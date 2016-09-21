Carlton County Court Report: August 31, 2016

The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 31, 2016:

South Range, WI 54880

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-144

Citation: 090000002012 Badge #: 62249

1

01/23/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 45 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

01/23/2015 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/23/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Dismissed

GREGG, AMBER LYNN

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2273

Citation: 090102619002 Badge #: 65505

1

07/08/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LUNDEEN, LOWELL FRANK

Age 79

Lindstrom, MN 55045

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1550

1

07/09/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $815.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/31/2016

DWI clinic, 08/31/2016

Victim impact panel, 08/31/2016

Restitution reserved, affidavit due within 30 days 08/31/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

07/09/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 08/31/2016 Dismissed

MARTINSON, MARY JO ANN

Age 23

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1879

1

09/11/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2015 Guilty

Disposition 01/22/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Amended Court Decision 08/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $135.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 25 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Comment: staggered sentence – report to serve on 7/20/16 with a review hearing the same date and time 8/31/16 staggered review – in compliance, do not have to serve remaining balance

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/22/2016

Contact with probation, 01/22/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/22/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/22/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/22/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/22/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/22/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/22/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/22/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/22/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/22/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/22/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/22/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/22/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/22/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/22/2016

Random testing, 01/22/2016)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Comment: staggered sentence – report to serve on 7/20/16 wih a review hearing the same date and time 8/31/16 staggered review – in compliance, do not have to serve remaining balance

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/31/2016)

2

09/11/2015 Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/22/2016 Dismissed

SEGUIN, LEE KENNETH

Age 47

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1432

Citation: 090106620701 Badge #: 65521

1

07/25/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/31/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

ADAMS, MARK JODY

Age 59

Lake Ann, MI 49650

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2819

Citation: 881603520462 Badge #: 352

1

08/22/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ALSOP, MICHAEL ALAN

Age 27

Hartford, CT 06103

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2796

Citation: 881603010548 Badge #: 301

1

08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BUI, BINH NGUYEN

Age 21

Chaska, MN 55318

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2799

Citation: 881601770550 Badge #: 177

1

08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARPENTER, JACOB CLAIR

Age 34

Bethel, MN 55005

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2281

Citation: 881601770433 Badge #: 177

1

07/10/2016 Speed 55 Zone 66/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DITCH, GRACE ELIZABETH

Age 19

Saint Charles, IL 60174

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2720

Citation: 881605560806 Badge #: 556

1

08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 97/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FLEMING, KAYLA MARIE

Age 20

Shakopee, MN 55379

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2848

Citation: 881605560833 Badge #: 556

1

08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HORMILLOSA, DAVID ISAAC

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2868

Citation: 881605230531 Badge #: 523

1

08/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, ELISABETH LIN

Age 33

Minneapolis, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2670

Citation: 881601770538 Badge #: 177

1

08/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KRANZ, TODD R

Age 54

Hudson, WI 54016

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2541

Citation: 881603870741 Badge #: 387

1

07/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WHITE, KARON ISACKSON

Age 48

Morris, MN 56267

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2414

Citation: 881603870719 Badge #: 387

1

07/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/31/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/31/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/31/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor