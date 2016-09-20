Search
    Carlton County Court Report: August 30, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 30, 2016:

    GAMACHE, REBECCA LYNN

    Age 72

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2322

    Citation: 090000002165 Badge #: 62249

    1

    06/25/2016 Public Water Access – Park in Closed Area

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 6218.0100.1 621801001

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $37.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HILINSKI, CLINTON JOHN

    Age 44

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-2762

    Citation: 090011622802 Badge #: 62108

    1

    08/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSEN, ROBERT, JR.

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-410

    Citation: 090006604201 Badge #: 62238

    1

    02/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)

    Due 08/30/2016

    Fine: $550.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: $30 late fee applies.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    02/11/2016 Use of Wireless Communications Device-Compose, Read or Send

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced Judge:

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)

    Due 08/30/2016

    Fine: $550.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: $30 late fee applies.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    02/11/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced Judge:

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)

    Due 08/30/2016

    Fine: $550.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: $30 late fee applies.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    4

    02/11/2016 Traffic-Careless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/30/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $665.00)

    Due 08/30/2016

    Fine: $550.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: $30 late fee applies.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-515

    Citation: 090102607603 Badge #: 65520

    1

    03/16/2016 Stolen Prop-Possess-Unknown Prop-$250 Or Less

    (Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016

    Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am. 08/24/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 04/19/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-816

    Citation: 090106611903 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/19/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/24/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016

    Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am. 08/24/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    FILIATRAULT, LISA ANNE

    Age 50

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1436

    Citation: 090101620602 Badge #: 65523

    1

    07/24/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/30/2016)

    HOULE, DESIREE FRANCES

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-12-2982

    1

    08/23/2012 Drugs – 3rd Degree – Possess 3 Grams or More Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine

    (Felony) 152.023.2(a)(1) 1520232a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 05/01/2013 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 06/30/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/26/2013 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 06/26/2013

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/26/2013

    Sign all releases of information, 06/26/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/26/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/26/2013

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/26/2013

    Contact with probation, 06/26/2013

    Follow all instructions of probation, 06/26/2013

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/26/2013

    No same or similar, 06/26/2013)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $135.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    GARZA, PRESTON ANTHONY

    Age 17

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-JV-16-197

    1

    08/02/2016 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/22/2016 Continued without adjudication

    Court Decision 08/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Juvenile (Supervised probation, 08/22/2016, - 02/22/2017)

    Service – Juvenile (Community work service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Treatment – Juvenile (Chemical dependency evaluation, For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Juvenile (Attend school regularly, 08/22/2016

    Obey School Rules, 08/22/2016

    Electronic monitoring, 08/22/2016

    Contact with probation, 08/22/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/22/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/22/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/22/2016

    GARZA, PRESTON ANTHONY)

    ANDERSON, MARY JANE

    Age 20

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2777

    Citation: 881602090435 Badge #: 209

    1

    08/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ATHERTON, MITCHELL LEE

    Age 31

    Minneapolis, MN 55403

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2747

    Citation: 881603870804 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/14/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRAATEN, AARON BRIAN

    Age 33

    Stacy, MN 55079

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2178

    Citation: 881603870623 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, GARY EDWARD

    Age 24

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2573

    Citation: 881601830314 Badge #: 183

    1

    08/01/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EDWARDS, RHONDA LEE

    Age 47

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2565

    Citation: 881601180484 Badge #: 118

    1

    08/02/2016 Fail To Signal Lane Change

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.19.4 169194

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FREITAG, MATTHEW JOSEPH

    Age 27

    Broomfield, CO 80020

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2621

    Citation: 881603520415 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOCHUM, CYRIL HENRY

    Age 86

    Stacy, MN 55079

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2725

    Citation: 881605560816 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/11/2016 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, JOSHUA DANIEL

    Age 41

    Askov, MN 55704

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2651

    Citation: 881601770524 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/09/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUING, KYLEE NICOLE

    Age 17

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2719

    Citation: 881605560810 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/11/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAUDAL, PENNY JANE

    Age 53

    Tamarack, MN 55787

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2323

    Citation: 881605840154 Badge #: 584

    1

    07/14/2016 Over Legal Tandem Axle Weight

    (Misdemeanor) 169.824.1(a) 1698241a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    YANG, TOMMY

    Age 25

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2726

    Citation: 881605560825 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/30/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/12/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/23/2016 Dismissed

    COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Thomson Township Police Department

    09-VB-14-3548

    Citation: 090601434401 Badge #: 64401

    1

    12/10/2014 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 06/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 08/24/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No driver license violations, 08/24/2016

    No registration violation, 08/24/2016

    No driving without insurance, 08/24/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2016

    Make all future court appearances, April 19, 2017 at 9:00 am 08/24/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    2

    12/10/2014 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/12/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2016 Dismissed

