Carlton County Court Report: August 31, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 31, 2016:
SHYKES, JOHN WAYNE
Age 30
South Range, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-144
Citation: 090000002012 Badge #: 62249
1
01/23/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 45 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
01/23/2015 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/23/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Dismissed
GREGG, AMBER LYNN
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2273
Citation: 090102619002 Badge #: 65505
1
07/08/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LUNDEEN, LOWELL FRANK
Age 79
Lindstrom, MN 55045
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1550
1
07/09/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $815.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/31/2016
DWI clinic, 08/31/2016
Victim impact panel, 08/31/2016
Restitution reserved, affidavit due within 30 days 08/31/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
07/09/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 08/31/2016 Dismissed
MARTINSON, MARY JO ANN
Age 23
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1879
1
09/11/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2015 Guilty
Disposition 01/22/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Amended Court Decision 08/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $135.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 25 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Comment: staggered sentence – report to serve on 7/20/16 with a review hearing the same date and time 8/31/16 staggered review – in compliance, do not have to serve remaining balance
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/22/2016
Contact with probation, 01/22/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/22/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/22/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/22/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/22/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/22/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/22/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/22/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/22/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/22/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/22/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/22/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/22/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/22/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/22/2016
Random testing, 01/22/2016)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Comment: staggered sentence – report to serve on 7/20/16 wih a review hearing the same date and time 8/31/16 staggered review – in compliance, do not have to serve remaining balance
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016)
2
09/11/2015 Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/22/2016 Dismissed
SEGUIN, LEE KENNETH
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1432
Citation: 090106620701 Badge #: 65521
1
07/25/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
ADAMS, MARK JODY
Age 59
Lake Ann, MI 49650
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2819
Citation: 881603520462 Badge #: 352
1
08/22/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ALSOP, MICHAEL ALAN
Age 27
Hartford, CT 06103
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2796
Citation: 881603010548 Badge #: 301
1
08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BUI, BINH NGUYEN
Age 21
Chaska, MN 55318
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2799
Citation: 881601770550 Badge #: 177
1
08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARPENTER, JACOB CLAIR
Age 34
Bethel, MN 55005
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2281
Citation: 881601770433 Badge #: 177
1
07/10/2016 Speed 55 Zone 66/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DITCH, GRACE ELIZABETH
Age 19
Saint Charles, IL 60174
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2720
Citation: 881605560806 Badge #: 556
1
08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 97/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FLEMING, KAYLA MARIE
Age 20
Shakopee, MN 55379
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2848
Citation: 881605560833 Badge #: 556
1
08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HORMILLOSA, DAVID ISAAC
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2868
Citation: 881605230531 Badge #: 523
1
08/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, ELISABETH LIN
Age 33
Minneapolis, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2670
Citation: 881601770538 Badge #: 177
1
08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KRANZ, TODD R
Age 54
Hudson, WI 54016
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2541
Citation: 881603870741 Badge #: 387
1
07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WHITE, KARON ISACKSON
Age 48
Morris, MN 56267
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2414
Citation: 881603870719 Badge #: 387
1
07/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/31/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor