Carlton County Court Report: September 12, 2016

The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 12, 2016:

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2359

Citation: 090000002712 Badge #: 62234

1

07/15/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Carlton

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEINZ, SCOTT ALLEN

Age 42

Mahtowa, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-422

1

02/27/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/01/2016 Dismissed

2

02/27/2016 Driving While Impaired in the 4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/01/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 06/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, Sept 12 & 13, 2016 06/01/2016

Victim impact panel, Aug 16, 2016 06/01/2016

No same or similar, 06/01/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/01/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/01/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

KINGRUSSELL, JEROME LANCE

Age 45

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1126

1

06/05/2016 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 3 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine

(Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 57 Mo)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

Supply DNA sample, 09/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

TESSER, LARA MARIAN

Age 62

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2759

Citation: 090011622803 Badge #: 62108

1

08/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/50

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAIO, JOHN GREGORY

Age 53

Brookston, MN 55711

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2459

Citation: 19812 Badge #: 65506

1

11/21/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/11/2016 Guilty

Disposition 02/11/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Munger, Mark A.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Comment: 9/12/16 – Review hearing – revoke stayed sentence, credit for time served

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MAIO, JOHN GREGORY

Age 53

Duluth, MN 55807

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-745

1

04/16/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order

(Felony) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Munger, Mark A.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 20 Mo)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

PROFFIT, BROCK EMERY

Age 17

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-JV-15-244

1

09/03/2015 Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling

(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 01/26/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Amended Court Decision 04/19/2016 Juvenile Disposition Imposed Judge:

Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 03/01/2016, - 09/01/2016)

Juvenile Facility (Secure-Correctional, 135 Days)

Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency treatment, For Indeterminate)

Condition – Juvenile (Contact with probation, 03/01/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/01/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 03/01/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 03/01/2016

Write letter of apology, 03/01/2016

Pay restitution, $1,338.96 joint and several 03/01/2016

No same or similar, 03/01/2016

No threats of violence, 03/01/2016

Psychological evaluation/treatment, and abide by all recommendations of the evaluation and of the diagnostic assessment 03/01/2016

Conditions, other, Participate in intensive day treatment for education plan 03/01/2016 Proffit, Brock Emery)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fee Totals:

Restitution $1,338.96

Fee Totals: $1,338.96

Condition – Juvenile (Conditions, other, 04/19/2016 Proffit, Brock Emery)

SOUDER, KELSEY ANNE

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-14-2238

1

09/12/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 08/10/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, reserved for 30 days. 09/12/2016

No contact with victim(s), 09/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 09/12/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016

Contact with probation, 09/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016

Make all future court appearances, December 19, 2016 at 9:00 am. 09/12/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Comment: Staggered review: Report to serve 60 days cclec with a review hearing same date and time.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

WISE, RYAN ERIC

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-595

Citation: 090107608704 Badge #: 65521

1

03/27/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/30/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 12/31/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/30/2016

No same or similar, 1 year 06/30/2016

Pay restitution, Amount to be determined 06/30/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/30/2016)

Fee Totals:

Restitution $170.68

Fee Totals: $170.68

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/12/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BRAXTON, DAQUAN LAMAR

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-418

1

03/04/2016 Simple Robbery

(Felony) 609.24 60924

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 05/09/2016 Dismissed

2

03/04/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/12/2016

Complete Gambling Assessment, 09/12/2016

No same or similar, 09/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016

Contact with probation, 09/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016)

JACKSON, DONNA JEAN

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1048

1

04/02/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed

ANDERSON-KUCHYNSKI, LANA MARIE

Age 48

Champlin, MN 55316

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1685

Citation: 881605560559 Badge #: 556

1

05/31/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 10/12/2016

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BEKHIT, BARBARA ANN

Age 57

Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2820

Citation: 881603520464 Badge #: 352

1

08/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BUATALA, CASSANDRA PAULINE

Age 27

Aurora, MN 55705

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2185

Citation: 881603870632 Badge #: 387

1

07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOODREAU, JOHN ALAN

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-863

1

04/04/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 08/17/2016 Dismissed

2

04/04/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Report November 2, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. to serve 30 days CCLEC or NERCC with 2 days credit.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 1,500.00

Stay $ 1,000.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $690.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016

Contact with probation, 09/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016

DWI clinic, 09/12/2016

Victim impact panel, 09/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 09/12/2016

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), NA or other sober support meetings at least once a week and document as required. 09/12/2016

Mental Health Evaluation, continue to make and keep appointments for mental health services following recommendations 09/12/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

KRUSE, KIMBERLY LEA

Age 42

Hinckley, MN 55037

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2118

Citation: 881605560655 Badge #: 556

1

06/15/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

Conditions, other, waive $100 of balance if provides proof of medical certification for tinted window 09/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NEWTON, JOSHUA JOHN

Age 25

Braham, MN 55006

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2689

Citation: 881605560822 Badge #: 556

1

08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/12/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NEWVILLE, ANDREW JOHN

Age 36

Proctor, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-315

Citation: 881603870122 Badge #: 387

1

02/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 09/22/2016

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NOHNER, THOMAS JACOB

Age 37

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2182

Citation: 881603870625 Badge #: 387

1

07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RADTKE, ROBERT RAYMOND

Age 57

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-15-1170

1

06/04/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/29/2015 Guilty

Disposition 07/29/2015 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 10/30/2015

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/29/2015

No same or similar, 07/29/2015

Make all future court appearances, 11/2/15 at 9am, strike if STS completed and fine paid 07/29/2015)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Local Confinement (13 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)

2

06/04/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 07/29/2015 Dismissed

3

06/04/2015 Traffic Regulation – Controlled Access-Cross Overs

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/08/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 07/29/2015 Dismissed

WALDO, JONATHAN TATNALL

Age 33

St. Paul, MN 55105

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2674

Citation: 881603520438 Badge #: 352

1

08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WINTER, TIMOTHY PRESTON

Age 48

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2187

Citation: 881605230400 Badge #: 523

1

07/02/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/12/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CASE, PHILIP CHARLES

Age 50

Fridley, MN 55432

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1642

1

08/21/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed

2

08/21/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: 90 days CCLEC or NERCC with 2 days credit stayed for two years.

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/12/2016

Victim impact panel, in home county 09/12/2016

DWI clinic, in home county 09/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/12/2016)

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor