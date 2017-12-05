Cloquet seniors wrap up year as Boys and Girls Staters

This year's representatives were Cloquet seniors Isaac Stone, Christian Loeb, Franny Slater, Gabby Napper and Hannah Mitchell.

Boys and Girls State is a unique and exciting government-in-action learning program in which American Legion and Auxiliary members guide young men and women to become knowledgeable stewards of freedom, democracy and patriotic citizens. The program provides an outstanding, unique and coveted educational opportunity for these young people of our nation that instills the basic ideals and principles of American government through the American Legion and Auxiliary Nation citizenship training program.

Each summer these young men and women participate in a weeklong program across the nation. Every program operates with the same patriotic values through a nonpartisan curriculum where students assume the roles of government leaders, campaigning in mock parties (often called "Federalists" and Nationalists") to become mayors and county and state officials of their Legion or Auxiliary Boys or Girls State.

The program is a weeklong immersive learning experience, often held on a college campus where these young people live in "cities" within a dormitory-like setting.

The students each gave a short presentation on their experiences as Boys and Girls State representatives.

Mitchell also earned an award for her Americanism essay.