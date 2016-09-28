Carlton County Court Report: September 8, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 8, 2016:
BALOW, BRETT MITCHELL
Age 21
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2913
Citation: 090011623601 Badge #: 62108
1
08/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance while
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
HIRDLER, BLAKE ARTHUR
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-2463
Citation: 090000001224 Badge #: 62249
1
07/25/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
07/25/2016 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOVEJOY, WILLIAM BANCROFT
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-1636
Citation: 090007614901 Badge #: 62249
1
05/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
AUBID, YVONNE EVE
Age 29
McGregor, MN 55760
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1340
Citation: 090106619001 Badge #: 65524
1
07/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 11/30/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
Restitution reserved, for 30 days 09/08/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COLICH, MARC STEVEN
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1288
Citation: 090101618201 Badge #: 65519
1
06/30/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 12/31/2016
Fine $ 200.00
Stay $ 150.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DANGER, MATHEW DAVID
Age 41
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1478
Citation: 090106621501 Badge #: 65523
1
08/02/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
No same or similar, 09/08/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M Supply for one year 09/08/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/08/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $50.00)
Additional Court Costs: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1205
1
06/17/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/25/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, If accepted, enter and successfully complete Drug Court. 09/07/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/07/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/07/2016
Random testing, at own expense 09/07/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/07/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/07/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/07/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/07/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/07/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/07/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/07/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/07/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/07/2016
Contact with probation, 09/07/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/07/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/07/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
2
06/17/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
3
06/17/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
LANDSVERK, LEVI LLEWALLEN
Age 21
Saginaw, MN 55779
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1230
Citation: 090101617301 Badge #: 65520
1
06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $15.99
Fee Totals: $150.99
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/01/2016
Pay restitution, 09/01/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One Liquor for one year 09/01/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MASON, SEQUOIA ZHAWAHNINODIN
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55805
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1412
Citation: 090106620102 Badge #: 65515
1
07/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/08/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/30/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
PENNEY, JOSEPH E
Age 66
Superior, WI 54880-1844
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2408
Citation: 090107619801 Badge #: 65522
1
07/16/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $135.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
07/16/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
ROOKEY, JASON THOMAS
Age 30
Superior, WI 54880-0000
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2128
1
10/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
2
10/10/2015 Theft of a Computer
(Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
3
10/10/2015 Theft of a Computer
(Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
SAICE, LEE VINCENT
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1104
Citation: 090102614701 Badge #: 65519
1
04/29/2016 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 300.00
Stay $ 250.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
No same or similar, 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1766
1
09/06/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 177 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 03/01/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
No same or similar, for 2 years 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
ABRAMOWSKI, CRAIG LEE
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2082
1
10/02/2015 Assault in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
2
10/02/2015 Threats of Violence
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
DYER, ANDREW JACKLIN
Age 39
Superior, WI 54880
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1541
Citation: 000700002573 Badge #: 6427
1
08/06/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
2
08/06/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
08/06/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
4
08/06/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 09/08/2016
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSTRANDER, KEVIN JEFFREY
Age 28
Hibbing, MN 55746
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2654
Citation: 00700003703 Badge #: 1FD137
1
12/08/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Fine $ 15.00
Imposed Fine $ 15.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $15.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, until the end of November 2016 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
THOMAS, BRIAN LEE
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55812
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2987
Citation: 000700003708 Badge #: 69429
1
09/06/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 01/31/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
09/06/2016 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
ALMEN, BRADLEY SCOTT
Age 59
Minneapolis, MN 55418
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2911
Citation: 881603870833 Badge #: 387
1
09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BORSKE, JORDAN MARIE
Age 18
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1492
Citation: 881605560768 Badge #: 556
1
08/04/2016 Instruction Permit Violation (Under 18)
(Misdemeanor) 171.05.2 171052
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
2
08/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 01/31/2017
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by 11/30/16 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
08/04/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
4
08/04/2016 Fail To Deliver Title (Notice Of Sale To State)
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
BROMME, MICHAEL ALAN
Age 50
Shorewood, MN 55331
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2445
Citation: 881603010486 Badge #: 301
1
07/24/2016 Speed 60 Zone 78/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAVIDSON, PAUL AUGUST
Age 67
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2145
Citation: 881605560731 Badge #: 556
1
06/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
ENGELBRECHT, JOHN RAYMOND
Age 36
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2136
Citation: 881601770409 Badge #: 177
1
06/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, SERENA MARIE
Age 19
Georgetown, TX 78628
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2149
Citation: 881605560688 Badge #: 556
1
06/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KHAN, BASHIR UZZAMAN
Age 23
Blaine, MN 55449
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2979
Citation: 881605560890 Badge #: 556
1
09/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PERKL, AMBER MARIE
Age 27
Spring Lake Park, MN 55432
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2691
Citation: 881605560826 Badge #: 556
1
08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SATHER, DANIEL STEVEN
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2135
Citation: 881601770407 Badge #: 177
1
06/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHNECKLOTH, JONATHAN GARY
Age 32
Rochester, MN 55901
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2548
Citation: 881605230469 Badge #: 523
1
07/31/2016 Speed 55 Zone 76/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHERMAN, BENJAMIN LOUIS
Age 20
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2919
Citation: 881603870838 Badge #: 387
1
08/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 115/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $225.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THAO, KOUR
Age 21
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2693
Citation: 881605560824 Badge #: 556
1
08/12/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMAS, BRIAN LEE
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-14-3646
Citation: 881405230647 Badge #: 523
1
12/24/2014 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 09/08/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)
Prosecution Costs: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
12/24/2014 No Insurance Owner
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
3
12/24/2014 Careless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed
TWOHY, DAVID SHANE
Age 32
Osceola, WI 54020
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2587
Citation: 881603870779 Badge #: 387
1
08/03/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
No same or similar, 09/08/2016)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $60.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
VOSGERAU, DENNIS JAMES
Age 60
Fargo, ND 58103
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2172
Citation: 881603870614 Badge #: 387
1
07/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VUE, BAI
Age 27
Minneapolis, MN 55410
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-713
Citation: 881605560146 Badge #: 556
1
03/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 10/23/2016
Fine $ 70.00
Imposed Fine $ 70.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Speeding Surcharge $70.00
Fee Totals: $225.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WANGEN, RAEANNA CHRISTINE
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2643
Citation: 881601770521 Badge #: 177
1
08/08/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
08/08/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 9/8/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NEEDHAM, THOMAS CLIFFORD
Age 36
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-624
Citation: 090200000026 Badge #: 3858
1
03/05/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 10/23/2016
Fine $ 115.00
Imposed Fine $ 115.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $115.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor