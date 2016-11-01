Neurosurgeon to see patients at Gateway

Styliaras received his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed his residency in neurological surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Penn., and a study-abroad clinical fellowship in neurosurgery at Nagoya University Hospital in Nagoya, Japan. He is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Styliaras treats patients with head and spine trauma, spinal disorders of the neck and back, and performs brain and nerve surgeries.

Patients should talk with their primary care provider about a referral.