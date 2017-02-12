A five-star rating is the highest and Sunnyside has received a five star rating for the past four years.

Jeff Brown, vice president of Long Term Care and Ancillary Services at Sunnyside Health Care Center/Community Memorial Hospital, said only about 10 percent of all nursing homes are five star rated. He credits all departments and staff for their culture of caring, person centered approach and commitment to excellence for helping the organization achieve this honor. He described it as all about quality outcomes and high customer satisfaction, which is a direct result of how staff treat each individual resident and their loved ones.

Laurie Korby, director of activities, offers praise for the community and volunteers for their contributions to the success of SHCC. She and her staff are responsible for all activities for the 44 residents. The activities range from pain control exercise groups, intergenerational iPad classes, community band concerts, car shows, resident outings and a special in-house resident library.

Another positive that comes with this designation, according to Brown, is the fact that the higher the rating, the greater the reimbursement.