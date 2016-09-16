Search
    Carlton County Court Report: August 27-28, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 27-28, 2016:

    LUNA, MADISON ELISA

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2761

    Citation: 090011622801 Badge #: 62108

    1

    08/15/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Juri 65/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BALAS, HENRY STEELE

    Age 16

    St. Paul, MN 55102

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2856

    Citation: 881605560843 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOROWICZ, BLAKE DANIEL

    Age 23

    Champlin, MN 55316

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2858

    Citation: 881605560846 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CURTIS, CODY THOMAS

    Age 24

    Burnsville, MN 55306

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2603

    Citation: 881605560760 Badge #: 556

    1

    07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GREGORY, STEVEN DAVID

    Age 56

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2619

    Citation: 881603010506 Badge #: 301

    1

    08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HERNANDEZ, SARAH MARIE

    Age 38

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-12-1658

    Citation: 881201830383 Badge #: 183

    1

    07/23/2012 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HIMMERICH, STEPHEN MICHAEL

    Age 27

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2784

    Citation: 881601770546 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VOIGT, DAKOTA DEWAYNE

    Age 21

    Cotton, MN 55724

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2480

    Citation: 881605560741 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/30/2016 Basic Speed - Exceed Limit 57/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/30/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VROOMAN, DALLAS MASON

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2644

    Citation: 881603010522 Badge #: 301

    1

    08/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WOLFF, JESSICA KAREN

    Age 39

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2188

    Citation: 881605230401 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, JESS MATTHEW

    Age 41

    Isanti, MN 55040

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-2833

    Citation: 090000002587 Badge #: 62103

    1

    08/16/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FIGUEROA GRIGNON, BRUNO ESTEBAN

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55802

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2035

    Citation: 881603870584 Badge #: 387

    1

    06/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KUBINSKI, PATRICK JEFFREY

    Age 28

    Wyoming, MN 55092

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2484

    Citation: 881605560747 Badge #: 556

    1

    07/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 8/28/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RUEDY, CASSANDRA LYNN

    Age 28

    Eagan, MN 55122

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2503

    Citation: 881603520406 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 8/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WESTCOT, ANTHONY LEE

    Age 27

    Burnsville, MN 55337

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2448

    Citation: 881603010491 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/24/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 8/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

