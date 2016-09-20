Carlton County Court Report: August 30, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 30, 2016:
GAMACHE, REBECCA LYNN
Age 72
Hermantown, MN 55811
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2322
Citation: 090000002165 Badge #: 62249
1
06/25/2016 Public Water Access – Park in Closed Area
(Petty Misdemeanor) 6218.0100.1 621801001
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $37.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $12.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HILINSKI, CLINTON JOHN
Age 44
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-2762
Citation: 090011622802 Badge #: 62108
1
08/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSEN, ROBERT, JR.
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-410
Citation: 090006604201 Badge #: 62238
1
02/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Barnum
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)
Due 08/30/2016
Fine: $550.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Additional Court Costs: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: $30 late fee applies.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
02/11/2016 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose, Read or Send
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced Judge:
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)
Due 08/30/2016
Fine: $550.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Additional Court Costs: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: $30 late fee applies.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
02/11/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced Judge:
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)
Due 08/30/2016
Fine: $550.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Additional Court Costs: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: $30 late fee applies.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
4
02/11/2016 Traffic-Careless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132
Offense: Barnum
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)
Due 08/30/2016
Fine: $550.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Additional Court Costs: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: $30 late fee applies.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-515
Citation: 090102607603 Badge #: 65520
1
03/16/2016 Stolen Prop-Possess-Unknown Prop-$250 Or Less
(Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016
Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am. 08/24/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 04/19/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-816
Citation: 090106611903 Badge #: 65511
1
04/19/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016
Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am. 08/24/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
FILIATRAULT, LISA ANNE
Age 50
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1436
Citation: 090101620602 Badge #: 65523
1
07/24/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 08/30/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/30/2016)
HOULE, DESIREE FRANCES
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-12-2982
1
08/23/2012 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 3 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine
(Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 05/01/2013 Guilty
Amended Disposition 06/30/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/26/2013 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/26/2013
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/26/2013
Sign all releases of information, 06/26/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/26/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/26/2013
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/26/2013
Contact with probation, 06/26/2013
Follow all instructions of probation, 06/26/2013
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/26/2013
No same or similar, 06/26/2013)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $135.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
GARZA, PRESTON ANTHONY
Age 17
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-JV-16-197
1
08/02/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/22/2016 Continued without adjudication
Court Decision 08/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 08/22/2016, - 02/22/2017)
Service – Juvenile (Community work service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)
Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency evaluation, For Indeterminate)
Condition – Juvenile (Attend school regularly, 08/22/2016
Obey School Rules, 08/22/2016
Electronic monitoring, 08/22/2016
Contact with probation, 08/22/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/22/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/22/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/22/2016
GARZA, PRESTON ANTHONY)
ANDERSON, MARY JANE
Age 20
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2777
Citation: 881602090435 Badge #: 209
1
08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ATHERTON, MITCHELL LEE
Age 31
Minneapolis, MN 55403
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2747
Citation: 881603870804 Badge #: 387
1
08/14/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRAATEN, AARON BRIAN
Age 33
Stacy, MN 55079
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2178
Citation: 881603870623 Badge #: 387
1
07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, GARY EDWARD
Age 24
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2573
Citation: 881601830314 Badge #: 183
1
08/01/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EDWARDS, RHONDA LEE
Age 47
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2565
Citation: 881601180484 Badge #: 118
1
08/02/2016 Fail To Signal Lane Change
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FREITAG, MATTHEW JOSEPH
Age 27
Broomfield, CO 80020
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2621
Citation: 881603520415 Badge #: 352
1
08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOCHUM, CYRIL HENRY
Age 86
Stacy, MN 55079
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2725
Citation: 881605560816 Badge #: 556
1
08/11/2016 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age 41
Askov, MN 55704
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2651
Citation: 881601770524 Badge #: 177
1
08/09/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUING, KYLEE NICOLE
Age 17
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2719
Citation: 881605560810 Badge #: 556
1
08/11/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAUDAL, PENNY JANE
Age 53
Tamarack, MN 55787
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2323
Citation: 881605840154 Badge #: 584
1
07/14/2016 Over Legal Tandem Axle Weight
(Misdemeanor) 169.824.1(a) 1698241a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
YANG, TOMMY
Age 25
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2726
Citation: 881605560825 Badge #: 556
1
08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/30/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/12/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/23/2016 Dismissed
COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Thomson Township Police Department
09-VB-14-3548
Citation: 090601434401 Badge #: 64401
1
12/10/2014 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 06/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/24/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 08/24/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 08/24/2016
No registration violation, 08/24/2016
No driving without insurance, 08/24/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016
Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am 08/24/2016)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
2
12/10/2014 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/12/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 08/24/2016 Dismissed