Carlton County Court Report: August 29, 2016

The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 29, 2016:

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2738

Citation: 090000002715 Badge #: 62252

1

08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

THOMPSON, SCOTT ALLEN

Age 45

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-10-810

1

03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 13-Victim U 16-Sig Rel-Multiple Acts Over Time

(Felony) 609.342.1(h)(iii) 6093421hiii

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/15/2011 Guilty

Disposition 08/10/2011 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 144 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Local Confinement (6 Mo)

Comment: *report August 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. or as arranged by probation

Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, 08/10/2011

Complete Chemical Assessment, 08/10/2011

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 08/10/2011

Aftercare, 08/10/2011

Counseling, 08/10/2011

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 08/10/2011

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/10/2011

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/10/2011

Random testing, 08/10/2011

Not Possess/Use Any Pornographic/Sexually Explicit Material, 08/10/2011

Sign all releases of information, 08/10/2011

No contact with victim(s), 08/10/2011

No contact with victim or family, 08/10/2011

Do not enter victim's residence, 08/10/2011

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, 08/10/2011

No contact with persons under age 18, including family members 08/10/2011

Submit to Random Searches, 08/10/2011

No same or similar, 08/10/2011

Contact with probation, 08/10/2011

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/10/2011

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/10/2011

Predatory offender registration required, 08/10/2011

Conditions, other, continue individual therapy as arranged through the Institute for Sexual Health 08/10/2011

Supply DNA sample, 08/10/2011

Remain law-abiding, no violations of law other than petty misdemeanor traffic violations 08/10/2011)

Fine $ 250.00

Imposed Fine $ 250.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $5.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $250.00

Fee Totals: $405.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Condition - Adult(Conditions, other, Court grants request for contact with underage family members only when other adults are present - for family functions 08/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

03/17/2010 Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 13-Victim Under 16-Signif Relationship

(Felony) 609.342.1(g) 6093421g

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty

Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed

3

03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Under16-Multiple Act

(Felony) 609.343.1(h)(iii) 6093431hiii

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty

Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed

4

03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim Under 16 years

(Felony) 609.343.1(g) 6093431g

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty

Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed

ESTNESS, AARON JACK

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2554

Citation: 090101621301 Badge #: 65522

1

07/31/2016 Drivers License – Driving Without a Valid License For Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HUCULAK, ERIK EMMANUEL

Age 29

Brookston, MN 55711

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-97

1

01/14/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 08/29/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016

Random testing, 08/29/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings without approval from probation 08/29/2016

Maintain employment, and document to probation 08/29/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016

Contact with probation, 08/29/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016

Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 08/29/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016)

Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 14 Days For Indeterminate)

2

01/14/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

THOMPSON, JEREMY DORLAND

Age 24

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-14-1307

Citation: 090902413801 Badge #: 65513

1

05/18/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 07/24/2014 Guilty

Disposition 07/24/2014 Convicted

Court Decision 07/24/2014 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 1 Yr)

Comment: Report to serve by August 24, 2014 as arranged with Carlton County Jail Administrator

Due 06/18/2014

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/24/2014

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2014)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

05/18/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 07/24/2014 Dismissed

DIVER, JOHN FREDRICK, Jr.

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1271

1

06/27/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

2

06/27/2016 Threats of Violence

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $445.00

Fee Totals: $655.00

Local Confinement (24 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016

Pay restitution, $445 08/29/2016

No contact with victim(s), may write an apology letter through probation 08/29/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed 08/29/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016

Random testing, 08/29/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings 08/29/2016

No threats of violence, ok to train and pursue boxing career 08/29/2016

Obtain GED, or high school diploma 08/29/2016

Conditions, other, *3 job contacts per week and document to probation

*abide by all OFP, HRO, No contact and DANCO’s orders 08/29/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016

Contact with probation, 08/29/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/29/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/29/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

3

06/27/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

JUBIE, COTY JAMES

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2024

Citation: 000700002707 Badge #: 9428

1

06/22/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TEMME, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age 49

No Current Address

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-CR-15-2677

1

12/23/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton

Plea 06/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

Comment: Stagger remaining balance with report date of 2/27/17 with a review hearing prior

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 08/29/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016

Random testing, 08/29/2016

No same or similar, 08/29/2016

Make all future court appearances, Staggered review hearing on 2/27/17 at 9am 08/29/2016

Conditions, other, follow all institution and programming rules 08/29/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016

Contact with probation, 08/29/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/29/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/29/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

12/23/2015 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

3

12/23/2015 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

ANDERSON, LUCAS VERNON

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2046

Citation: 881605230378 Badge #: 523

1

06/19/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BROWN, HUNTER JON

Age 18

Merrifield, MN 56465

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2005

Citation: 881603520325 Badge #: 352

1

06/20/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HANSEN, DEREK WILLIAM

Age 28

Minneapolis, MN 55408

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2028

Citation: 881603520334 Badge #: 352

1

06/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age 61

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2853

Citation: 881605560836 Badge #: 556

1

08/23/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JONES, JERAH-VENNEE ASHANTI

Age 24

Blaine, MN 55449

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2069

Citation: 881601770390 Badge #: 177

1

06/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 96/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 09/08/2016

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Speeding Surcharge $100.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, BRIAN LEE

Age 50

Wright, MN 55798

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-109

Citation: 881601770014 Badge #: 177

1

01/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 02/10/2016

Fine $ 200.00

Stay $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016

Obtain driver’s license, if obtains driver’s license within 6 months, $100 of fine forgiven 08/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/09/2016 No Insurance Owner

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cromwell

Disposition 03/31/2016 Dismissed

3

01/09/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 08/29/2016

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LITTLE, COLTON MICHAEL-LEE

Age 16

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2507

Citation: 881603870724 Badge #: 387

1

07/28/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

07/28/2016 Duty to Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MALZAC, HELEN

Age 52

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2022

Citation: 881605230365 Badge #: 523

1

06/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, JARED RUSSELL

Age 20

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2577

Citation: 881601770497 Badge #: 177

1

08/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROSONKE, ASHLEY ANN

Age 21

Savage, MN 55378

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2786

Citation: 881603010549 Badge #: 301

1

08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOR, DARA

Age 31

St. Paul, MN 55119

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2697

Citation: 881603520445 Badge #: 352

1

08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TCHIDA, MEGAN ELIZABETH

Age 17

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2724

Citation: 881605560820 Badge #: 556

1

08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 8/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TEMME, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age 49

no current address

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-2676

Citation: 090200000378 Badge #: 63866

1

08/27/2015 Issue Dishonored Check-Offense- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.535.2 6095352

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $110.49

Fee Totals: $195.49

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 08/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016

No same or similar, 08/29/2016

Pay restitution, $110.49 08/29/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02