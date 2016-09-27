Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 7, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 7, 2016:

    EATON, JUSTIN WILLIAM

    Age 20

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1411

    Citation: 090000002665 Badge #: 62250

    1

    07/17/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 0 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 2 years. 09/01/2016

    Victim impact panel, to be completed in home county of Pine. 09/01/2016

    DWI clinic, to be completed in home county of Pine. 09/01/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of CUA. 09/01/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $85.00)

    Due 09/01/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 80 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Due 03/06/2017

    Fine $ 600.00

    Imposed Fine $ 600.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $600.00

    Fee Totals: $600.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HLAVKA, MADISON ELIZABETH

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2737

    Citation: 090000002714 Badge #: 62252

    1

    08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MARTINEAU, JOSEPH ALAN

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1753

    1

    03/20/2015 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Extradition waived

    RUSSELL, STEPHANIE MARIE

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2133

    Citation: 090000002289 Badge #: 62229

    1

    06/27/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TRIMBLE, DANIELLE ADELHEID

    Age 29

    Merrifield, MN 56465

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2835

    Citation: 090004623501 Badge #: 62229

    1

    08/22/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, WINSTON ANDRE JONES

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1301

    Citation: 090101618302 Badge #: 65524

    1

    07/01/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00

    Fee Totals: $25.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/01/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from L&M for one year 09/01/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    BLACKETTER, LEVI ALEXANDER

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2198

    Citation: 0090100000178 Badge #: 65504

    1

    07/02/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    FINEDAY, JOSEPH LEE

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2629

    Citation: 090100001805 Badge #: 65508

    1

    07/24/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    METCALFE, LINDA SUE

    Age 62

    Wright, MN 55798

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1453

    Citation: 090101620901 Badge #: 65503

    1

    07/27/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 09/01/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00

    Fee Totals: $25.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/01/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 09/01/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    ABRAMOWSKI, CRAIG LEE

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2082

    1

    10/02/2015 Assault in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $1,384.00

    Fee Totals: $1,459.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/07/2016)

    2

    10/02/2015 Threats of Violence

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/07/2016)

    BEITH, DENNIS ALFRED

    Age 65

    Dassel, MN 55325

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2812

    Citation: 881603520458 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRUNER, JAMES EDWARD

    Age 42

    East Syracuse, NY 13057

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2465

    Citation: 881603520389 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BUNGUM, EVAN GABRIEL

    Age 23

    Rochester, MN 55901

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2880

    Citation: 881603870810 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COOPMAN, DARREL ARTHUR

    Age 53

    Monticello, MN 55362

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2917

    Citation: 881603520489 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DOWNS, TANYA MAE

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2300

    Citation: 881601770436 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/12/2016 Texting/Use Of Electronic Device While Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KALASH, TRENTON DAVID

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1681

    Citation: 881605560553 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/30/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Seatbelt Fines $25.00

    Fee Totals: $110.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/01/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    05/30/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed

    KEO, TYLER SEREYVATH

    Age 20

    Burnsville, MN 55306

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2748

    Citation: 881603870799 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/14/2016 Expired Driver’s License – Under 21

    (Misdemeanor) 171.27(b) 17127b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LEVAK, ELIZABETH

    Age 26

    Eagan, MN 55122

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2929

    Citation: 881603010619 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PALMER, CALEB JAMES

    Age 18

    Marshall, MN 56258

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2827

    Citation: 881603520474 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PALMER, TIMOTHY JAMES

    Age 37

    Marshall, MN 56258

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2825

    Citation: 881603520473 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, RONNI MAE

    Age 25

    Oakdale, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2850

    Citation: 881605560834 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RINAS, JILL ANN

    Age 49

    Oak Grove, MN 55011

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2398

    Citation: 881604590390 Badge #: 459

    1

    07/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHMIDT, MARISSA ANN

    Age 28

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2728

    Citation: 881605560799 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCRIVER, STEVEN CHARLES

    Age 63

    Eden Prairie, MN 55347

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2669

    Citation: 881603520436 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/10/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMSON, CURTIS RICHARD

    Age 74

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2935

    Citation: 881603010637 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WINKLER, JEFFREY ALEXANDER

    Age 42

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2251

    Citation: 881603010427 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/7/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ECKLEY, LEO LESLIE

    Age 56

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1088

    1

    05/31/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $460.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/07/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/07/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    EMMONS, THOMAS PATRICK

    Age 35

    Ogilvie, MN 56358

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-11-2523

    1

    10/20/2011 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor > 36m Older

    (Felony) 609.343.1(a) 6093431a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 02/13/2012 Guilty

    Disposition 08/13/2012 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/07/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (190 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 127 Days)

    Comment: *time complete with good time

    Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, out-patient Sex Offender Treatment Program and document to probation as required 08/13/2012

    Predatory offender registration required, 08/13/2012

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/13/2012

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/13/2012

    Random testing, 08/13/2012

    No contact with victim(s), 08/13/2012

    No same or similar, 08/13/2012

    Supply DNA sample, 08/13/2012

    Contact with probation, 08/13/2012

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/13/2012

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/13/2012

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, 08/13/2012

    Aftercare, 08/13/2012)

    Due 03/30/2013

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $500.00

    Fee Totals: $660.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 27 Days)

    Comment: 1/15/14 Probation Violation - may be served at NERCC, must complete any recommended programming while at NERCC including Cognitive Skills.

    Condition – Adult (Educational assessment/program, complete any recommended assessments while at NERCC and follow recommendations. 01/15/2014

    Complete treatment, complete any recommended treatment while at NERCC and follow recommendations. 01/15/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

