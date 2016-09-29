Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: September 9, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 9, 2016:

    BARNEY, JEROME LEE

    Age 34

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Attorney

    09-CR-16-1782

    1

    09/07/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Extradition waived

    GAGE, JOANNA KAY

    Age 30

    Two Harbors, MN 55616

    Carlton County Attorney

    09-CR-16-1780

    1

    06/07/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Extradition waived

    GAGE, JOANNA KAY

    Age 30

    Two Harbors, MN 55616

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1069

    1

    10/26/2014 Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.528.2 6095282

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 203 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 105 Days)

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $20.00

    Fee Totals: $480.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/09/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/09/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/09/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/09/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    10/26/2014 Check Forgery

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.2(1) 60963121

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Dismissed

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-225

    1

    01/10/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 203 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 105 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/09/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/09/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine: $300.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    ALLEN, BRIAN THOMAS

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1237

    Citation: 090101617302 Badge #: 65520

    1

    06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016

    No same or similar, for 6 months 09/01/2016

    Do not enter victim’s residence, 6 Month Ban from L&M 09/01/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

    Due 09/09/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $25.00)

    Prosecution Costs: $25.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    DEFOE, THEODORA ANN

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1324

    Citation: 090102618903 Badge #: 5504

    1

    07/07/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days Credit for time served: 29 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    09-VB-15-2924

    Citation: 090100001708 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/21/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 09/01/2016

    Conditions, other, Must get driver’s license reinstated. 09/01/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    LEGORE, BRANDON SCOTT

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-3211

    Citation: 090102529301 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/20/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $275.00)

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SMITH, RUSSELL OWEN, II

    Age 75

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2490

    Citation: 090106620402 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/22/2016 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEGORE, BRANDON S

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1464

    Citation: 000700002812 Badge #: 69429

    1

    07/29/2016 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $275.00)

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    07/29/2016 Drugs-Poss/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    BROWN, NICOLLE MARIE

    Age 39

    Duluth, MN 55802

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2729

    Citation: 881605230499 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAVIDSON, KATIE ELVIRA

    Age 31

    Minneapolis, MN 55406

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2947

    Citation: 881603520496 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GULED, ABDISHAKUR JAMA

    Age 24

    Minneapolis, MN 55404

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1328

    Citation: 881603870374 Badge #: 387

    1

    05/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOEHN, FREDERICK JOSEPH

    Age 48

    St. Paul, MN 55103

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2797

    Citation: 881603520453 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JABE, NICHOLAS JOHN

    Age 18

    Mora, MN 55051

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2980

    Citation: 881605560898 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/05/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Dismissed

    JOHNSON, PAUL ALAN

    Age 52

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2985

    Citation: 881605560888 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEGORE, BRANDON SCOTT

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-13-2377

    Citation: 881305560946 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/24/2013 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-14-1827

    Citation: 881401790528 Badge #: 179

    1

    07/02/2014 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MATTINEN, NICHOLAS SHAWN

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-15-2643

    1

    12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

    2

    12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Staggered review: report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Review hearing February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $190.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/08/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/08/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 09/08/2016

    No driver license violations, 09/08/2016

    No driving without insurance, 09/08/2016

    No registration violation, 09/08/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/08/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/08/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/08/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/08/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/08/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/08/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/08/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/08/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/08/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/08/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/08/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 09/08/2016

    Victim impact panel, 09/08/2016

    Make all future court appearances, Continue Sentencing – November 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am

    Review – February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am. 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    12/17/2015 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

    MEADER, EUGENE JULIUS

    Age 87

    North Oaks, MN 55127

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2485

    Citation: 881605560744 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/30/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SEVERSON, KALLI TERESA

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-1560

    Citation: 881505560624 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/26/2015 Littering On Highway

    (Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TUPY, JUSTIN HAROLD

    Age 18

    Prior Lake, MN 55372-0658

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2162

    Citation: 881603520346 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WENZEL, DENNIS ANTHONY

    Age 45

    Minnetonka, MN 55345

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2949

    Citation: 881605800751 Badge #: 580

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WHITE, DEANDRE M

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2567

    Citation: 881603870760 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/31/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/9/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement