Carlton County Court Report: August 29, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 29, 2016:
SMITH, JESSICA PEARL
Age 20
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2738
Citation: 090000002715 Badge #: 62252
1
08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
THOMPSON, SCOTT ALLEN
Age 45
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-10-810
1
03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 13-Victim U 16-Sig Rel-Multiple Acts Over Time
(Felony) 609.342.1(h)(iii) 6093421hiii
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/15/2011 Guilty
Disposition 08/10/2011 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 144 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Local Confinement (6 Mo)
Comment: *report August 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. or as arranged by probation
Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, 08/10/2011
Complete Chemical Assessment, 08/10/2011
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 08/10/2011
Aftercare, 08/10/2011
Counseling, 08/10/2011
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 08/10/2011
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/10/2011
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/10/2011
Random testing, 08/10/2011
Not Possess/Use Any Pornographic/Sexually Explicit Material, 08/10/2011
Sign all releases of information, 08/10/2011
No contact with victim(s), 08/10/2011
No contact with victim or family, 08/10/2011
Do not enter victim's residence, 08/10/2011
Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, 08/10/2011
No contact with persons under age 18, including family members 08/10/2011
Submit to Random Searches, 08/10/2011
No same or similar, 08/10/2011
Contact with probation, 08/10/2011
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/10/2011
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/10/2011
Predatory offender registration required, 08/10/2011
Conditions, other, continue individual therapy as arranged through the Institute for Sexual Health 08/10/2011
Supply DNA sample, 08/10/2011
Remain law-abiding, no violations of law other than petty misdemeanor traffic violations 08/10/2011)
Fine $ 250.00
Imposed Fine $ 250.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $5.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $250.00
Fee Totals: $405.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Condition - Adult(Conditions, other, Court grants request for contact with underage family members only when other adults are present - for family functions 08/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
03/17/2010 Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 13-Victim Under 16-Signif Relationship
(Felony) 609.342.1(g) 6093421g
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty
Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed
3
03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Under16-Multiple Act
(Felony) 609.343.1(h)(iii) 6093431hiii
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty
Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed
4
03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim Under 16 years
(Felony) 609.343.1(g) 6093431g
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty
Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed
ESTNESS, AARON JACK
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2554
Citation: 090101621301 Badge #: 65522
1
07/31/2016 Drivers License – Driving Without a Valid License For Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HUCULAK, ERIK EMMANUEL
Age 29
Brookston, MN 55711
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-97
1
01/14/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 08/29/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016
Random testing, 08/29/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings without approval from probation 08/29/2016
Maintain employment, and document to probation 08/29/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016
Contact with probation, 08/29/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016
Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 08/29/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016)
Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 14 Days For Indeterminate)
2
01/14/2016 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed
THOMPSON, JEREMY DORLAND
Age 24
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-14-1307
Citation: 090902413801 Badge #: 65513
1
05/18/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 07/24/2014 Guilty
Disposition 07/24/2014 Convicted
Court Decision 07/24/2014 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 1 Yr)
Comment: Report to serve by August 24, 2014 as arranged with Carlton County Jail Administrator
Due 06/18/2014
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/24/2014
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2014)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
05/18/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 07/24/2014 Dismissed
DIVER, JOHN FREDRICK, Jr.
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1271
1
06/27/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed
2
06/27/2016 Threats of Violence
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $445.00
Fee Totals: $655.00
Local Confinement (24 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016
Pay restitution, $445 08/29/2016
No contact with victim(s), may write an apology letter through probation 08/29/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed 08/29/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016
Random testing, 08/29/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings 08/29/2016
No threats of violence, ok to train and pursue boxing career 08/29/2016
Obtain GED, or high school diploma 08/29/2016
Conditions, other, *3 job contacts per week and document to probation
*abide by all OFP, HRO, No contact and DANCO’s orders 08/29/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016
Contact with probation, 08/29/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/29/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/29/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
3
06/27/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed
JUBIE, COTY JAMES
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2024
Citation: 000700002707 Badge #: 9428
1
06/22/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TEMME, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age 49
No Current Address
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-CR-15-2677
1
12/23/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton
Plea 06/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)
Comment: Stagger remaining balance with report date of 2/27/17 with a review hearing prior
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 08/29/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016
Random testing, 08/29/2016
No same or similar, 08/29/2016
Make all future court appearances, Staggered review hearing on 2/27/17 at 9am 08/29/2016
Conditions, other, follow all institution and programming rules 08/29/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016
Contact with probation, 08/29/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/29/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/29/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
12/23/2015 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed
3
12/23/2015 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed
ANDERSON, LUCAS VERNON
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2046
Citation: 881605230378 Badge #: 523
1
06/19/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BROWN, HUNTER JON
Age 18
Merrifield, MN 56465
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2005
Citation: 881603520325 Badge #: 352
1
06/20/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANSEN, DEREK WILLIAM
Age 28
Minneapolis, MN 55408
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2028
Citation: 881603520334 Badge #: 352
1
06/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age 61
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2853
Citation: 881605560836 Badge #: 556
1
08/23/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JONES, JERAH-VENNEE ASHANTI
Age 24
Blaine, MN 55449
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2069
Citation: 881601770390 Badge #: 177
1
06/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 96/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 09/08/2016
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Speeding Surcharge $100.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, BRIAN LEE
Age 50
Wright, MN 55798
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-109
Citation: 881601770014 Badge #: 177
1
01/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 02/10/2016
Fine $ 200.00
Stay $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016
Obtain driver’s license, if obtains driver’s license within 6 months, $100 of fine forgiven 08/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/09/2016 No Insurance Owner
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cromwell
Disposition 03/31/2016 Dismissed
3
01/09/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 08/29/2016
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LITTLE, COLTON MICHAEL-LEE
Age 16
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2507
Citation: 881603870724 Badge #: 387
1
07/28/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
07/28/2016 Duty to Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MALZAC, HELEN
Age 52
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2022
Citation: 881605230365 Badge #: 523
1
06/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, JARED RUSSELL
Age 20
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2577
Citation: 881601770497 Badge #: 177
1
08/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROSONKE, ASHLEY ANN
Age 21
Savage, MN 55378
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2786
Citation: 881603010549 Badge #: 301
1
08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOR, DARA
Age 31
St. Paul, MN 55119
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2697
Citation: 881603520445 Badge #: 352
1
08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TCHIDA, MEGAN ELIZABETH
Age 17
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2724
Citation: 881605560820 Badge #: 556
1
08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TEMME, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age 49
no current address
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-2676
Citation: 090200000378 Badge #: 63866
1
08/27/2015 Issue Dishonored Check-Offense- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.535.2 6095352
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $110.49
Fee Totals: $195.49
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 08/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016
No same or similar, 08/29/2016
Pay restitution, $110.49 08/29/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02