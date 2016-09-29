Carlton County Court Report: September 9, 2016

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Attorney

09-CR-16-1782

1

09/07/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/09/2016 Extradition waived

GAGE, JOANNA KAY

Age 30

Two Harbors, MN 55616

Carlton County Attorney

09-CR-16-1780

1

06/07/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/09/2016 Extradition waived

GAGE, JOANNA KAY

Age 30

Two Harbors, MN 55616

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1069

1

10/26/2014 Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.528.2 6095282

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 203 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 105 Days)

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $20.00

Fee Totals: $480.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/09/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/09/2016

Pay restitution, 09/09/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/09/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

10/26/2014 Check Forgery

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.2(1) 60963121

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/09/2016 Dismissed

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-225

1

01/10/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 203 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 105 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/09/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/09/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine: $300.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

ALLEN, BRIAN THOMAS

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55807

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1237

Citation: 090101617302 Badge #: 65520

1

06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016

No same or similar, for 6 months 09/01/2016

Do not enter victim’s residence, 6 Month Ban from L&M 09/01/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

Due 09/09/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $25.00)

Prosecution Costs: $25.00

Restitution: $0.00

DEFOE, THEODORA ANN

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1324

Citation: 090102618903 Badge #: 5504

1

07/07/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days Credit for time served: 29 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

09-VB-15-2924

Citation: 090100001708 Badge #: 65522

1

09/21/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/01/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 09/01/2016

Conditions, other, Must get driver’s license reinstated. 09/01/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

LEGORE, BRANDON SCOTT

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55807

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-3211

Citation: 090102529301 Badge #: 65522

1

10/20/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $275.00)

Due 05/31/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SMITH, RUSSELL OWEN, II

Age 75

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2490

Citation: 090106620402 Badge #: 65522

1

07/22/2016 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEGORE, BRANDON S

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55807

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1464

Citation: 000700002812 Badge #: 69429

1

07/29/2016 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $275.00)

Due 05/31/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

07/29/2016 Drugs-Poss/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

BROWN, NICOLLE MARIE

Age 39

Duluth, MN 55802

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2729

Citation: 881605230499 Badge #: 523

1

08/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAVIDSON, KATIE ELVIRA

Age 31

Minneapolis, MN 55406

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2947

Citation: 881603520496 Badge #: 352

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GULED, ABDISHAKUR JAMA

Age 24

Minneapolis, MN 55404

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1328

Citation: 881603870374 Badge #: 387

1

05/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOEHN, FREDERICK JOSEPH

Age 48

St. Paul, MN 55103

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2797

Citation: 881603520453 Badge #: 352

1

08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JABE, NICHOLAS JOHN

Age 18

Mora, MN 55051

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2980

Citation: 881605560898 Badge #: 556

1

09/05/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/09/2016 Dismissed

JOHNSON, PAUL ALAN

Age 52

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2985

Citation: 881605560888 Badge #: 556

1

09/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEGORE, BRANDON SCOTT

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-13-2377

Citation: 881305560946 Badge #: 556

1

08/24/2013 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-14-1827

Citation: 881401790528 Badge #: 179

1

07/02/2014 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MATTINEN, NICHOLAS SHAWN

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-15-2643

1

12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

2

12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Staggered review: report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Review hearing February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $190.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/08/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/08/2016

Random testing, at own expense 09/08/2016

No driver license violations, 09/08/2016

No driving without insurance, 09/08/2016

No registration violation, 09/08/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/08/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/08/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/08/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/08/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/08/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/08/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/08/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/08/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/08/2016

Contact with probation, 09/08/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/08/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 09/08/2016

Victim impact panel, 09/08/2016

Make all future court appearances, Continue Sentencing – November 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am

Review – February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am. 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

12/17/2015 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

MEADER, EUGENE JULIUS

Age 87

North Oaks, MN 55127

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2485

Citation: 881605560744 Badge #: 556

1

06/30/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SEVERSON, KALLI TERESA

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-1560

Citation: 881505560624 Badge #: 556

1

05/26/2015 Littering On Highway

(Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TUPY, JUSTIN HAROLD

Age 18

Prior Lake, MN 55372-0658

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2162

Citation: 881603520346 Badge #: 352

1

06/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WENZEL, DENNIS ANTHONY

Age 45

Minnetonka, MN 55345

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2949

Citation: 881605800751 Badge #: 580

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WHITE, DEANDRE M

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2567

Citation: 881603870760 Badge #: 387

1

07/31/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/9/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor