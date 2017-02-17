MedExpress opens in Cloquet

The new Cloquet neighborhood medical center will care for people of all ages, providing urgent care, employer health services and basic wellness and prevention services. Walk-in treatment is available for everyday illness and injury, including more advanced services such as X-rays, IVs, labs, minor surgery, stitches and treatment for broken bones, sprains and strains. Local employers can use MedExpress for a host of employer health services including workers' compensation, injury care, pre- and ongoing employment screenings, physicals and regulatory exams. Basic wellness and prevention services include physicals, tobacco cessation counseling and flu shots to help patients maintain good health.

"We care for each and every patient like we would our own families," said Alexander Gravelle, Minnesota area manager, MedExpress. "Everything about our Cloquet center is focused on our patients. We're truly dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centric care that is available when our patients need it — so they can get great care that's fast, but never rushed."

The Cloquet center will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with no appointment necessary. MedExpress accepts all major insurances and offers affordable pricing for those without insurance. The center will be staffed by a full medical team, which includes customer service representatives, nurses, medical providers and radiologic technologists. As a community health care partner, MedExpress believes strongly in the importance of working with fellow community health care providers to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. When necessary, the Cloquet team can help refer patients within the broader health care system, including referrals to specialists, primary care physicians and hospitals.

For a full list of health care services available, visit medexpress.com.