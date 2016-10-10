Carlton County Court Report: September 12, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 12, 2016:
CHEBOR, ERIKA SUE
Age 46
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2359
Citation: 090000002712 Badge #: 62234
1
07/15/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Carlton
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEINZ, SCOTT ALLEN
Age 42
Mahtowa, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-422
1
02/27/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/01/2016 Dismissed
2
02/27/2016 Driving While Impaired in the 4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/01/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 06/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, Sept 12 & 13, 2016 06/01/2016
Victim impact panel, Aug 16, 2016 06/01/2016
No same or similar, 06/01/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/01/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/01/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
KINGRUSSELL, JEROME LANCE
Age 45
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1126
1
06/05/2016 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 3 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine
(Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 57 Mo)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016
Supply DNA sample, 09/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
TESSER, LARA MARIAN
Age 62
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2759
Citation: 090011622803 Badge #: 62108
1
08/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAIO, JOHN GREGORY
Age 53
Brookston, MN 55711
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2459
Citation: 19812 Badge #: 65506
1
11/21/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 02/11/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Munger, Mark A.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Comment: 9/12/16 – Review hearing – revoke stayed sentence, credit for time served
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MAIO, JOHN GREGORY
Age 53
Duluth, MN 55807
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-745
1
04/16/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order
(Felony) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Munger, Mark A.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 20 Mo)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
PROFFIT, BROCK EMERY
Age 17
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-JV-15-244
1
09/03/2015 Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 01/26/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Amended Court Decision 04/19/2016 Juvenile Disposition Imposed Judge:
Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 03/01/2016, - 09/01/2016)
Juvenile Facility (Secure-Correctional, 135 Days)
Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency treatment, For Indeterminate)
Condition – Juvenile (Contact with probation, 03/01/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/01/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 03/01/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 03/01/2016
Write letter of apology, 03/01/2016
Pay restitution, $1,338.96 joint and several 03/01/2016
No same or similar, 03/01/2016
No threats of violence, 03/01/2016
Psychological evaluation/treatment, and abide by all recommendations of the evaluation and of the diagnostic assessment 03/01/2016
Conditions, other, Participate in intensive day treatment for education plan 03/01/2016 Proffit, Brock Emery)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fee Totals:
Restitution $1,338.96
Fee Totals: $1,338.96
Condition – Juvenile (Conditions, other, 04/19/2016 Proffit, Brock Emery)
SOUDER, KELSEY ANNE
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-14-2238
1
09/12/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 08/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, reserved for 30 days. 09/12/2016
No contact with victim(s), 09/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 09/12/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 09/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016
Contact with probation, 09/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016
Make all future court appearances, December 19, 2016 at 9:00 am. 09/12/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Comment: Staggered review: Report to serve 60 days cclec with a review hearing same date and time.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
WISE, RYAN ERIC
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-595
Citation: 090107608704 Badge #: 65521
1
03/27/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/30/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 12/31/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/30/2016
No same or similar, 1 year 06/30/2016
Pay restitution, Amount to be determined 06/30/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/30/2016)
Fee Totals:
Restitution $170.68
Fee Totals: $170.68
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/12/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BRAXTON, DAQUAN LAMAR
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-418
1
03/04/2016 Simple Robbery
(Felony) 609.24 60924
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 05/09/2016 Dismissed
2
03/04/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/12/2016
Complete Gambling Assessment, 09/12/2016
No same or similar, 09/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016
Contact with probation, 09/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016)
JACKSON, DONNA JEAN
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1048
1
04/02/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate Restraining Order
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed
ANDERSON-KUCHYNSKI, LANA MARIE
Age 48
Champlin, MN 55316
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1685
Citation: 881605560559 Badge #: 556
1
05/31/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 10/12/2016
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BEKHIT, BARBARA ANN
Age 57
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2820
Citation: 881603520464 Badge #: 352
1
08/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BUATALA, CASSANDRA PAULINE
Age 27
Aurora, MN 55705
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2185
Citation: 881603870632 Badge #: 387
1
07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOODREAU, JOHN ALAN
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-863
1
04/04/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 08/17/2016 Dismissed
2
04/04/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Report November 2, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. to serve 30 days CCLEC or NERCC with 2 days credit.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 1,500.00
Stay $ 1,000.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $690.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/12/2016
Contact with probation, 09/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/12/2016
DWI clinic, 09/12/2016
Victim impact panel, 09/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 09/12/2016
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), NA or other sober support meetings at least once a week and document as required. 09/12/2016
Mental Health Evaluation, continue to make and keep appointments for mental health services following recommendations 09/12/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
KRUSE, KIMBERLY LEA
Age 42
Hinckley, MN 55037
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2118
Citation: 881605560655 Badge #: 556
1
06/15/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016
Conditions, other, waive $100 of balance if provides proof of medical certification for tinted window 09/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NEWTON, JOSHUA JOHN
Age 25
Braham, MN 55006
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2689
Citation: 881605560822 Badge #: 556
1
08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/12/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NEWVILLE, ANDREW JOHN
Age 36
Proctor, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-315
Citation: 881603870122 Badge #: 387
1
02/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 09/22/2016
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NOHNER, THOMAS JACOB
Age 37
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2182
Citation: 881603870625 Badge #: 387
1
07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RADTKE, ROBERT RAYMOND
Age 57
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-15-1170
1
06/04/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/29/2015 Guilty
Disposition 07/29/2015 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 10/30/2015
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/29/2015
No same or similar, 07/29/2015
Make all future court appearances, 11/2/15 at 9am, strike if STS completed and fine paid 07/29/2015)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Local Confinement (13 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)
2
06/04/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 07/29/2015 Dismissed
3
06/04/2015 Traffic Regulation – Controlled Access-Cross Overs
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/08/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 07/29/2015 Dismissed
WALDO, JONATHAN TATNALL
Age 33
St. Paul, MN 55105
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2674
Citation: 881603520438 Badge #: 352
1
08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WINTER, TIMOTHY PRESTON
Age 48
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2187
Citation: 881605230400 Badge #: 523
1
07/02/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/12/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CASE, PHILIP CHARLES
Age 50
Fridley, MN 55432
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1642
1
08/21/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/12/2016 Dismissed
2
08/21/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/12/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: 90 days CCLEC or NERCC with 2 days credit stayed for two years.
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/12/2016
Victim impact panel, in home county 09/12/2016
DWI clinic, in home county 09/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/12/2016
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/12/2016)
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor