Chamber presents business, volunteer awards

The 2016 Large Business of the Year Award was presented to Upper Lakes Foods. Mitch Ryan accepted the award on behalf of Upper Lakes Foods.

The 2016 Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Mitch Minardi and his team at Brent's Heating and Cooling.

The 2016 Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Judd Selland from Taco John's/Steak Escape.

"We have been able to achieve success through the input and involvement of our members, from the largest to the smallest business," said the Chamber's Alyson Leno. "Our strength is derived directly from our membership. Our mission is to add value for our members by leading, informing and advocating business interests."