Carlton County Court Report: September 8, 2016

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2913

Citation: 090011623601 Badge #: 62108

1

08/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance while

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

HIRDLER, BLAKE ARTHUR

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-2463

Citation: 090000001224 Badge #: 62249

1

07/25/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

07/25/2016 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOVEJOY, WILLIAM BANCROFT

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-1636

Citation: 090007614901 Badge #: 62249

1

05/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

AUBID, YVONNE EVE

Age 29

McGregor, MN 55760

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1340

Citation: 090106619001 Badge #: 65524

1

07/08/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 11/30/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

Restitution reserved, for 30 days 09/08/2016

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 09/08/2016)

Restitution reserved, for 30 days 09/08/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COLICH, MARC STEVEN

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1288

Citation: 090101618201 Badge #: 65519

1

06/30/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 12/31/2016

Fine $ 200.00

Stay $ 150.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/08/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DANGER, MATHEW DAVID

Age 41

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1478

Citation: 090106621501 Badge #: 65523

1

08/02/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

No same or similar, 09/08/2016

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from L&M Supply for one year 09/08/2016)

No same or similar, 09/08/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M Supply for one year 09/08/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/08/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $50.00)

Additional Court Costs: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1205

1

06/17/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/25/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, If accepted, enter and successfully complete Drug Court. 09/07/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/07/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/07/2016

Random testing, at own expense 09/07/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/07/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/07/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/07/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/07/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/07/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/07/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/07/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/07/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/07/2016

Contact with probation, 09/07/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/07/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/07/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

2

06/17/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

3

06/17/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

LANDSVERK, LEVI LLEWALLEN

Age 21

Saginaw, MN 55779

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1230

Citation: 090101617301 Badge #: 65520

1

06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $15.99

Fee Totals: $150.99

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/01/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/01/2016

Pay restitution, 09/01/2016

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Super One Liquor for one year 09/01/2016)

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/01/2016

Pay restitution, 09/01/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One Liquor for one year 09/01/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MASON, SEQUOIA ZHAWAHNINODIN

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55805

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1412

Citation: 090106620102 Badge #: 65515

1

07/19/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/08/2016)

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/08/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/30/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

PENNEY, JOSEPH E

Age 66

Superior, WI 54880-1844

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2408

Citation: 090107619801 Badge #: 65522

1

07/16/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $135.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/08/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

07/16/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

ROOKEY, JASON THOMAS

Age 30

Superior, WI 54880-0000

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2128

1

10/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

2

10/10/2015 Theft of a Computer

(Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

3

10/10/2015 Theft of a Computer

(Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

SAICE, LEE VINCENT

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1104

Citation: 090102614701 Badge #: 65519

1

04/29/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 300.00

Stay $ 250.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

No same or similar, 09/08/2016)

No same or similar, 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1766

1

09/06/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 177 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 03/01/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

No same or similar, for 2 years 09/08/2016)

No same or similar, for 2 years 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

ABRAMOWSKI, CRAIG LEE

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2082

1

10/02/2015 Assault in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

2

10/02/2015 Threats of Violence

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

DYER, ANDREW JACKLIN

Age 39

Superior, WI 54880

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1541

Citation: 000700002573 Badge #: 6427

1

08/06/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

2

08/06/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016)

No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

08/06/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

4

08/06/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 09/08/2016

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/08/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSTRANDER, KEVIN JEFFREY

Age 28

Hibbing, MN 55746

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2654

Citation: 00700003703 Badge #: 1FD137

1

12/08/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Fine $ 15.00

Imposed Fine $ 15.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $15.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, until the end of November 2016 09/08/2016

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, until the end of November 2016 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/08/2016)

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

THOMAS, BRIAN LEE

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55812

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2987

Citation: 000700003708 Badge #: 69429

1

09/06/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 01/31/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

09/06/2016 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

ALMEN, BRADLEY SCOTT

Age 59

Minneapolis, MN 55418

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2911

Citation: 881603870833 Badge #: 387

1

09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BORSKE, JORDAN MARIE

Age 18

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1492

Citation: 881605560768 Badge #: 556

1

08/04/2016 Instruction Permit Violation (Under 18)

(Misdemeanor) 171.05.2 171052

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

2

08/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 01/31/2017

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by 11/30/16 09/08/2016

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted by 11/30/16 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/08/2016)

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

08/04/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

4

08/04/2016 Fail To Deliver Title (Notice Of Sale To State)

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

BROMME, MICHAEL ALAN

Age 50

Shorewood, MN 55331

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2445

Citation: 881603010486 Badge #: 301

1

07/24/2016 Speed 60 Zone 78/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAVIDSON, PAUL AUGUST

Age 67

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2145

Citation: 881605560731 Badge #: 556

1

06/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

ENGELBRECHT, JOHN RAYMOND

Age 36

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2136

Citation: 881601770409 Badge #: 177

1

06/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, SERENA MARIE

Age 19

Georgetown, TX 78628

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2149

Citation: 881605560688 Badge #: 556

1

06/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KHAN, BASHIR UZZAMAN

Age 23

Blaine, MN 55449

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2979

Citation: 881605560890 Badge #: 556

1

09/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PERKL, AMBER MARIE

Age 27

Spring Lake Park, MN 55432

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2691

Citation: 881605560826 Badge #: 556

1

08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SATHER, DANIEL STEVEN

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2135

Citation: 881601770407 Badge #: 177

1

06/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHNECKLOTH, JONATHAN GARY

Age 32

Rochester, MN 55901

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2548

Citation: 881605230469 Badge #: 523

1

07/31/2016 Speed 55 Zone 76/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHERMAN, BENJAMIN LOUIS

Age 20

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2919

Citation: 881603870838 Badge #: 387

1

08/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 115/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THAO, KOUR

Age 21

Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2693

Citation: 881605560824 Badge #: 556

1

08/12/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMAS, BRIAN LEE

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-14-3646

Citation: 881405230647 Badge #: 523

1

12/24/2014 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/08/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 09/08/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)

Prosecution Costs: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

12/24/2014 No Insurance Owner

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

3

12/24/2014 Careless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/08/2016 Dismissed

TWOHY, DAVID SHANE

Age 32

Osceola, WI 54020

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2587

Citation: 881603870779 Badge #: 387

1

08/03/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016

No same or similar, 09/08/2016)

No same or similar, 09/08/2016)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $60.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

VOSGERAU, DENNIS JAMES

Age 60

Fargo, ND 58103

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2172

Citation: 881603870614 Badge #: 387

1

07/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VUE, BAI

Age 27

Minneapolis, MN 55410

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-713

Citation: 881605560146 Badge #: 556

1

03/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 10/23/2016

Fine $ 70.00

Imposed Fine $ 70.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $70.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Speeding Surcharge $70.00

Fee Totals: $225.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WANGEN, RAEANNA CHRISTINE

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2643

Citation: 881601770521 Badge #: 177

1

08/08/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

08/08/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 9/8/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NEEDHAM, THOMAS CLIFFORD

Age 36

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-624

Citation: 090200000026 Badge #: 3858

1

03/05/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/08/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 10/23/2016

Fine $ 115.00

Imposed Fine $ 115.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $115.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. 09/08/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor