Carlton County Court Report: September 14, 2016

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1041

1

05/20/2015 Interference With an Emergency Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 06/08/2016 Dismissed

2

05/20/2015 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BEST, DAMIAN MARK

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-793

1

04/23/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

2

04/23/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/14/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/14/2016

Contact with probation, 09/14/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/14/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/14/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/14/2016

Random testing, 09/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/14/2016

No threats of violence, 09/14/2016

Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on January 18, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. 09/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016

No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 09/14/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/14/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/14/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

CHILMAN, IVY VALMEA

Age 35

Sebeka, MN 56477

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1439

1

07/10/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve 90 days CCLEC. Time omp remain stayed as long defendant remains in ompliance with St. Louis County Probation Contract.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $690.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of probation contact in St. Louis County. 09/14/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

07/10/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

3

07/10/2015 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

4

07/10/2015 Open Bottle (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense:Cloquet

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

DIVER, CARISSA GRACE

Age 26

Sawyer, MN 55780

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1681

1

08/14/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (17 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 17 Days)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/14/2016

Random testing, 09/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/14/2016

Obtain employment, 09/14/2016

Maintain employment, 09/14/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/14/2016

Contact with probation, 09/14/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/14/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/14/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/14/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/14/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

2

08/14/2015 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

3

08/14/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

LENNARTSON, THOMAS RAY

Age 59

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2872

Citation: 090107624101 Badge #: 65522

1

08/28/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MARSHALL, PETER DANIEL

Age 57

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2217

Citation: 090101618701 Badge #: 65524

1

07/05/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOBCZYK, EDWARD TIMOTHY

Age 49

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-2800

Citation: 890393623201 Badge #: 393

1

08/18/2016 ATV – Prohibitions on Youthful Operators /Passengers – Under 18 – Helmet Required

(Misdemeanor) 84.9256.2(a) 8492562a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance Judge:

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

08/18/2016 ATV-Operation-Crossing Public Road – Fail to stop before crossing

(Misdemeanor) 84.928.1a(a)(2) 849281aa2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KAROL, MICHELLE RAE

Age 45

Plato, MN 55370

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2284

Citation: 881605230437 Badge #: 523

1

07/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LITTLE, DONALD ALIVEN

Age 56

Lexington, MN 55014

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2999

Citation: 881605230550 Badge #: 523

1

09/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCINTYRE, JAY ALAN

Age 49

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1727

1

09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement ( 90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 2 Yr )

Fine $ 1,000.00

Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $1,115.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/14/2016

No same or similar, 09/14/2016

Educational assessment/program, Complete Driving With Care or Responsible Driver’s, once complete $500.00 will be credited from fine. 09/14/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

MOUNTAIN, WARREN DOUGLAS, Jr.

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2208

Citation: 881605230410 Badge #: 523

1

07/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NOACK, MARK ALLAN

Age 59

Newton, IA 50208

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2910

Citation: 881605560855 Badge #: 556

1

09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PERSAUD, CLAIRE CHANDRAKALA

Age 44

Minneapolis, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2200

Citation: 881602090393 Badge #: 209

1

07/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PLASAJ, JASON MARIJAN

Age 37

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2905

Citation: 881603870832 Badge #: 387

1

09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WAGNER, DANIEL DAVID

Age 40

Harris, MN 55032

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2687

Citation: 881605560819 Badge #: 556

1

08/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/14/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLEMMENS, DUSTIN DANIEL

Age 34

Askov, MN 55704

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1725

1

09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 09/14/2016

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016

DWI clinic, 09/14/2016

Victim impact panel, within 3 months, provide proof to prosecutor 09/14/2016

No same or similar, 09/14/2016

Complete treatment, 09/14/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

09/01/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed