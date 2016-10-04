For-profit urgent care clinic coming to Cloquet

A chain of for-profit urgent care clinics is planning to open clinics in Cloquet and Duluth.

The company, MedExpress, plans to locate its seven-day-a-week clinics in Cloquet before the end of the year and in Duluth before winter is over, spokesperson Annie Jamieson said in an interview with the Duluth News Tribune. She did not know the specific locations, she said.

Minnesota is the 15th state for MedExpress, Jamieson said, and it will have more than 200 clinics in those states by the end of the year. It plans 19 clinics in Minnesota, two of which — in Eden Prairie and Plymouth — have opened.

Jamieson said MedExpress clinics bring “additional value” to communities that is different from what’s offered at hospital emergency rooms.

“For everyday illness and injury, MedExpress is a great option,” she said. “It’s convenient help for non-emergency care.”

But Cloquet’s Community Memorial Hospital already offers an urgent care clinic in its building in Cloquet, and Essentia Health and St. Luke’s both offer several urgent care clinics. St. Luke’s also has its “Q Care Express Clinics” at Cub Foods and at its Mount Royal Clinic.

MedExpress was founded in 2001 and was purchased last year by the Optum division of Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group. Its clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are closed only on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Jamieson said. The clinics accept most major insurance, Jamieson said, adding that they “offer affordable pricing for those without insurance.”