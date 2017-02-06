Gay elected to Frandsen Bank & Trust Board of Directors

"Mike has shown great leadership in the Cloquet market as it is consistently among Frandsen Bank's top performing offices," said Hoban. "Mike's ability to grow his office's loans significantly, team building aptitude, and strategic vision will serve him well in his new board position."

"I am honored to have been elected to the board of directors and I am eager to contribute," said Gay. "Additionally, I'm excited to be a part of the team that helps us move towards our goal of growing to $2 billion."

Gay is as an active community leader having served on the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Board as chair and treasurer, the Cloquet Community Hospital Foundation Board as chair, and the Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce Board as the current chair. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance with a minor in economics from St. Cloud State University.

Gay and his wife, Monica, have three children. In his free time, he enjoys golfing, hunting, riding horses, and being involved with local politics.