    Carlton County Court Report: August 31, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 31, 2016:

    SHYKES, JOHN WAYNE

    Age 30

    South Range, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-144

    Citation: 090000002012 Badge #: 62249

    1

    01/23/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 45 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    01/23/2015 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/23/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Dismissed

    GREGG, AMBER LYNN

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2273

    Citation: 090102619002 Badge #: 65505

    1

    07/08/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LUNDEEN, LOWELL FRANK

    Age 79

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1550

    1

    07/09/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $815.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/31/2016

    DWI clinic, 08/31/2016

    Victim impact panel, 08/31/2016

    Restitution reserved, affidavit due within 30 days 08/31/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    07/09/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Dismissed

    MARTINSON, MARY JO ANN

    Age 23

    East Grand Forks, MN 56721

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1879

    1

    09/11/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2015 Guilty

    Disposition 01/22/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Amended Court Decision 08/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $135.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 25 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Comment: staggered sentence – report to serve on 7/20/16 with a review hearing the same date and time 8/31/16 staggered review – in compliance, do not have to serve remaining balance

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/22/2016

    Contact with probation, 01/22/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/22/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/22/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/22/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/22/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/22/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/22/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/22/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/22/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/22/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/22/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/22/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/22/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/22/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/22/2016

    Random testing, 01/22/2016)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Comment: staggered sentence – report to serve on 7/20/16 wih a review hearing the same date and time 8/31/16 staggered review – in compliance, do not have to serve remaining balance

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016)

    2

    09/11/2015 Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/22/2016 Dismissed

    SEGUIN, LEE KENNETH

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1432

    Citation: 090106620701 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/25/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    ADAMS, MARK JODY

    Age 59

    Lake Ann, MI 49650

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2819

    Citation: 881603520462 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/22/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ALSOP, MICHAEL ALAN

    Age 27

    Hartford, CT 06103

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2796

    Citation: 881603010548 Badge #: 301

    1

    08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BUI, BINH NGUYEN

    Age 21

    Chaska, MN 55318

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2799

    Citation: 881601770550 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARPENTER, JACOB CLAIR

    Age 34

    Bethel, MN 55005

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2281

    Citation: 881601770433 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/10/2016 Speed 55 Zone 66/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DITCH, GRACE ELIZABETH

    Age 19

    Saint Charles, IL 60174

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2720

    Citation: 881605560806 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 97/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FLEMING, KAYLA MARIE

    Age 20

    Shakopee, MN 55379

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2848

    Citation: 881605560833 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HORMILLOSA, DAVID ISAAC

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2868

    Citation: 881605230531 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, ELISABETH LIN

    Age 33

    Minneapolis, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2670

    Citation: 881601770538 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KRANZ, TODD R

    Age 54

    Hudson, WI 54016

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2541

    Citation: 881603870741 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WHITE, KARON ISACKSON

    Age 48

    Morris, MN 56267

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2414

    Citation: 881603870719 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/31/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

