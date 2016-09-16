Carlton County Court Report: August 27-28, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on August 27-28, 2016:
LUNA, MADISON ELISA
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2761
Citation: 090011622801 Badge #: 62108
1
08/15/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Juri 65/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BALAS, HENRY STEELE
Age 16
St. Paul, MN 55102
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2856
Citation: 881605560843 Badge #: 556
1
08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOROWICZ, BLAKE DANIEL
Age 23
Champlin, MN 55316
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2858
Citation: 881605560846 Badge #: 556
1
08/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CURTIS, CODY THOMAS
Age 24
Burnsville, MN 55306
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2603
Citation: 881605560760 Badge #: 556
1
07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GREGORY, STEVEN DAVID
Age 56
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2619
Citation: 881603010506 Badge #: 301
1
08/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HERNANDEZ, SARAH MARIE
Age 38
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-12-1658
Citation: 881201830383 Badge #: 183
1
07/23/2012 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HIMMERICH, STEPHEN MICHAEL
Age 27
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2784
Citation: 881601770546 Badge #: 177
1
08/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VOIGT, DAKOTA DEWAYNE
Age 21
Cotton, MN 55724
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2480
Citation: 881605560741 Badge #: 556
1
06/30/2016 Basic Speed - Exceed Limit 57/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/30/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VROOMAN, DALLAS MASON
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2644
Citation: 881603010522 Badge #: 301
1
08/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WOLFF, JESSICA KAREN
Age 39
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2188
Citation: 881605230401 Badge #: 523
1
07/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, JESS MATTHEW
Age 41
Isanti, MN 55040
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-2833
Citation: 090000002587 Badge #: 62103
1
08/16/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FIGUEROA GRIGNON, BRUNO ESTEBAN
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55802
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2035
Citation: 881603870584 Badge #: 387
1
06/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KUBINSKI, PATRICK JEFFREY
Age 28
Wyoming, MN 55092
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2484
Citation: 881605560747 Badge #: 556
1
07/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 8/28/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RUEDY, CASSANDRA LYNN
Age 28
Eagan, MN 55122
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2503
Citation: 881603520406 Badge #: 352
1
07/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 8/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WESTCOT, ANTHONY LEE
Age 27
Burnsville, MN 55337
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2448
Citation: 881603010491 Badge #: 301
1
07/24/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 08/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 08/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 8/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor