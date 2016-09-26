Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 3-6, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 3-6, 2016:

    SOUKKALA, COLE DOUGLAS

    Age 20

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2736

    Citation: 090000002716 Badge #: 62252

    1

    08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HOULE, JONATHAN LEE

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2807

    Citation: 090107623403 Badge #: 65519

    1

    08/21/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JOYCE, DANIEL WAYNE

    Age 23

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2884

    Citation: 881603870814 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KRUEGER, JOSHUA JAMES

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2790

    Citation: 881603010550 Badge #: 301

    1

    08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LIEBECK, AUSTIN THOMAS

    Age 18

    Elk River, MN 55330

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2614

    Citation: 881605560782 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/05/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOHSE, TREYVELL DASHAWN

    Age 21

    St. Paul, MN 55108

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2714

    Citation: 881605560796 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SPINDLER, SABRINA MARIE

    Age 36

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2628

    Citation: 881603520416 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TIRADO, YOLANDA GENEVA

    Age 35

    Woodbury, MN 55129

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2580

    Citation: 881603870771 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VINCENT, CHARLES BRADFORD

    Age 53

    Dallas, TX 75229

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2617

    Citation: 881601770509 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/06/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/3/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ECHEVERRIA, ROSANA

    Age 29

    Clayton, NC 27520

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2658

    Citation: 881603520431 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/4/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUARD, JULIE DEL

    Age 47

    Superior, WI 54859

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2588

    Citation: 881603870781 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/03/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/4/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THOMPSON, REBECCA ANNE

    Age 27

    Albia, IA 52531

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2450

    Citation: 881603520385 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/4/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUDELLA, PATTON W ALEXANDER

    Age 23

    Hastings, MN 55033

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-2783

    Citation: 090201623202 Badge #: 63863

    1

    08/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/4/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LUNDGREN, LUKAS COLLIN

    Age 24

    Mendota Heights, MN 55118

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2700

    Citation: 881603520444 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/05/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/5/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DECKER, CALEB ALLEN

    Age 21

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2093

    Citation: 090102618001 Badge #: 65523

    1

    06/28/2016 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/6/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DELP, SYDNEY MARIE

    Age 23

    Northfield, MN 55057

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2111

    Citation: 881605560716 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/6/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRANCIS, MATTHEW GERALD

    Age 54

    Hudson, WI 54016

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2792

    Citation: 881603520451 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/6/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, KRISTY LYNN

    Age 37

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1469

    Citation: 881601770314 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/06/2016 Dismissed

    NELSON, TIMOTHY JAMES

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-1434

    Citation: 881505560555 Badge #: 556

    1

    05/08/2015 Open Bottle-18 Or Older (Passenger)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (7 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    NEUMEYER, NICOLE LAUREN

    Age 23

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2160

    Citation: 881601770412 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/29/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/6/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    06/29/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

    Due 9/6/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSWALD, ERICK DREWS

    Age 54

    Oakdale, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2877

    Citation: 881601830364 Badge #: 183

    1

    08/28/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/06/2016 Dismissed

    WILKINSON, PATRICIA HART

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-15-2999

    Citation: 881505561082 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/21/2015 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

