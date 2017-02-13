BBB Tips on Ordering Valentine’s Day Flowers

“Valentine’s Day is fun for a lot of people, but for many it’s important that everything goes just right,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota. “The more legwork you do in advance, the better your odds of a successful flower delivery experience.”

BBB advises people looking to order flowers on Valentine’s Day to:

Start by Doing Your Research

What kind of flowers does your spouse, partner or the object of your affection prefer? This sounds basic, but can make the difference between an ‘okay’ gift and one that really resonates. If you’re unsure about this, ask others who might know. Sometimes it’s okay to be (just a little) sneaky.

Then Compare Track Records and Pricing

When you’re looking for a reliable florist, you always want to do your research upfront – for free – at bbb.org. As far as pricing, always make sure to ask if the delivery charge is included. Be aware that working with a local florist as opposed to an online floral business might save you money.

Stick the Landing

Talk to your florist about delivery options and best practices. When possible, it’s always best to make sure the recipient – or someone – will be there to accept delivery of the flowers. Some delivery services will leave the flowers if no one is there, but that also increases the possibility of theft or exposure to the elements.

Pay with a Credit Card

When possible, pay for your order with a credit card. The only thing worse than having the wrong flower arrangement delivered is not having them delivered at all. Using a credit card gives you the option of disputing the charges if you are unable to resolve a dispute directly with the flower wholesaler or florist, or through the assistance of BBB.

If You Have Problems

If you do have issues with the quality of your order - or the delivery – and you’ve exhausted your options as far as resolving the issue directly with the merchant, you can file a complaint with your BBB at bbb.org.

Valentine’s Day can be a special day, but it requires a little bit of luck and a lot of planning ahead.

The mission of Better Business Bureau is to be the leader in building marketplace trust by promoting, through self-regulation, the highest standards of business ethics and conduct, and to instill confidence in responsible businesses through programs of education and action that inform, assist and protect the general public. We are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact BBB at bbb.org or 651-699-1111, toll-free at 1-800-646-6222.