Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: September 12, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 12, 2016:

    CHEBOR, ERIKA SUE

    Age 46

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2359

    Citation: 090000002712 Badge #: 62234

    1

    07/15/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEINZ, SCOTT ALLEN

    Age 42

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-422

    1

    02/27/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/01/2016 Dismissed

    2

    02/27/2016 Driving While Impaired in the 4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/01/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 06/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, Sept 12 & 13, 2016 06/01/2016

    Victim impact panel, Aug 16, 2016 06/01/2016

    No same or similar, 06/01/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/01/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/01/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    KINGRUSSELL, JEROME LANCE

    Age 45

    Minneapolis, MN 55404

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1126

    1

    06/05/2016 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 3 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine

    (Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 57 Mo)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

    Supply DNA sample, 09/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    TESSER, LARA MARIAN

    Age 62

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2759

    Citation: 090011622803 Badge #: 62108

    1

    08/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAIO, JOHN GREGORY

    Age 53

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2459

    Citation: 19812 Badge #: 65506

    1

    11/21/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 02/11/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Munger, Mark A.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Comment: 9/12/16 – Review hearing – revoke stayed sentence, credit for time served

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MAIO, JOHN GREGORY

    Age 53

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-745

    1

    04/16/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order

    (Felony) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Munger, Mark A.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 20 Mo)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    PROFFIT, BROCK EMERY

    Age 17

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-JV-15-244

    1

    09/03/2015 Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling

    (Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 01/26/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Amended Court Decision 04/19/2016 Juvenile Disposition Imposed Judge:

    Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 03/01/2016, - 09/01/2016)

    Juvenile Facility (Secure-Correctional, 135 Days)

    Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency treatment, For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Juvenile (Contact with probation, 03/01/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/01/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 03/01/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 03/01/2016

    Write letter of apology, 03/01/2016

    Pay restitution, $1,338.96 joint and several 03/01/2016

    No same or similar, 03/01/2016

    No threats of violence, 03/01/2016

    Psychological evaluation/treatment, and abide by all recommendations of the evaluation and of the diagnostic assessment 03/01/2016

    Conditions, other, Participate in intensive day treatment for education plan 03/01/2016 Proffit, Brock Emery)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $1,338.96

    Fee Totals: $1,338.96

    Condition – Juvenile (Conditions, other, 04/19/2016 Proffit, Brock Emery)

    SOUDER, KELSEY ANNE

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-14-2238

    1

    09/12/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, reserved for 30 days. 09/12/2016

    No contact with victim(s), 09/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 09/12/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016

    Make all future court appearances, December 19, 2016 at 9:00 am. 09/12/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Comment: Staggered review: Report to serve 60 days cclec with a review hearing same date and time.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    WISE, RYAN ERIC

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-595

    Citation: 090107608704 Badge #: 65521

    1

    03/27/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/30/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/30/2016

    No same or similar, 1 year 06/30/2016

    Pay restitution, Amount to be determined 06/30/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/30/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $170.68

    Fee Totals: $170.68

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/12/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BRAXTON, DAQUAN LAMAR

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-418

    1

    03/04/2016 Simple Robbery

    (Felony) 609.24 60924

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 05/09/2016 Dismissed

    2

    03/04/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/12/2016

    Complete Gambling Assessment, 09/12/2016

    No same or similar, 09/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016)

    JACKSON, DONNA JEAN

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1048

    1

    04/02/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed

    ANDERSON-KUCHYNSKI, LANA MARIE

    Age 48

    Champlin, MN 55316

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1685

    Citation: 881605560559 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/31/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 10/12/2016

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BEKHIT, BARBARA ANN

    Age 57

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2820

    Citation: 881603520464 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BUATALA, CASSANDRA PAULINE

    Age 27

    Aurora, MN 55705

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2185

    Citation: 881603870632 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOODREAU, JOHN ALAN

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-863

    1

    04/04/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/17/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/04/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Report November 2, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. to serve 30 days CCLEC or NERCC with 2 days credit.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 1,500.00

    Stay $ 1,000.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $690.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016

    DWI clinic, 09/12/2016

    Victim impact panel, 09/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 09/12/2016

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), NA or other sober support meetings at least once a week and document as required. 09/12/2016

    Mental Health Evaluation, continue to make and keep appointments for mental health services following recommendations 09/12/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    KRUSE, KIMBERLY LEA

    Age 42

    Hinckley, MN 55037

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2118

    Citation: 881605560655 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/15/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

    Conditions, other, waive $100 of balance if provides proof of medical certification for tinted window 09/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NEWTON, JOSHUA JOHN

    Age 25

    Braham, MN 55006

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2689

    Citation: 881605560822 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/12/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NEWVILLE, ANDREW JOHN

    Age 36

    Proctor, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-315

    Citation: 881603870122 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 09/22/2016

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NOHNER, THOMAS JACOB

    Age 37

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2182

    Citation: 881603870625 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RADTKE, ROBERT RAYMOND

    Age 57

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-15-1170

    1

    06/04/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/29/2015 Guilty

    Disposition 07/29/2015 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 10/30/2015

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/29/2015

    No same or similar, 07/29/2015

    Make all future court appearances, 11/2/15 at 9am, strike if STS completed and fine paid 07/29/2015)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Local Confinement (13 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    2

    06/04/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/29/2015 Dismissed

    3

    06/04/2015 Traffic Regulation – Controlled Access-Cross Overs

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/08/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/29/2015 Dismissed

    WALDO, JONATHAN TATNALL

    Age 33

    St. Paul, MN 55105

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2674

    Citation: 881603520438 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WINTER, TIMOTHY PRESTON

    Age 48

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2187

    Citation: 881605230400 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/02/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/12/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CASE, PHILIP CHARLES

    Age 50

    Fridley, MN 55432

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1642

    1

    08/21/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/21/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: 90 days CCLEC or NERCC with 2 days credit stayed for two years.

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/12/2016

    Victim impact panel, in home county 09/12/2016

    DWI clinic, in home county 09/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/12/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness