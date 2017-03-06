L&M Supply has been selling and servicing Cub Cadet equipment, including lawn and garden tractors, zero-turn riding mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers and more for 16 years. They have earned distinction as a top 75 dealer 12 times.

"The team at L&M Supply works hard all year round, and they do it to provide quality products and services to their community and provide for their employees," said Roy Keating, vice president of multi-channel sales at Cub Cadet. "They are at the top of their game because they treat their customers well and value their employees. That shows in the growth of the business year over year. With 1,300 dealers across the country, it's quite an accomplishment to be a top-performer. We are thankful for all they do and pleased to offer them this recognition of a job well done."

Shawn Matteson, co-owner of L&M Supply, accepted the recognition on behalf of L&M Supply.

"We are so thankful to our loyal customers and our incredible team for another great year with Cub Cadet," said Matteson. "The new products Cub Cadet brought out this last year and a little cooperation from Mother Nature made the past year a lot of fun. We are looking forward to another good year ahead."

L&M Supply offers a complete line of Cub Cadet high-performance outdoor power equipment, genuine parts and accessories, and expert service and advice. Customers can stop in during business hours to test drive any of the 2017 lineup of Cub Cadet products, or call their local store to arrange for service of their current outdoor power equipment.

For more information on Cub Cadet products, visit www.CubCadet.com.