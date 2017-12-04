Holiday concert on campus

The two choral music groups will be performing a variety of holiday tunes, including several hidden treasures of various American holiday traditions, as well as the traditional classics Do You Hear what I Hear, Holly Jolly Christmas, and The Christmas Song (aka, Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.) A range of choral pieces, solos and small ensemble works will be performed.

The Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Community Choir features a combination of current students and local community members and is directed by faculty member Calland Metts. The Weekend College Choir includes current students in the college’s Weekend College program and the choir is directed by James Sheetz.

For more information, contact Calland Metts at 218-879-0700.