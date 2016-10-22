Businesses in Carlton County are growing and expanding

Besides the new middle school and newly completed Kwik Trip on Washington Avenue, there are several other sites under construction in Cloquet and Carlton.

The Junction Oasis Truck Stop in Carlton has already begun the transformation to become another Kwik Trip in the county.The new Kwik Trip will also be able to accommodate semitrailers by offering diesel fuel and a semiscale.

A long-standing landmark in Carlton County, Carlton County Environmental Services Administrator Heather Cunningham said the first permit on record for the Oasis was in 1979 for a repair to the already existing building.

But times change. Since Kwik Trip received its zoning permit Aug. 24, workers have removed the older red and green gas pumps, which are now lined up in a row alongside the building. The huge underground tanks were also dug out and will be replaced as the construction continues.

The original Junction Oasis sign with the familiar blue and white lettering still stands by the road, watching the changes while waiting to be removed.

Underground tanks and pumps at Alaspa’s Gas and Grocery on Highway 33 north of Cloquet were also recently removed from the now out-of-business convenience store.

The building had been sitting vacant for a while when the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) notified CornerStone Bank that the underground tanks had to be permanently sealed or removed, according to bank president James Simmons.

“The laws have become a lot more stringent,” Simmons said. “The tanks were more of a liability.”

The tanks have been in the ground for roughly 20 years and had become out of compliance with the new laws, Simmons said, noting the store and property are currently for sale.

The Cloquet Wal-Mart store has undergone a facelift that began in the middle of July and ended last Friday.

Most customers noticed the aisles were rearranged and widened as new flooring was installed, confusing many people who didn't know where to locate some products.

The outside of the building has been refreshed with a new coat of brightly colored blue and yellow paint on a background of gray.

Residents have watched curiously as bulldozers began digging up the parking lot behind McDonalds recently.

Some residents speculated the new MedExpress clinic was adding space onto the end of the building, but that is not true. The for-profit urgent care clinic will go inside the already existing building.

“They are raising the grades of the parking lot to help with handicap accessibility to the clinic,” Cloquet Planning and Zoning Administrator Al Cottingham said. The grading will make the lot about two feet higher than it was and new green space will be added.

Not only are new businesses popping up in Carlton County, rural housing is also on the rise.

“There were 52 new homes built in 2015,” Cunningham said. “There are already 67 new homes built through September 2016.”

She noted that the homes are in Carlton County but outside of any city limits.