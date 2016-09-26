Carlton County Court Report: September 3-6, 2016

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2736

Citation: 090000002716 Badge #: 62252

1

08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HOULE, JONATHAN LEE

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2807

Citation: 090107623403 Badge #: 65519

1

08/21/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JOYCE, DANIEL WAYNE

Age 23

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2884

Citation: 881603870814 Badge #: 387

1

08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KRUEGER, JOSHUA JAMES

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2790

Citation: 881603010550 Badge #: 301

1

08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LIEBECK, AUSTIN THOMAS

Age 18

Elk River, MN 55330

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2614

Citation: 881605560782 Badge #: 556

1

08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/05/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOHSE, TREYVELL DASHAWN

Age 21

St. Paul, MN 55108

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2714

Citation: 881605560796 Badge #: 556

1

08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SPINDLER, SABRINA MARIE

Age 36

Forest Lake, MN 55025

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2628

Citation: 881603520416 Badge #: 352

1

08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TIRADO, YOLANDA GENEVA

Age 35

Woodbury, MN 55129

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2580

Citation: 881603870771 Badge #: 387

1

08/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VINCENT, CHARLES BRADFORD

Age 53

Dallas, TX 75229

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2617

Citation: 881601770509 Badge #: 177

1

08/06/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/3/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ECHEVERRIA, ROSANA

Age 29

Clayton, NC 27520

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2658

Citation: 881603520431 Badge #: 352

1

08/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/4/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUARD, JULIE DEL

Age 47

Superior, WI 54859

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2588

Citation: 881603870781 Badge #: 387

1

08/03/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/4/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THOMPSON, REBECCA ANNE

Age 27

Albia, IA 52531

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2450

Citation: 881603520385 Badge #: 352

1

07/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/4/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUDELLA, PATTON W ALEXANDER

Age 23

Hastings, MN 55033

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-2783

Citation: 090201623202 Badge #: 63863

1

08/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/4/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LUNDGREN, LUKAS COLLIN

Age 24

Mendota Heights, MN 55118

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2700

Citation: 881603520444 Badge #: 352

1

08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/05/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/5/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DECKER, CALEB ALLEN

Age 21

Mahtowa, MN 55707

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2093

Citation: 090102618001 Badge #: 65523

1

06/28/2016 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/6/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DELP, SYDNEY MARIE

Age 23

Northfield, MN 55057

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2111

Citation: 881605560716 Badge #: 556

1

06/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/6/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRANCIS, MATTHEW GERALD

Age 54

Hudson, WI 54016

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2792

Citation: 881603520451 Badge #: 352

1

08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/6/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, KRISTY LYNN

Age 37

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1469

Citation: 881601770314 Badge #: 177

1

05/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/06/2016 Dismissed

NELSON, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-1434

Citation: 881505560555 Badge #: 556

1

05/08/2015 Open Bottle-18 Or Older (Passenger)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 07/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (7 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

NEUMEYER, NICOLE LAUREN

Age 23

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2160

Citation: 881601770412 Badge #: 177

1

06/29/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/6/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

06/29/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

Due 9/6/2016

Fine: $25.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSWALD, ERICK DREWS

Age 54

Oakdale, MN 55128

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2877

Citation: 881601830364 Badge #: 183

1

08/28/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/06/2016 Dismissed

WILKINSON, PATRICIA HART

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-15-2999

Citation: 881505561082 Badge #: 556

1

09/21/2015 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor