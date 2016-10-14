Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: September 14, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 14, 2016:

    DIVER, CARISSA GRACE

    Age 26

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1041

    1

    05/20/2015 Interference With an Emergency Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/08/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/20/2015 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BEST, DAMIAN MARK

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-793

    1

    04/23/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/23/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/14/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/14/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/14/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/14/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/14/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/14/2016

    Random testing, 09/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/14/2016

    No threats of violence, 09/14/2016

    Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on January 18, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. 09/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court  cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016

    No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 09/14/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/14/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/14/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    CHILMAN, IVY VALMEA

    Age 35

    Sebeka, MN 56477

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1439

    1

    07/10/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve 90 days CCLEC. Time omp remain stayed as long defendant remains in ompliance with St. Louis County Probation Contract.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $690.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of probation contact in St. Louis County. 09/14/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    07/10/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    3

    07/10/2015 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    4

    07/10/2015 Open Bottle (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense:Cloquet

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    DIVER, CARISSA GRACE

    Age 26

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1681

    1

    08/14/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (17 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 17 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/14/2016

    Random testing, 09/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/14/2016

    Obtain employment, 09/14/2016

    Maintain employment, 09/14/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/14/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/14/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/14/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/14/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/14/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/14/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    2

    08/14/2015 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    3

    08/14/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    LENNARTSON, THOMAS RAY

    Age 59

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2872

    Citation: 090107624101 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/28/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MARSHALL, PETER DANIEL

    Age 57

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2217

    Citation: 090101618701 Badge #: 65524

    1

    07/05/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SOBCZYK, EDWARD TIMOTHY

    Age 49

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-2800

    Citation: 890393623201 Badge #: 393

    1

    08/18/2016 ATV – Prohibitions on Youthful Operators /Passengers – Under 18 – Helmet Required

    (Misdemeanor) 84.9256.2(a) 8492562a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance Judge:

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    08/18/2016 ATV-Operation-Crossing Public Road – Fail to stop before crossing

    (Misdemeanor) 84.928.1a(a)(2) 849281aa2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KAROL, MICHELLE RAE

    Age 45

    Plato, MN 55370

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2284

    Citation: 881605230437 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LITTLE, DONALD ALIVEN

    Age 56

    Lexington, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2999

    Citation: 881605230550 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCINTYRE, JAY ALAN

    Age 49

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1727

    1

    09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement ( 90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 2 Yr )

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $1,115.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/14/2016

    No same or similar, 09/14/2016

    Educational assessment/program, Complete Driving With Care or Responsible Driver’s, once complete $500.00 will be credited from fine. 09/14/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    MOUNTAIN, WARREN DOUGLAS, Jr.

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2208

    Citation: 881605230410 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NOACK, MARK ALLAN

    Age 59

    Newton, IA 50208

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2910

    Citation: 881605560855 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PERSAUD, CLAIRE CHANDRAKALA

    Age 44

    Minneapolis, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2200

    Citation: 881602090393 Badge #: 209

    1

    07/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PLASAJ, JASON MARIJAN

    Age 37

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2905

    Citation: 881603870832 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WAGNER, DANIEL DAVID

    Age 40

    Harris, MN 55032

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2687

    Citation: 881605560819 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/14/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLEMMENS, DUSTIN DANIEL

    Age 34

    Askov, MN 55704

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1725

    1

    09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 09/14/2016

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016

    DWI clinic, 09/14/2016

    Victim impact panel, within 3 months, provide proof to prosecutor 09/14/2016

    No same or similar, 09/14/2016

    Complete treatment, 09/14/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    09/01/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness