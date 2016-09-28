Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 8, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 8, 2016:

    BALOW, BRETT MITCHELL

    Age 21

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2913

    Citation: 090011623601 Badge #: 62108

    1

    08/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance while

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    HIRDLER, BLAKE ARTHUR

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-2463

    Citation: 090000001224 Badge #: 62249

    1

    07/25/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    07/25/2016 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOVEJOY, WILLIAM BANCROFT

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-1636

    Citation: 090007614901 Badge #: 62249

    1

    05/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    AUBID, YVONNE EVE

    Age 29

    McGregor, MN 55760

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1340

    Citation: 090106619001 Badge #: 65524

    1

    07/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 11/30/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    Restitution reserved, for 30 days 09/08/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COLICH, MARC STEVEN

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1288

    Citation: 090101618201 Badge #: 65519

    1

    06/30/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 12/31/2016

    Fine $ 200.00

    Stay $ 150.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DANGER, MATHEW DAVID

    Age 41

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1478

    Citation: 090106621501 Badge #: 65523

    1

    08/02/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    No same or similar, 09/08/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M Supply for one year 09/08/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/08/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $50.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1205

    1

    06/17/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/25/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, If accepted, enter and successfully complete Drug Court. 09/07/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/07/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/07/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 09/07/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/07/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/07/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/07/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/07/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/07/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/07/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/07/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/07/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/07/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/07/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/07/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/07/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    2

    06/17/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    3

    06/17/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    LANDSVERK, LEVI LLEWALLEN

    Age 21

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1230

    Citation: 090101617301 Badge #: 65520

    1

    06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $15.99

    Fee Totals: $150.99

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/01/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/01/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One Liquor for one year 09/01/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MASON, SEQUOIA ZHAWAHNINODIN

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1412

    Citation: 090106620102 Badge #: 65515

    1

    07/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/08/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/30/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    PENNEY, JOSEPH E

    Age 66

    Superior, WI 54880-1844

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2408

    Citation: 090107619801 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/16/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $135.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    07/16/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    ROOKEY, JASON THOMAS

    Age 30

    Superior, WI 54880-0000

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2128

    1

    10/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/10/2015 Theft of a Computer

    (Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    3

    10/10/2015 Theft of a Computer

    (Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    SAICE, LEE VINCENT

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1104

    Citation: 090102614701 Badge #: 65519

    1

    04/29/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 300.00

    Stay $ 250.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    No same or similar, 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1766

    1

    09/06/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 177 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 03/01/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    No same or similar, for 2 years 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    ABRAMOWSKI, CRAIG LEE

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2082

    1

    10/02/2015 Assault in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/02/2015 Threats of Violence

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    DYER, ANDREW JACKLIN

    Age 39

    Superior, WI 54880

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1541

    Citation: 000700002573 Badge #: 6427

    1

    08/06/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/06/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    08/06/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    4

    08/06/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 09/08/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSTRANDER, KEVIN JEFFREY

    Age 28

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2654

    Citation: 00700003703 Badge #: 1FD137

    1

    12/08/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Fine $ 15.00

    Imposed Fine $ 15.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $15.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, until the end of November 2016 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    THOMAS, BRIAN LEE

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55812

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2987

    Citation: 000700003708 Badge #: 69429

    1

    09/06/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 01/31/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    09/06/2016 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    ALMEN, BRADLEY SCOTT

    Age 59

    Minneapolis, MN 55418

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2911

    Citation: 881603870833 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BORSKE, JORDAN MARIE

    Age 18

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1492

    Citation: 881605560768 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/04/2016 Instruction Permit Violation (Under 18)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.05.2 171052

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 01/31/2017

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by 11/30/16 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    08/04/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    4

    08/04/2016 Fail To Deliver Title (Notice Of Sale To State)

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    BROMME, MICHAEL ALAN

    Age 50

    Shorewood, MN 55331

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2445

    Citation: 881603010486 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/24/2016 Speed 60 Zone 78/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAVIDSON, PAUL AUGUST

    Age 67

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2145

    Citation: 881605560731 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    ENGELBRECHT, JOHN RAYMOND

    Age 36

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2136

    Citation: 881601770409 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, SERENA MARIE

    Age 19

    Georgetown, TX 78628

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2149

    Citation: 881605560688 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KHAN, BASHIR UZZAMAN

    Age 23

    Blaine, MN 55449

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2979

    Citation: 881605560890 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PERKL, AMBER MARIE

    Age 27

    Spring Lake Park, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2691

    Citation: 881605560826 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SATHER, DANIEL STEVEN

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2135

    Citation: 881601770407 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHNECKLOTH, JONATHAN GARY

    Age 32

    Rochester, MN 55901

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2548

    Citation: 881605230469 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/31/2016 Speed 55 Zone 76/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHERMAN, BENJAMIN LOUIS

    Age 20

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2919

    Citation: 881603870838 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 115/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THAO, KOUR

    Age 21

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2693

    Citation: 881605560824 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/12/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMAS, BRIAN LEE

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-14-3646

    Citation: 881405230647 Badge #: 523

    1

    12/24/2014 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 09/08/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)

    Prosecution Costs: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    12/24/2014 No Insurance Owner

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    3

    12/24/2014 Careless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

    TWOHY, DAVID SHANE

    Age 32

    Osceola, WI 54020

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2587

    Citation: 881603870779 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/03/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    No same or similar, 09/08/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $60.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    VOSGERAU, DENNIS JAMES

    Age 60

    Fargo, ND 58103

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2172

    Citation: 881603870614 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VUE, BAI

    Age 27

    Minneapolis, MN 55410

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-713

    Citation: 881605560146 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 10/23/2016

    Fine $ 70.00

    Imposed Fine $ 70.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Speeding Surcharge $70.00

    Fee Totals: $225.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WANGEN, RAEANNA CHRISTINE

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2643

    Citation: 881601770521 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/08/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    08/08/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 9/8/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NEEDHAM, THOMAS CLIFFORD

    Age 36

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-624

    Citation: 090200000026 Badge #: 3858

    1

    03/05/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 10/23/2016

    Fine $ 115.00

    Imposed Fine $ 115.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $115.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

