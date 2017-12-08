Free Community Band Christmas Concert is Sunday
The 22 members of the Cloquet Community Band will perform their 2017 Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Cloquet Presbyterian Church, 47 Fourth St., Cloquet. The concert is free and open to everyone. The all-volunteer Community Band will play a selection of old favorites and newer Christmas songs for all ages to enjoy.
Band director Carol Risdon rattled off a list of songs, including “Winter Wonderland,” “Silver Bells,” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
“If anyone is interested in joining, or just want to listen to some great live Christmas music, come check us out,” Risdon said.