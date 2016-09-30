Carlton County Court Report: September 10-11, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 10-11, 2016:
GILL, JEDEDIAH STEPHEN
Age 19
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-1677
Citation: 090000002691 Badge #: 62251
1
04/25/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/10/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BERWALD, CARL FREDRICK
Age 24
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2610
Citation: 881605560773 Badge #: 556
1
08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/10/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEANGELIS, JOSHUA CARL
Age 23
Minneapolis, MN 55417-3016
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2550
Citation: 881603870743 Badge #: 387
1
07/30/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/10/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GARSON, RYAN JOHN
Age 23
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2997
Citation: 881605230549 Badge #: 523
1
09/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/10/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, NICOLE RAE
Age 32
Dayton, MN 55327
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2864
Citation: 881602090459 Badge #: 209
1
08/26/2016 No or Inoperative Breakaway Brakes
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.67.3 169673
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/10/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHMALZ, TIMOTHY J
Age 35
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2682
Citation: 881605560807 Badge #: 556
1
08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/10/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SMITH, HEATHER NICOLE
Age 22
Owatonna, MN 55060
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2948
Citation: 881605800750 Badge #: 580
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/10/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/10/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GILLISPIE, MEAGEN ANNE
Age 36
Hillsboro, OR 97124
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2933
Citation: 881603010635 Badge #: 301
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/11/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RIVERO-RUIZ, VICTOR HUMBERTO
Age 51
Lafayette, CO 80026
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2931
Citation: 881603010634 Badge #: 301
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/11/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SMITH, FREDDIE LEE
Age 51
Maplewood, MN 55117
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2942
Citation: 881603010631 Badge #: 301
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/11/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
YANG, KHUE
Age 25
Bloomington, MN 55420
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2916
Citation: 881603520492 Badge #: 352
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/11/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/11/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/11/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/11/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor