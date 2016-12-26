“We are not-for-profit, but we are required by our lender, the federal government, to make a margin, and maintain safe, reliable electric service for member-owners,” said General Manager Greg Randa. “Our goal is to provide member-owners with electricity at a price that is as close to cost as possible. Over time co-op margins are returned to members in the form of capital credits.”

Of the $2.5 million, a member’s general retirement amount will result from one, or all of the following calculations:

The oldest years represent more than $1.47 million of the overall total being retired:

Members from 1986 and 1987 will receive the entire (100 percent) LCP portion of their unretired capital credits, and/or

Members from 1988 will receive half (50 percent) LCP portion of their unretired capital credits due.

The remaining $1 million will be retired on a percentage basis (approximately 2 percent) of all former and current members’ total LCP portion of their unretired capital credits.

Member equity, or capital credits, is created when any earnings (revenues minus expenses) are left over at the end of each year. This creates a margin. At the end of each year, the co-op assigns each member’s account a share of the margin, known as an allocation. Capital credits are distributed when the board authorizes a retirement.

Before returning margins back to members, electric cooperatives use the capital to help offset the cost of debt for equipment and materials used for the construction and maintenance of the electric distribution system. This helps lower financing needs.

Active members will see a credit on their December billing statement. Inactive members (those who’ve moved off the system) will be mailed a check if the amount is more than $10.

Between Lake Country Power and its three predecessor cooperatives, more than $40 million in capital credits has been returned to members through the years. For more information about capital credits or a current list of capital credits that remain unclaimed by former members, visit lakecountrypower.coop.