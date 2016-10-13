Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 13, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 5:04 p.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 13, 2016:

    TREVENA, CURT RAYMOND

    Age 56

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-3735

    Citation: 090106534301 Badge #: 65522

    1

    12/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KING, AMBER ROZE

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-1799

    Citation: 000700003424 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    06/03/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 45/35

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GILBERTSON, SETH DAVID

    Age 23

    Rochester, MN 55902

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-2874

    Citation: 890100010004 Badge #: 2182

    1

    08/07/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials

    (Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BENNETT, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH

    Age 32

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3000

    Citation: 881605230548 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/08/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Dismissed

    BENSON, JAMES PATRICK

    Age 21

    St. Michael, MN 55376

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2951

    Citation: 881605800754 Badge #: 580

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DRISCOLL, DAVID PAUL

    Age 58

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3020

    Citation: 881603870850 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/10/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAROSE, BETHLEEMY BOB

    Age 96

    Davie, FL 33314

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2189

    Citation: 881602090381 Badge #: 209

    1

    07/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, SCOTT ALAN

    Age 47

    Bruno, MN 55712

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2955

    Citation: 881601770567 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/26/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/26/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    08/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, BROOKE DANIELE

    Age 26

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2776

    Citation: 881602090433 Badge #: 209

    1

    08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PINNA, ANTHONY

    Age 55

    Grasston, MN 55030

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2938

    Citation: 881603520495 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STOECKMAN, SHAWN DANIEL

    Age 42

    Cambridge, MN 55008

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1870

    Citation: 881605230344 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/09/2016 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TEMBREULL, ZACHARY JAMES

    Age 19

    Anoka, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3021

    Citation: 881603870851 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALSH, PATRICK DONALD

    Age 49

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2900

    Citation: 881604100418 Badge #: 410

    1

    08/29/2016 Divided Highway Cross-Over Violation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.9 169189

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WISE, CURTIS JAY

    Age 22

    Andover, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2193

    Citation: 881605230406 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/03/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/13/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/13/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/13/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

