Community Memorial Hospital Lab achieves re-certification
The Community Memorial Hospital Lab has once again passed a rigorous inspection to achieve Certificate of Compliance. Every two years the lab is inspected by CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid/CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) to evaluate compliance with quality standards, ensure accuracy, reliability and timeliness of patient lab results.
In addition to meeting standards to achieve this certification, the lab is also inspected every two years by the American Association of Blood Banks, which focuses on the Blood Bank aspect of the lab.
Achieving and maintaining these high standards is an example of the high quality healthcare available to residents of the Cloquet community and surrounding area.