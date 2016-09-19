Search
    Carlton County Court Report: August 29, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 29, 2016:

    SMITH, JESSICA PEARL

    Age 20

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2738

    Citation: 090000002715 Badge #: 62252

    1

    08/14/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    THOMPSON, SCOTT ALLEN

    Age 45

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-10-810

    1

    03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 13-Victim U 16-Sig Rel-Multiple Acts Over Time

    (Felony) 609.342.1(h)(iii) 6093421hiii

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/15/2011 Guilty

    Disposition 08/10/2011 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 144 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Local Confinement (6 Mo)

    Comment: *report August 17, 2011 at 10:00 a.m. or as arranged by probation

    Condition – Adult (Attend sex offender program, 08/10/2011

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 08/10/2011

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 08/10/2011

    Aftercare, 08/10/2011

    Counseling, 08/10/2011

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 08/10/2011

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/10/2011

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/10/2011

    Random testing, 08/10/2011

    Not Possess/Use Any Pornographic/Sexually Explicit Material, 08/10/2011

    Sign all releases of information, 08/10/2011

    No contact with victim(s), 08/10/2011

    No contact with victim or family, 08/10/2011

    Do not enter victim's residence, 08/10/2011

    Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, 08/10/2011

    No contact with persons under age 18, including family members 08/10/2011

    Submit to Random Searches, 08/10/2011

    No same or similar, 08/10/2011

    Contact with probation, 08/10/2011

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/10/2011

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/10/2011

    Predatory offender registration required, 08/10/2011

    Conditions, other, continue individual therapy as arranged through the Institute for Sexual Health 08/10/2011

    Supply DNA sample, 08/10/2011

    Remain law-abiding, no violations of law other than petty misdemeanor traffic violations 08/10/2011)

    Fine $ 250.00

    Imposed Fine $ 250.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $5.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $250.00

    Fee Totals: $405.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Condition - Adult(Conditions, other, Court grants request for contact with underage family members only when other adults are present - for family functions 08/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    03/17/2010 Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 13-Victim Under 16-Signif Relationship

    (Felony) 609.342.1(g) 6093421g

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed

    3

    03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Under16-Multiple Act

    (Felony) 609.343.1(h)(iii) 6093431hiii

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed

    4

    03/17/2010 Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim Under 16 years

    (Felony) 609.343.1(g) 6093431g

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2010 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/10/2011 Dismissed

    ESTNESS, AARON JACK

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2554

    Citation: 090101621301 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/31/2016 Drivers License – Driving Without a Valid License For Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HUCULAK, ERIK EMMANUEL

    Age 29

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-97

    1

    01/14/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 08/29/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016

    Random testing, 08/29/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings without approval from probation 08/29/2016

    Maintain employment, and document to probation 08/29/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016

    Contact with probation, 08/29/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016

    Restitution reserved, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 08/29/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016)

    Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 14 Days For Indeterminate)

    2

    01/14/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

    THOMPSON, JEREMY DORLAND

    Age 24

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-14-1307

    Citation: 090902413801 Badge #: 65513

    1

    05/18/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 07/24/2014 Guilty

    Disposition 07/24/2014 Convicted

    Court Decision 07/24/2014 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 1 Yr)

    Comment: Report to serve by August 24, 2014 as arranged with Carlton County Jail Administrator

    Due 06/18/2014

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 07/24/2014

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/24/2014)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    05/18/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 07/24/2014 Dismissed

    DIVER, JOHN FREDRICK, Jr.

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1271

    1

    06/27/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

    2

    06/27/2016 Threats of Violence

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $445.00

    Fee Totals: $655.00

    Local Confinement (24 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016

    Pay restitution, $445 08/29/2016

    No contact with victim(s), may write an apology letter through probation 08/29/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed 08/29/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016

    Random testing, 08/29/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or social gatherings 08/29/2016

    No threats of violence, ok to train and pursue boxing career 08/29/2016

    Obtain GED, or high school diploma 08/29/2016

    Conditions, other, *3 job contacts per week and document to probation

    *abide by all OFP, HRO, No contact and DANCO’s orders 08/29/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016

    Contact with probation, 08/29/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/29/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/29/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    3

    06/27/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

     

    JUBIE, COTY JAMES

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2024

    Citation: 000700002707 Badge #: 9428

    1

    06/22/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TEMME, WILLIAM MICHAEL

    Age 49

    No Current Address

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-CR-15-2677

    1

    12/23/2015 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 06/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

    Comment: Stagger remaining balance with report date of 2/27/17 with a review hearing prior

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 08/29/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 08/29/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/29/2016

    Random testing, 08/29/2016

    No same or similar, 08/29/2016

    Make all future court appearances, Staggered review hearing on 2/27/17 at 9am 08/29/2016

    Conditions, other, follow all institution and programming rules 08/29/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/29/2016

    Contact with probation, 08/29/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/29/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/29/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/29/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/29/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/29/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/29/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 08/29/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/29/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/29/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/29/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    12/23/2015 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

    3

    12/23/2015 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, LUCAS VERNON

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2046

    Citation: 881605230378 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/19/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BROWN, HUNTER JON

    Age 18

    Merrifield, MN 56465

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2005

    Citation: 881603520325 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/20/2016 Speed 60 Zone 69/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANSEN, DEREK WILLIAM

    Age 28

    Minneapolis, MN 55408

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2028

    Citation: 881603520334 Badge #: 352

    1

    06/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

    Age 61

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2853

    Citation: 881605560836 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/23/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JONES, JERAH-VENNEE ASHANTI

    Age 24

    Blaine, MN 55449

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2069

    Citation: 881601770390 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 96/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 09/08/2016

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Speeding Surcharge $100.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, BRIAN LEE

    Age 50

    Wright, MN 55798

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-109

    Citation: 881601770014 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/09/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 02/10/2016

    Fine $ 200.00

    Stay $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016

    Obtain driver’s license, if obtains driver’s license within 6 months, $100 of fine forgiven 08/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/09/2016 No Insurance Owner

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cromwell

    Disposition 03/31/2016 Dismissed

    3

    01/09/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 03/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 08/29/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LITTLE, COLTON MICHAEL-LEE

    Age 16

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2507

    Citation: 881603870724 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/28/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    07/28/2016 Duty to Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MALZAC, HELEN

    Age 52

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2022

    Citation: 881605230365 Badge #: 523

    1

    06/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, JARED RUSSELL

    Age 20

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2577

    Citation: 881601770497 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROSONKE, ASHLEY ANN

    Age 21

    Savage, MN 55378

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2786

    Citation: 881603010549 Badge #: 301

    1

    08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SOR, DARA

    Age 31

    St. Paul, MN 55119

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2697

    Citation: 881603520445 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TCHIDA, MEGAN ELIZABETH

    Age 17

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2724

    Citation: 881605560820 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TEMME, WILLIAM MICHAEL

    Age 49

    no current address

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-2676

    Citation: 090200000378 Badge #: 63866

    1

    08/27/2015 Issue Dishonored Check-Offense- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.535.2 6095352

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $110.49

    Fee Totals: $195.49

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 08/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/29/2016

    No same or similar, 08/29/2016

    Pay restitution, $110.49 08/29/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 08/29/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

