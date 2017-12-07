Winter parking in effect in Cloquet

According to Cloquet City Code, from Nov. 1 to March 31, no one is allowed to park any motor vehicle on the streets, alleys, boulevards, sidewalks or public grounds within the corporate limits of the city between 3 and 6 a.m.

Police are also empowered to remove and impound any vehicle in violation. Those vehicles will not be released until the fees for towing and storage of the vehicle are paid to the bailee holding the vehicle. Those fees will be in addition to any fine otherwise imposed for the violation.

Residents are not permitted to park on sidewalks at any time.