Carlton County Court Report: September 13, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 13, 2016:
TREVENA, CURT RAYMOND
Age 56
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-3735
Citation: 090106534301 Badge #: 65522
1
12/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KING, AMBER ROZE
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-1799
Citation: 000700003424 Badge #: 1FD120
1
06/03/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 45/35
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GILBERTSON, SETH DAVID
Age 23
Rochester, MN 55902
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-2874
Citation: 890100010004 Badge #: 2182
1
08/07/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials
(Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BENNETT, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
Age 32
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3000
Citation: 881605230548 Badge #: 523
1
09/08/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/13/2016 Dismissed
BENSON, JAMES PATRICK
Age 21
St. Michael, MN 55376
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2951
Citation: 881605800754 Badge #: 580
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DRISCOLL, DAVID PAUL
Age 58
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3020
Citation: 881603870850 Badge #: 387
1
09/10/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAROSE, BETHLEEMY BOB
Age 96
Davie, FL 33314
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2189
Citation: 881602090381 Badge #: 209
1
07/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, SCOTT ALAN
Age 47
Bruno, MN 55712
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2955
Citation: 881601770567 Badge #: 177
1
08/26/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/26/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
08/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $25.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, BROOKE DANIELE
Age 26
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2776
Citation: 881602090433 Badge #: 209
1
08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PINNA, ANTHONY
Age 55
Grasston, MN 55030
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2938
Citation: 881603520495 Badge #: 352
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STOECKMAN, SHAWN DANIEL
Age 42
Cambridge, MN 55008
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1870
Citation: 881605230344 Badge #: 523
1
06/09/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TEMBREULL, ZACHARY JAMES
Age 19
Anoka, MN 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3021
Citation: 881603870851 Badge #: 387
1
09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALSH, PATRICK DONALD
Age 49
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2900
Citation: 881604100418 Badge #: 410
1
08/29/2016 Divided Highway Cross-Over Violation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.9 169189
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WISE, CURTIS JAY
Age 22
Andover, MN 55304
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2193
Citation: 881605230406 Badge #: 523
1
07/03/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/13/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor