In a continued effort to improve the community of Cloquet, Upper Lakes Foods will organize their employees to pick up trash along the St. Louis River and Highway 33 in Cloquet.

In June, Upper Lakes Foods employees collected 558.7 pounds of trash and refuse from the grounds surrounding the ULF facility and warehouse. Now they are concentrating their efforts on cleaning near the St. Louis River and the highway, and they hope to increase the number of pounds collected in the spring.

Clean-up will occur from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, and 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

As a local, family owned and operated food distributor, Upper Lakes Foods is committed to business practices that help sustain the health of our economy, community, and environment. As part of this commitment, they are actively pursuing ways to reduce our energy consumption, limit the waste generated at their facilities, and engage with their local community. They are also committed to educating their organization and their employees, customers, and vendors about how they can all work together to improve their performance while limiting their impact on the environment.

For more information about Upper Lakes Foods’ sustainability initiatives to date, visit http://upperlakesfoods.com/about/sustainability.