Carlton County Court Report: September 7, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 7, 2016:
EATON, JUSTIN WILLIAM
Age 20
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1411
Citation: 090000002665 Badge #: 62250
1
07/17/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage
(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 0 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 2 years. 09/01/2016
Victim impact panel, to be completed in home county of Pine. 09/01/2016
DWI clinic, to be completed in home county of Pine. 09/01/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of CUA. 09/01/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)
Due 09/01/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)
Due 03/06/2017
Fine $ 600.00
Imposed Fine $ 600.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $600.00
Fee Totals: $600.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HLAVKA, MADISON ELIZABETH
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2737
Citation: 090000002714 Badge #: 62252
1
08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55806
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1753
1
03/20/2015 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/07/2016 Extradition waived
RUSSELL, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2133
Citation: 090000002289 Badge #: 62229
1
06/27/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TRIMBLE, DANIELLE ADELHEID
Age 29
Merrifield, MN 56465
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2835
Citation: 090004623501 Badge #: 62229
1
08/22/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, WINSTON ANDRE JONES
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1301
Citation: 090101618302 Badge #: 65524
1
07/01/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00
Fee Totals: $25.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/01/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M for one year 09/01/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
BLACKETTER, LEVI ALEXANDER
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2198
Citation: 0090100000178 Badge #: 65504
1
07/02/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
FINEDAY, JOSEPH LEE
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2629
Citation: 090100001805 Badge #: 65508
1
07/24/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
METCALFE, LINDA SUE
Age 62
Wright, MN 55798
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1453
Citation: 090101620901 Badge #: 65503
1
07/27/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00
Fee Totals: $25.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/01/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/01/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
ABRAMOWSKI, CRAIG LEE
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2082
1
10/02/2015 Assault in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $1,384.00
Fee Totals: $1,459.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016
Pay restitution, 09/07/2016)
2
10/02/2015 Threats of Violence
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016
Pay restitution, 09/07/2016)
BEITH, DENNIS ALFRED
Age 65
Dassel, MN 55325
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2812
Citation: 881603520458 Badge #: 352
1
08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRUNER, JAMES EDWARD
Age 42
East Syracuse, NY 13057
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2465
Citation: 881603520389 Badge #: 352
1
07/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BUNGUM, EVAN GABRIEL
Age 23
Rochester, MN 55901
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2880
Citation: 881603870810 Badge #: 387
1
08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COOPMAN, DARREL ARTHUR
Age 53
Monticello, MN 55362
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2917
Citation: 881603520489 Badge #: 352
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DOWNS, TANYA MAE
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2300
Citation: 881601770436 Badge #: 177
1
07/12/2016 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KALASH, TRENTON DAVID
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1681
Citation: 881605560553 Badge #: 556
1
05/30/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Seatbelt Fines $25.00
Fee Totals: $110.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
05/30/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed
KEO, TYLER SEREYVATH
Age 20
Burnsville, MN 55306
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2748
Citation: 881603870799 Badge #: 387
1
08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/14/2016 Expired Driver’s License – Under 21
(Misdemeanor) 171.27(b) 17127b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LEVAK, ELIZABETH
Age 26
Eagan, MN 55122
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2929
Citation: 881603010619 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PALMER, CALEB JAMES
Age 18
Marshall, MN 56258
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2827
Citation: 881603520474 Badge #: 352
1
08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PALMER, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age 37
Marshall, MN 56258
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2825
Citation: 881603520473 Badge #: 352
1
08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, RONNI MAE
Age 25
Oakdale, MN 55128
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2850
Citation: 881605560834 Badge #: 556
1
08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RINAS, JILL ANN
Age 49
Oak Grove, MN 55011
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2398
Citation: 881604590390 Badge #: 459
1
07/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHMIDT, MARISSA ANN
Age 28
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2728
Citation: 881605560799 Badge #: 556
1
08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCRIVER, STEVEN CHARLES
Age 63
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2669
Citation: 881603520436 Badge #: 352
1
08/10/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMSON, CURTIS RICHARD
Age 74
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2935
Citation: 881603010637 Badge #: 301
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WINKLER, JEFFREY ALEXANDER
Age 42
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2251
Citation: 881603010427 Badge #: 301
1
07/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/7/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ECKLEY, LEO LESLIE
Age 56
Kettle River, MN 55757
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1088
1
05/31/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $460.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/07/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
EMMONS, THOMAS PATRICK
Age 35
Ogilvie, MN 56358
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-11-2523
1
10/20/2011 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor > 36m Older
(Felony) 609.343.1(a) 6093431a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 02/13/2012 Guilty
Disposition 08/13/2012 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/07/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (190 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 127 Days)
Comment: *time complete with good time
Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, out-patient Sex Offender Treatment Program and document to probation as required 08/13/2012
Predatory offender registration required, 08/13/2012
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2012
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2012
Random testing, 08/13/2012
No contact with victim(s), 08/13/2012
No same or similar, 08/13/2012
Supply DNA sample, 08/13/2012
Contact with probation, 08/13/2012
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2012
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2012
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, 08/13/2012
Aftercare, 08/13/2012)
Due 03/30/2013
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $500.00
Fee Totals: $660.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 27 Days)
Comment: 1/15/14 Probation Violation - may be served at NERCC, must complete any recommended programming while at NERCC including Cognitive Skills.
Condition – Adult (Educational assessment/program, complete any recommended assessments while at NERCC and follow recommendations. 01/15/2014
Complete treatment, complete any recommended treatment while at NERCC and follow recommendations. 01/15/2014)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony