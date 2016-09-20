Carlton County Court Report: August 30, 2016

Hermantown, MN 55811

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2322

Citation: 090000002165 Badge #: 62249

1

06/25/2016 Public Water Access – Park in Closed Area

(Petty Misdemeanor) 6218.0100.1 621801001

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $37.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HILINSKI, CLINTON JOHN

Age 44

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-2762

Citation: 090011622802 Badge #: 62108

1

08/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/50

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSEN, ROBERT, JR.

Age 47

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-410

Citation: 090006604201 Badge #: 62238

1

02/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Barnum

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)

Due 08/30/2016

Fine: $550.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Additional Court Costs: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: $30 late fee applies.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

02/11/2016 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose, Read or Send

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced Judge:

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)

Due 08/30/2016

Fine: $550.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Additional Court Costs: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: $30 late fee applies.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

02/11/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced Judge:

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)

Due 08/30/2016

Fine: $550.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Additional Court Costs: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: $30 late fee applies.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

4

02/11/2016 Traffic-Careless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

Offense: Barnum

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)

Due 08/30/2016

Fine: $550.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Additional Court Costs: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: $30 late fee applies.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-515

Citation: 090102607603 Badge #: 65520

1

03/16/2016 Stolen Prop-Possess-Unknown Prop-$250 Or Less

(Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016

Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am. 08/24/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 04/19/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-816

Citation: 090106611903 Badge #: 65511

1

04/19/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016

Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am. 08/24/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

FILIATRAULT, LISA ANNE

Age 50

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1436

Citation: 090101620602 Badge #: 65523

1

07/24/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 08/30/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/30/2016)

HOULE, DESIREE FRANCES

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-12-2982

1

08/23/2012 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 3 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine

(Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 05/01/2013 Guilty

Amended Disposition 06/30/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/26/2013 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/26/2013

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/26/2013

Sign all releases of information, 06/26/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/26/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/26/2013

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/26/2013

Contact with probation, 06/26/2013

Follow all instructions of probation, 06/26/2013

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/26/2013

No same or similar, 06/26/2013)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $135.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

GARZA, PRESTON ANTHONY

Age 17

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-JV-16-197

1

08/02/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/22/2016 Continued without adjudication

Court Decision 08/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 08/22/2016, - 02/22/2017)

Service – Juvenile (Community work service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency evaluation, For Indeterminate)

Condition – Juvenile (Attend school regularly, 08/22/2016

Obey School Rules, 08/22/2016

Electronic monitoring, 08/22/2016

Contact with probation, 08/22/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/22/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/22/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/22/2016

GARZA, PRESTON ANTHONY)

ANDERSON, MARY JANE

Age 20

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2777

Citation: 881602090435 Badge #: 209

1

08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ATHERTON, MITCHELL LEE

Age 31

Minneapolis, MN 55403

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2747

Citation: 881603870804 Badge #: 387

1

08/14/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRAATEN, AARON BRIAN

Age 33

Stacy, MN 55079

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2178

Citation: 881603870623 Badge #: 387

1

07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, GARY EDWARD

Age 24

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2573

Citation: 881601830314 Badge #: 183

1

08/01/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EDWARDS, RHONDA LEE

Age 47

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2565

Citation: 881601180484 Badge #: 118

1

08/02/2016 Fail To Signal Lane Change

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FREITAG, MATTHEW JOSEPH

Age 27

Broomfield, CO 80020

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2621

Citation: 881603520415 Badge #: 352

1

08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOCHUM, CYRIL HENRY

Age 86

Stacy, MN 55079

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2725

Citation: 881605560816 Badge #: 556

1

08/11/2016 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age 41

Askov, MN 55704

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2651

Citation: 881601770524 Badge #: 177

1

08/09/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUING, KYLEE NICOLE

Age 17

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2719

Citation: 881605560810 Badge #: 556

1

08/11/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAUDAL, PENNY JANE

Age 53

Tamarack, MN 55787

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2323

Citation: 881605840154 Badge #: 584

1

07/14/2016 Over Legal Tandem Axle Weight

(Misdemeanor) 169.824.1(a) 1698241a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

YANG, TOMMY

Age 25

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2726

Citation: 881605560825 Badge #: 556

1

08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 8/30/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/12/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/23/2016 Dismissed

COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Thomson Township Police Department

09-VB-14-3548

Citation: 090601434401 Badge #: 64401

1

12/10/2014 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 06/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/24/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 08/24/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 08/24/2016

No registration violation, 08/24/2016

No driving without insurance, 08/24/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016

Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am 08/24/2016)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

2

12/10/2014 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/12/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 08/24/2016 Dismissed