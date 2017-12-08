Minnesotans can apply for help with heating bills

“The winter weather may be slow in arriving this year, but we know there will be plenty of cold days ahead that can pose a serious challenge for Minnesotans who struggle to pay their heating bills,” Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman said. “Heating your home is a necessity in Minnesota, and energy assistance is essential for vulnerable Minnesotans, especially low income families with young children, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors.”

Households that earn less than 50 percent of the state’s median annual income ($48,077 for a family of four) are eligible for the Energy Assistance Program.

Energy assistance funds help low-income homeowners and renters pay for heating bills through grant money paid directly to utility companies and heating fuel vendors on behalf of eligible households. The funding also helps some homeowners repair or replace malfunctioning heat systems.

Applicants have until May 31 to apply. However, energy assistance funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Households apply through the local service provider in their area. To find a local service provider, call the Commerce Department at 800-657-3710 or visit the Energy Assistance Program section at the department’s website, mn.gov/commerce.