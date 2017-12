Homer is more than 10 years old and has so much love and affection to go around. He enjoys being in the company of other animals and all people. He loves attention and will gladly climb into your lap to get and give lots of snuggles. Homer is already neutered, microchipped, dewormed, started in shots and has tested negative for FELV and FIV. If you would like more information or have questions, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.