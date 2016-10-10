Woodlands Bank honored by Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is honoring 11 lenders throughout Minnesota for their commitment to helping small businesses succeed from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.

“SBA’s lenders work hard every day to help small businesses start, grow and succeed,” said Nancy Libersky, SBA’s Minnesota district director. “We guarantee the loans, but it is the banks, credit unions and our incredibly strong community-based lenders who put money in the hands of business owners. These dollars are creating new businesses and new jobs in the state every day.” Minnesota is currently ranked 11th in the number of SBA loan guarantees and 16th in the number of dollars guaranteed out of 68 district offices nationwide.

Of note, Minnesota’s 2016 SBA Community Lender, Woodlands National Bank, was chosen based on the growth of its small business loan portfolio, the positive impact of its commitment to small business lending in the communities it serves, and its pledge to giving back to the community. Woodlands National Bank serves small businesses in eastern Minnesota from just south of Duluth to the greater metro area and into Minneapolis.

The complete list of the 2016 SBA Minnesota Lenders Awards are as follows:

Credit Union — Central Minnesota Credit Union

Small Lender — Maple Bank

Medium Lender — BankVista

Large Lender — KleinBank

National Large Lender — Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Third Party Lender — North American Banking Company

Export Programs Lender — Platinum Bank

Certified Development Company (Job Creation) — SPEDCO

Certified Development Company (Loans and dollars) — Minnesota Business Finance Corporation

Women Business Center — WomenVenture

Community Lender — Woodlands National Bank

SBA’s district director presented the awards at the Fourth Annual Lenders Conference recently held at the Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park, Minn.