/2012 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2012 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Serve As:

    Sentence To Serve

    Comment: 4/3/14 - Violation - 30 days on STS in lieu of jail

    9/15/16 Review Hearing - STS converted into cclec. Serve 30 days cclec. Can be released early to Arizona authorities.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/29/2012

    Pay restitution, $50 06/29/2012)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $50.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MOORE, MEKIEL MARTEL

    Age 30

    St. Paul, MN 55113

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-15-47

    Citation: 090009500501 Badge #: 62249

    1

    01/05/2015 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    01/05/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    3

    01/05/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/05/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    OLSON, KRISTINA LYNN

    Age 35

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1522

    Citation: 090000001656 Badge #: 62250

    1

    06/26/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

    Restitution reserved, open for 30 days 09/15/2016

    No same or similar, 09/15/2016

    Conditions, other, Continued to work recovery program 09/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SHEEHAN, JEFFREY PAUL

    Age 51

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-13-947

    1

    05/01/2013 Terroristic Threats

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 11/04/2013 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/02/2013 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 35 Days)

    Comment: balance staggered – review hearing and report to serve balance on May 7, 2014 at 9:00 a.m. – if in compliance jail will continue to be stayed

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/02/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/02/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/02/2013

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/02/2013

    Contact with probation, 12/02/2013

    Follow all instructions of probation, including CAP program 12/02/2013

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/02/2013

    Make all future court appearances, 12/02/2013

    Random testing, 12/02/2013)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, both counts)

    2

    05/01/2013 Terroristic Threats

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 11/04/2013 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/02/2013 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 35 Days)

    Comment: balance staggered – review hearing and report to serve balance on May 7, 2014 at 9:00 a.m. – if in compliance jail will continue to be stayed

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/02/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/02/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/02/2013

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/02/2013

    Contact with probation, 12/02/2013

    Follow all instructions of probation, including CAP program 12/02/2013

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/02/2013

    Make all future court appearances, 12/02/2013

    Random testing, 12/02/2013)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, both counts)

    COUTURE, BRADY ALLEN

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55812

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1468

    Citation: 090101621401 Badge #: 65519

    1

    08/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc stayed for one year

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

    Conditions, other, banned from super one for one year 09/15/2016

    No same or similar, 09/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-12-2799

    Citation: 17422 Badge #: 65506

    1

    11/20/2012 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/03/2014 Guilty

    Disposition 04/03/2014 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Comment: Serve 30 days cclec. As alternative can complete 30 days STS

    9/15/16 Review Hearing - STS converted into CCLEC - serve 30 days cclec. Can be released early to Arizona authorities.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/03/2014

    Complete treatment, 04/03/2014)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    PICKUS, GERALD WILLIAM

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1441

    Citation: 090102620901 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/24/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

    Conditions, other, Banned from Walmart for one year 09/15/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    REYNOLDS, RACHEL MARIE

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-650

    1

    04/04/2016 Receiving Stolen Property

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 345 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 09/15/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016

    Restitution reserved, for 30 days. 09/15/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 09/15/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol or controlled substances are served unless pre-approved by probation 09/15/2016

    No contact with victim(s), not to be at or near residence 09/15/2016

    Obtain employment, Unless enrolled in treatment, seek employment or enroll in college full-time. Document to probation as required. 09/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/15/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/15/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/15/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/15/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/15/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/15/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/15/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/15/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/15/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/15/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/15/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/15/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1705

    Citation: 090107623801 Badge #: 65503

    1

    08/25/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, one year ban from Super One 09/15/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    STRANDNESS, KAYLA LOUISE

    Age 22

    Superior, WI 54880-8146

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-811

    Citation: 09010001631 Badge #: 5510

    1

    04/26/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, banned from Walmart for one year. 09/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    04/26/2016 Pharmacy – Possess/Control/Manufacture/Sell/Furnish/Dispense

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    3

    04/26/2016 Pharmacy – Legend Drugs- Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give Away/Barter/Exchange/Distribute

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    BENNEWISE, MARK ALLEN

    Age 57

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2485

    1

    11/25/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (12 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016

    Random testing, 09/15/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/15/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/15/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/15/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/15/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/15/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/15/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/15/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/15/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/15/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/15/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/15/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 09/15/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, as recommended by Supervising Agent and follow recommendations including treatment and aftercare 09/15/2016

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or N/A weekly and provide proof of attendance to probation.

    09/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    REYNOLDS, RACHEL MARIE

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1930

    Citation: 000700002393 Badge #: 1FD128

    1

    09/15/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/26/2015 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2015 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 04/30/2016

    Fine $ 300.00

    Stay $ 250.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2015

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, Make appointment at FDL for chemical use assessment 10/26/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2015

    Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2015 at 9:00 am 10/26/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/26/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/26/2015)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (22 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 22 Days)

    Comment: 9/15/16 Review Hearing – credit for 22 days; file closed

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-407

    Citation: 000700003763 Badge #: 9427

    1

    10/28/2015 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 06/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 22 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $100.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/15/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    VOSS, JOSHUA BRANDON

    Age 31

    Bloomington, MN 55425

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-237

    Citation: 090000002210 Badge #: 1FD103

    1

    02/06/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 08/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/15/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/15/2016

    Conditions, other, Follow traditional Native American healing practices 09/15/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BAUER, ALEX JAMES

    Age 22

    Wyoming, MN 55092

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1333

    Citation: 881601770426 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/09/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/09/2016 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    3

    07/09/2016 Hit & Run Property Damage (Driver Required To Stop)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $300.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $385.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016

    No same or similar, 09/15/2016

    No traffic-related charges, 09/15/2016

    Conditions, other, comply with texting law 09/15/2016

    Restitution reserved, for 30 days 09/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BRYANT, KIM LOUISE

    Age 47

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2508

    Citation: 881603870729 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/28/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    CANTY, RICHARDO DEAN

    Age 37

    Bemidji, MN 56601

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2476

    Citation: 881605560735 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/29/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 9/15/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HARVEY, JUSTIS DAVID

    Age 19

    Address Unknown

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-673

    Citation: 881605560242 Badge #: 556

    1

    04/09/2015 Fleeing A Peace Officer Other Than In A Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: 30 days cclec or nercc; credit 2 days stayed for one year

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    04/09/2015 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    3

    04/09/2015 Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Dismissed

    JOHNSON, CRAIG MICHAEL

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2576

    Citation: 881605230482 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/03/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/15/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAGGERT, DAN ALAN-GROEN

    Age 45

    Northome, MN 56661

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1462

    Citation: 881600650407 Badge #: 65

    1

    07/28/2016 Exceed Forest Permit Maximum Allowable Weight

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.8261.2(a)(4) 16982612a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Highway Patrol Overweight Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MORRISON, ETHAN GEORGE

    Age 21

    Webster, MN 55088

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2717

    Citation: 881605560801 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAULSRUD, GABRIELLE NICOLE

    Age 20

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3009

    Citation: 881605560915 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STADLER, PENNY KATHLEEN

    Age 76

    Maplewood, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2914

    Citation: 881603520490 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TESKE, ANN ELIZABETH

    Age 51

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2527

    Citation: 881604360349 Badge #: 436

    1

    07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THEROUX, JACOB ROBERT

    Age 20

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2224

    Citation: 881605230420 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILCOX, REBECCA LEE

    Age 34

    South Range, WI 54874

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2407

    Citation: 881603010462 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/15/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/15/2016)

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
