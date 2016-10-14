Carlton County Court Report: September 14, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 14, 2016:
DIVER, CARISSA GRACE
Age 26
Sawyer, MN 55780
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1041
1
05/20/2015 Interference With an Emergency Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 06/08/2016 Dismissed
2
05/20/2015 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BEST, DAMIAN MARK
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-793
1
04/23/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
2
04/23/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/14/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/14/2016
Contact with probation, 09/14/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/14/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/14/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 09/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/14/2016
Random testing, 09/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/14/2016
No threats of violence, 09/14/2016
Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on January 18, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. 09/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016
No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 09/14/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/14/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/14/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
CHILMAN, IVY VALMEA
Age 35
Sebeka, MN 56477
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1439
1
07/10/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve 90 days CCLEC. Time omp remain stayed as long defendant remains in ompliance with St. Louis County Probation Contract.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $690.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of probation contact in St. Louis County. 09/14/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
07/10/2015 2nd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
3
07/10/2015 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
4
07/10/2015 Open Bottle (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense:Cloquet
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
DIVER, CARISSA GRACE
Age 26
Sawyer, MN 55780
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1681
1
08/14/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Continued Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (17 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 17 Days)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/14/2016
Random testing, 09/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 09/14/2016
Obtain employment, 09/14/2016
Maintain employment, 09/14/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/14/2016
Contact with probation, 09/14/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/14/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/14/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/14/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/14/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
2
08/14/2015 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
3
08/14/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
LENNARTSON, THOMAS RAY
Age 59
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2872
Citation: 090107624101 Badge #: 65522
1
08/28/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MARSHALL, PETER DANIEL
Age 57
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2217
Citation: 090101618701 Badge #: 65524
1
07/05/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOBCZYK, EDWARD TIMOTHY
Age 49
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-2800
Citation: 890393623201 Badge #: 393
1
08/18/2016 ATV – Prohibitions on Youthful Operators /Passengers – Under 18 – Helmet Required
(Misdemeanor) 84.9256.2(a) 8492562a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance Judge:
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
08/18/2016 ATV-Operation-Crossing Public Road – Fail to stop before crossing
(Misdemeanor) 84.928.1a(a)(2) 849281aa2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KAROL, MICHELLE RAE
Age 45
Plato, MN 55370
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2284
Citation: 881605230437 Badge #: 523
1
07/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LITTLE, DONALD ALIVEN
Age 56
Lexington, MN 55014
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2999
Citation: 881605230550 Badge #: 523
1
09/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCINTYRE, JAY ALAN
Age 49
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1727
1
09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement ( 90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 2 Yr )
Fine $ 1,000.00
Imposed Fine $ 1,000.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $1,000.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $1,115.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/14/2016
No same or similar, 09/14/2016
Educational assessment/program, Complete Driving With Care or Responsible Driver’s, once complete $500.00 will be credited from fine. 09/14/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed
MOUNTAIN, WARREN DOUGLAS, Jr.
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2208
Citation: 881605230410 Badge #: 523
1
07/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NOACK, MARK ALLAN
Age 59
Newton, IA 50208
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2910
Citation: 881605560855 Badge #: 556
1
09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PERSAUD, CLAIRE CHANDRAKALA
Age 44
Minneapolis, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2200
Citation: 881602090393 Badge #: 209
1
07/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PLASAJ, JASON MARIJAN
Age 37
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2905
Citation: 881603870832 Badge #: 387
1
09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WAGNER, DANIEL DAVID
Age 40
Harris, MN 55032
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2687
Citation: 881605560819 Badge #: 556
1
08/12/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/14/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLEMMENS, DUSTIN DANIEL
Age 34
Askov, MN 55704
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1725
1
09/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Tarnowski, Sally
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 09/14/2016
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/14/2016
DWI clinic, 09/14/2016
Victim impact panel, within 3 months, provide proof to prosecutor 09/14/2016
No same or similar, 09/14/2016
Complete treatment, 09/14/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
09/01/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/14/2016 Dismissed