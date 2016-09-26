Carlton County Court Report: September 3-6, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 3-6, 2016:
SOUKKALA, COLE DOUGLAS
Age 20
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2736
Citation: 090000002716 Badge #: 62252
1
08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HOULE, JONATHAN LEE
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2807
Citation: 090107623403 Badge #: 65519
1
08/21/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JOYCE, DANIEL WAYNE
Age 23
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2884
Citation: 881603870814 Badge #: 387
1
08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KRUEGER, JOSHUA JAMES
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2790
Citation: 881603010550 Badge #: 301
1
08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LIEBECK, AUSTIN THOMAS
Age 18
Elk River, MN 55330
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2614
Citation: 881605560782 Badge #: 556
1
08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/05/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOHSE, TREYVELL DASHAWN
Age 21
St. Paul, MN 55108
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2714
Citation: 881605560796 Badge #: 556
1
08/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SPINDLER, SABRINA MARIE
Age 36
Forest Lake, MN 55025
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2628
Citation: 881603520416 Badge #: 352
1
08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TIRADO, YOLANDA GENEVA
Age 35
Woodbury, MN 55129
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2580
Citation: 881603870771 Badge #: 387
1
08/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VINCENT, CHARLES BRADFORD
Age 53
Dallas, TX 75229
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2617
Citation: 881601770509 Badge #: 177
1
08/06/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/3/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ECHEVERRIA, ROSANA
Age 29
Clayton, NC 27520
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2658
Citation: 881603520431 Badge #: 352
1
08/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/4/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUARD, JULIE DEL
Age 47
Superior, WI 54859
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2588
Citation: 881603870781 Badge #: 387
1
08/03/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/4/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THOMPSON, REBECCA ANNE
Age 27
Albia, IA 52531
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2450
Citation: 881603520385 Badge #: 352
1
07/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/4/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUDELLA, PATTON W ALEXANDER
Age 23
Hastings, MN 55033
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-2783
Citation: 090201623202 Badge #: 63863
1
08/19/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/04/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/04/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/4/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LUNDGREN, LUKAS COLLIN
Age 24
Mendota Heights, MN 55118
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2700
Citation: 881603520444 Badge #: 352
1
08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/05/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/5/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DECKER, CALEB ALLEN
Age 21
Mahtowa, MN 55707
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2093
Citation: 090102618001 Badge #: 65523
1
06/28/2016 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/6/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DELP, SYDNEY MARIE
Age 23
Northfield, MN 55057
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2111
Citation: 881605560716 Badge #: 556
1
06/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/6/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRANCIS, MATTHEW GERALD
Age 54
Hudson, WI 54016
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2792
Citation: 881603520451 Badge #: 352
1
08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/6/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, KRISTY LYNN
Age 37
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1469
Citation: 881601770314 Badge #: 177
1
05/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/06/2016 Dismissed
NELSON, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-1434
Citation: 881505560555 Badge #: 556
1
05/08/2015 Open Bottle-18 Or Older (Passenger)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 07/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (7 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
NEUMEYER, NICOLE LAUREN
Age 23
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2160
Citation: 881601770412 Badge #: 177
1
06/29/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/6/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
06/29/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)
Due 9/6/2016
Fine: $25.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSWALD, ERICK DREWS
Age 54
Oakdale, MN 55128
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2877
Citation: 881601830364 Badge #: 183
1
08/28/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/06/2016 Dismissed
WILKINSON, PATRICIA HART
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-15-2999
Citation: 881505561082 Badge #: 556
1
09/21/2015 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor