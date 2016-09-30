Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 10-11, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 10-11, 2016:

    GILL, JEDEDIAH STEPHEN

    Age 19

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-1677

    Citation: 090000002691 Badge #: 62251

    1

    04/25/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/10/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BERWALD, CARL FREDRICK

    Age 24

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2610

    Citation: 881605560773 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/10/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEANGELIS, JOSHUA CARL

    Age 23

    Minneapolis, MN 55417-3016

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2550

    Citation: 881603870743 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/30/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/10/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GARSON, RYAN JOHN

    Age 23

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2997

    Citation: 881605230549 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/10/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, NICOLE RAE

    Age 32

    Dayton, MN 55327

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2864

    Citation: 881602090459 Badge #: 209

    1

    08/26/2016 No or Inoperative Breakaway Brakes

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.67.3 169673

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/10/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHMALZ, TIMOTHY J

    Age 35

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2682

    Citation: 881605560807 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/10/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SMITH, HEATHER NICOLE

    Age 22

    Owatonna, MN 55060

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2948

    Citation: 881605800750 Badge #: 580

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/10/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GILLISPIE, MEAGEN ANNE

    Age 36

    Hillsboro, OR 97124

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2933

    Citation: 881603010635 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/11/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RIVERO-RUIZ, VICTOR HUMBERTO

    Age 51

    Lafayette, CO 80026

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2931

    Citation: 881603010634 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/11/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SMITH, FREDDIE LEE

    Age 51

    Maplewood, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2942

    Citation: 881603010631 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/11/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    YANG, KHUE

    Age 25

    Bloomington, MN 55420

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2916

    Citation: 881603520492 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/11/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/11/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/11/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/11/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

