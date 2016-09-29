Carlton County Court Report: September 9, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 9, 2016:
BARNEY, JEROME LEE
Age 34
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Attorney
09-CR-16-1782
1
09/07/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/09/2016 Extradition waived
GAGE, JOANNA KAY
Age 30
Two Harbors, MN 55616
Carlton County Attorney
09-CR-16-1780
1
06/07/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/09/2016 Extradition waived
GAGE, JOANNA KAY
Age 30
Two Harbors, MN 55616
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1069
1
10/26/2014 Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.528.2 6095282
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 203 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 105 Days)
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $20.00
Fee Totals: $480.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/09/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/09/2016
Pay restitution, 09/09/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/09/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
10/26/2014 Check Forgery
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.2(1) 60963121
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/09/2016 Dismissed
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-225
1
01/10/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 203 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 105 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/09/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/09/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine: $300.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
ALLEN, BRIAN THOMAS
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55807
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1237
Citation: 090101617302 Badge #: 65520
1
06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016
No same or similar, for 6 months 09/01/2016
Do not enter victim’s residence, 6 Month Ban from L&M 09/01/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)
Due 09/09/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $25.00)
Prosecution Costs: $25.00
Restitution: $0.00
DEFOE, THEODORA ANN
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1324
Citation: 090102618903 Badge #: 5504
1
07/07/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days Credit for time served: 29 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
09-VB-15-2924
Citation: 090100001708 Badge #: 65522
1
09/21/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/01/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 09/01/2016
Conditions, other, Must get driver’s license reinstated. 09/01/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
LEGORE, BRANDON SCOTT
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55807
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-3211
Citation: 090102529301 Badge #: 65522
1
10/20/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $275.00)
Due 05/31/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SMITH, RUSSELL OWEN, II
Age 75
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2490
Citation: 090106620402 Badge #: 65522
1
07/22/2016 Traffic – Inattentive Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEGORE, BRANDON S
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55807
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1464
Citation: 000700002812 Badge #: 69429
1
07/29/2016 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $275.00)
Due 05/31/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
07/29/2016 Drugs-Poss/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
BROWN, NICOLLE MARIE
Age 39
Duluth, MN 55802
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2729
Citation: 881605230499 Badge #: 523
1
08/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAVIDSON, KATIE ELVIRA
Age 31
Minneapolis, MN 55406
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2947
Citation: 881603520496 Badge #: 352
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GULED, ABDISHAKUR JAMA
Age 24
Minneapolis, MN 55404
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1328
Citation: 881603870374 Badge #: 387
1
05/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOEHN, FREDERICK JOSEPH
Age 48
St. Paul, MN 55103
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2797
Citation: 881603520453 Badge #: 352
1
08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JABE, NICHOLAS JOHN
Age 18
Mora, MN 55051
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2980
Citation: 881605560898 Badge #: 556
1
09/05/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/09/2016 Dismissed
JOHNSON, PAUL ALAN
Age 52
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2985
Citation: 881605560888 Badge #: 556
1
09/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEGORE, BRANDON SCOTT
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-13-2377
Citation: 881305560946 Badge #: 556
1
08/24/2013 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-14-1827
Citation: 881401790528 Badge #: 179
1
07/02/2014 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MATTINEN, NICHOLAS SHAWN
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-15-2643
1
12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed
2
12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Staggered review: report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Review hearing February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $190.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/08/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/08/2016
Random testing, at own expense 09/08/2016
No driver license violations, 09/08/2016
No driving without insurance, 09/08/2016
No registration violation, 09/08/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/08/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/08/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/08/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/08/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/08/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/08/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/08/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/08/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/08/2016
Contact with probation, 09/08/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/08/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 09/08/2016
Victim impact panel, 09/08/2016
Make all future court appearances, Continue Sentencing – November 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Review – February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am. 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
12/17/2015 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed
MEADER, EUGENE JULIUS
Age 87
North Oaks, MN 55127
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2485
Citation: 881605560744 Badge #: 556
1
06/30/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SEVERSON, KALLI TERESA
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-1560
Citation: 881505560624 Badge #: 556
1
05/26/2015 Littering On Highway
(Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TUPY, JUSTIN HAROLD
Age 18
Prior Lake, MN 55372-0658
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2162
Citation: 881603520346 Badge #: 352
1
06/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WENZEL, DENNIS ANTHONY
Age 45
Minnetonka, MN 55345
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2949
Citation: 881605800751 Badge #: 580
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WHITE, DEANDRE M
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2567
Citation: 881603870760 Badge #: 387
1
07/31/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/09/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/9/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor