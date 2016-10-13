Carlton County Court Report: September 13, 2016

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-3735

Citation: 090106534301 Badge #: 65522

1

12/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KING, AMBER ROZE

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-1799

Citation: 000700003424 Badge #: 1FD120

1

06/03/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 45/35

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GILBERTSON, SETH DAVID

Age 23

Rochester, MN 55902

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-2874

Citation: 890100010004 Badge #: 2182

1

08/07/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials

(Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BENNETT, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH

Age 32

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3000

Citation: 881605230548 Badge #: 523

1

09/08/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/13/2016 Dismissed

BENSON, JAMES PATRICK

Age 21

St. Michael, MN 55376

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2951

Citation: 881605800754 Badge #: 580

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DRISCOLL, DAVID PAUL

Age 58

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3020

Citation: 881603870850 Badge #: 387

1

09/10/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAROSE, BETHLEEMY BOB

Age 96

Davie, FL 33314

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2189

Citation: 881602090381 Badge #: 209

1

07/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, SCOTT ALAN

Age 47

Bruno, MN 55712

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2955

Citation: 881601770567 Badge #: 177

1

08/26/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/26/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

08/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $25.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, BROOKE DANIELE

Age 26

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2776

Citation: 881602090433 Badge #: 209

1

08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PINNA, ANTHONY

Age 55

Grasston, MN 55030

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2938

Citation: 881603520495 Badge #: 352

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STOECKMAN, SHAWN DANIEL

Age 42

Cambridge, MN 55008

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1870

Citation: 881605230344 Badge #: 523

1

06/09/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TEMBREULL, ZACHARY JAMES

Age 19

Anoka, MN 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3021

Citation: 881603870851 Badge #: 387

1

09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALSH, PATRICK DONALD

Age 49

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2900

Citation: 881604100418 Badge #: 410

1

08/29/2016 Divided Highway Cross-Over Violation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.9 169189

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WISE, CURTIS JAY

Age 22

Andover, MN 55304

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2193

Citation: 881605230406 Badge #: 523

1

07/03/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/13/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor