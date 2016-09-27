Carlton County Court Report: September 7, 2016

The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 7, 2016:

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1411

Citation: 090000002665 Badge #: 62250

1

07/17/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage

(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 0 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 2 years. 09/01/2016

Victim impact panel, to be completed in home county of Pine. 09/01/2016

DWI clinic, to be completed in home county of Pine. 09/01/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of CUA. 09/01/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)

Due 09/01/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)

Due 03/06/2017

Fine $ 600.00

Imposed Fine $ 600.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $600.00

Fee Totals: $600.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HLAVKA, MADISON ELIZABETH

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2737

Citation: 090000002714 Badge #: 62252

1

08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55806

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1753

1

03/20/2015 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/07/2016 Extradition waived

RUSSELL, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2133

Citation: 090000002289 Badge #: 62229

1

06/27/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TRIMBLE, DANIELLE ADELHEID

Age 29

Merrifield, MN 56465

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2835

Citation: 090004623501 Badge #: 62229

1

08/22/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, WINSTON ANDRE JONES

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1301

Citation: 090101618302 Badge #: 65524

1

07/01/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00

Fee Totals: $25.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/01/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M for one year 09/01/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

BLACKETTER, LEVI ALEXANDER

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2198

Citation: 0090100000178 Badge #: 65504

1

07/02/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

FINEDAY, JOSEPH LEE

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2629

Citation: 090100001805 Badge #: 65508

1

07/24/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

METCALFE, LINDA SUE

Age 62

Wright, MN 55798

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1453

Citation: 090101620901 Badge #: 65503

1

07/27/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00

Fee Totals: $25.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/01/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/01/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

ABRAMOWSKI, CRAIG LEE

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2082

1

10/02/2015 Assault in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $1,384.00

Fee Totals: $1,459.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016

Pay restitution, 09/07/2016)

2

10/02/2015 Threats of Violence

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016

Pay restitution, 09/07/2016)

BEITH, DENNIS ALFRED

Age 65

Dassel, MN 55325

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2812

Citation: 881603520458 Badge #: 352

1

08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRUNER, JAMES EDWARD

Age 42

East Syracuse, NY 13057

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2465

Citation: 881603520389 Badge #: 352

1

07/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BUNGUM, EVAN GABRIEL

Age 23

Rochester, MN 55901

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2880

Citation: 881603870810 Badge #: 387

1

08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COOPMAN, DARREL ARTHUR

Age 53

Monticello, MN 55362

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2917

Citation: 881603520489 Badge #: 352

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DOWNS, TANYA MAE

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2300

Citation: 881601770436 Badge #: 177

1

07/12/2016 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KALASH, TRENTON DAVID

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1681

Citation: 881605560553 Badge #: 556

1

05/30/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Seatbelt Fines $25.00

Fee Totals: $110.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

05/30/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed

KEO, TYLER SEREYVATH

Age 20

Burnsville, MN 55306

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2748

Citation: 881603870799 Badge #: 387

1

08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/14/2016 Expired Driver’s License – Under 21

(Misdemeanor) 171.27(b) 17127b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LEVAK, ELIZABETH

Age 26

Eagan, MN 55122

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2929

Citation: 881603010619 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PALMER, CALEB JAMES

Age 18

Marshall, MN 56258

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2827

Citation: 881603520474 Badge #: 352

1

08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PALMER, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age 37

Marshall, MN 56258

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2825

Citation: 881603520473 Badge #: 352

1

08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, RONNI MAE

Age 25

Oakdale, MN 55128

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2850

Citation: 881605560834 Badge #: 556

1

08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RINAS, JILL ANN

Age 49

Oak Grove, MN 55011

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2398

Citation: 881604590390 Badge #: 459

1

07/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHMIDT, MARISSA ANN

Age 28

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2728

Citation: 881605560799 Badge #: 556

1

08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCRIVER, STEVEN CHARLES

Age 63

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2669

Citation: 881603520436 Badge #: 352

1

08/10/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMSON, CURTIS RICHARD

Age 74

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2935

Citation: 881603010637 Badge #: 301

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WINKLER, JEFFREY ALEXANDER

Age 42

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2251

Citation: 881603010427 Badge #: 301

1

07/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/7/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ECKLEY, LEO LESLIE

Age 56

Kettle River, MN 55757

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1088

1

05/31/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $460.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/07/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

EMMONS, THOMAS PATRICK

Age 35

Ogilvie, MN 56358

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-11-2523

1

10/20/2011 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor > 36m Older

(Felony) 609.343.1(a) 6093431a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 02/13/2012 Guilty

Disposition 08/13/2012 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/07/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (190 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 127 Days)

Comment: *time complete with good time

Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, out-patient Sex Offender Treatment Program and document to probation as required 08/13/2012

Predatory offender registration required, 08/13/2012

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2012

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2012

Random testing, 08/13/2012

No contact with victim(s), 08/13/2012

No same or similar, 08/13/2012

Supply DNA sample, 08/13/2012

Contact with probation, 08/13/2012

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2012

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2012

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, 08/13/2012

Aftercare, 08/13/2012)

Due 03/30/2013

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $500.00

Fee Totals: $660.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 27 Days)

Comment: 1/15/14 Probation Violation - may be served at NERCC, must complete any recommended programming while at NERCC including Cognitive Skills.

Condition – Adult (Educational assessment/program, complete any recommended assessments while at NERCC and follow recommendations. 01/15/2014

Complete treatment, complete any recommended treatment while at NERCC and follow recommendations. 01/15/2014)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony